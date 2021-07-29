Café Bellini much more than a name change

Only one restaurant each year can earn the title of Best New Restaurant in the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, and this year’s choice was Café Bellini, located at the southwest corner of Washington and McDowell.

Although it may seem that during an unprecedented global pandemic, the competition would be slim for this honor, Petaluma’s new restaurant openings this year were about on par with many others in the past decade. That means competition was actually quite fierce, with contenders including Street Social, Scowley’s Burgers, Ambrosia Indian, Spring Thai and Table Culture Provisions.

However, Café Bellini is a bit of a phoenix, not only arising from the ashes of the pandemic, but also of an early ownership change related to the prior restaurant, Palms Grill. Palms Grill owners Mike and Lisa Shatnawi actually met at this very site, back in Café Bellini’s prior iterations as a restaurant decades ago.

Mike Shatnawi grew up in the country of Jordan. As he approached high school graduation, he applied to colleges and was eventually accepted to Sonoma State. He had two brothers who already lived in Northern California, so it was comfortable first step into the area.The three lived in Marin County to start with, but ended up moving to Petaluma, where one brother currently owns and operates Flamez Grill, along with his wife Kim, who just so happened to win Best Server in this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards.

Eventually, Mike and Lisa opened Palms Grill in Sonoma back in 2008, and when it seemed like a good time to expand, opened another in Petaluma in 2013. With few other good eastside dining choices at the time, it was an immediate success. The food was always good, as was the service, and due to the size of their restaurant, there was plenty of space for large parties and there was never any wait.

However, after three or four years, the crowds started to level off. Then there were some building issues that started to affect the dining room, which ended up keeping some people away. Finally, with the weight of running two restaurants on their shoulders, in early 2020, the Shatnawis decided to step back and let someone else use the space.

As luck would have it, the manager of their Sonoma Palms Grill was interested in opening his own restaurant, and stepped in to take the reins. Wisely, Mike suggested that he rebrand the space, as reopening under the same name as the prior tenant rarely works.

Why “Café Bellini?”

“We did a buffet at Palms for a while, with a Bellini bar, and people loved it,” says Mike. “Everybody does mimosas and bloody marys, both of which are also available on our menu, but few do Bellinis, especially flights of Bellinis.”

Sure enough, it has continued to be wildly popular, and during our visit every table was topped with at least one Bellini.

The transition promised to be smooth, as Mike was going to stay on for a while in order to help with the menu and the kitchen, while Lisa would continue to assist with marketing. However, things changed considerably when the new owner ran into health problems. With the new concept breathing added enthusiasm into their creative natures, Mike and Lisa stepped right back into the fray, are back to running a Petaluma restaurant full time.

Although some of the more popular Palms Grill menu items have remained, Mike wanted to continue with the idea that Café Bellini would be a completely new concept.

“Sure, we will always have bacon and eggs for breakfast, but I want to offer dishes that you could not get anywhere else in town,” says Mike.

Sure enough, most of what we had for brunch this past Sunday was not only unique, but expertly prepared. Kitchen and service quality has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, especially because of the staffing shortages, which have reached critical levels across the country.

This may be where the Shatnawi’s true gifts shine through, because throughout the pandemic Café Bellini has been able to maintain a very high level of quality and even during a packed Sunday brunch, the kitchen, with the help of expert servers, was able to keep table and food wait times to a minimum.

We heard nothing but praise for Café Bellini since it opened in late October 2020. To head into the cold and rainy season, with only outdoor dining and take-out must have been daunting, but the Shatnawis were confident in their concept and know what Petaluma customers want.

“It was a challenge, for sure,” Mike continues. “But customers really took to our new menu, even when it was only available to go.”

Surely, it did not hurt that former Palms customers learned that the Shatnawis were still on board, and trusted Mike’s skills in the kitchen. As things started to open back up, the big trigger for us, beyond the overwhelmingly positive reviews we had been reading, was a single text from Jason Jenkins, owner of Vine & Barrel wine shop and tasting room on Kentucky Street.