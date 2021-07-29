Subscribe

Café Bellini much more than a name change

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 29, 2021, 6:15AM

Only one restaurant each year can earn the title of Best New Restaurant in the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, and this year’s choice was Café Bellini, located at the southwest corner of Washington and McDowell.

Although it may seem that during an unprecedented global pandemic, the competition would be slim for this honor, Petaluma’s new restaurant openings this year were about on par with many others in the past decade. That means competition was actually quite fierce, with contenders including Street Social, Scowley’s Burgers, Ambrosia Indian, Spring Thai and Table Culture Provisions.

However, Café Bellini is a bit of a phoenix, not only arising from the ashes of the pandemic, but also of an early ownership change related to the prior restaurant, Palms Grill. Palms Grill owners Mike and Lisa Shatnawi actually met at this very site, back in Café Bellini’s prior iterations as a restaurant decades ago.

Mike Shatnawi grew up in the country of Jordan. As he approached high school graduation, he applied to colleges and was eventually accepted to Sonoma State. He had two brothers who already lived in Northern California, so it was comfortable first step into the area.The three lived in Marin County to start with, but ended up moving to Petaluma, where one brother currently owns and operates Flamez Grill, along with his wife Kim, who just so happened to win Best Server in this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards.

Eventually, Mike and Lisa opened Palms Grill in Sonoma back in 2008, and when it seemed like a good time to expand, opened another in Petaluma in 2013. With few other good eastside dining choices at the time, it was an immediate success. The food was always good, as was the service, and due to the size of their restaurant, there was plenty of space for large parties and there was never any wait.

However, after three or four years, the crowds started to level off. Then there were some building issues that started to affect the dining room, which ended up keeping some people away. Finally, with the weight of running two restaurants on their shoulders, in early 2020, the Shatnawis decided to step back and let someone else use the space.

As luck would have it, the manager of their Sonoma Palms Grill was interested in opening his own restaurant, and stepped in to take the reins. Wisely, Mike suggested that he rebrand the space, as reopening under the same name as the prior tenant rarely works.

Why “Café Bellini?”

“We did a buffet at Palms for a while, with a Bellini bar, and people loved it,” says Mike. “Everybody does mimosas and bloody marys, both of which are also available on our menu, but few do Bellinis, especially flights of Bellinis.”

Sure enough, it has continued to be wildly popular, and during our visit every table was topped with at least one Bellini.

The transition promised to be smooth, as Mike was going to stay on for a while in order to help with the menu and the kitchen, while Lisa would continue to assist with marketing. However, things changed considerably when the new owner ran into health problems. With the new concept breathing added enthusiasm into their creative natures, Mike and Lisa stepped right back into the fray, are back to running a Petaluma restaurant full time.

Although some of the more popular Palms Grill menu items have remained, Mike wanted to continue with the idea that Café Bellini would be a completely new concept.

“Sure, we will always have bacon and eggs for breakfast, but I want to offer dishes that you could not get anywhere else in town,” says Mike.

Sure enough, most of what we had for brunch this past Sunday was not only unique, but expertly prepared. Kitchen and service quality has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, especially because of the staffing shortages, which have reached critical levels across the country.

This may be where the Shatnawi’s true gifts shine through, because throughout the pandemic Café Bellini has been able to maintain a very high level of quality and even during a packed Sunday brunch, the kitchen, with the help of expert servers, was able to keep table and food wait times to a minimum.

We heard nothing but praise for Café Bellini since it opened in late October 2020. To head into the cold and rainy season, with only outdoor dining and take-out must have been daunting, but the Shatnawis were confident in their concept and know what Petaluma customers want.

“It was a challenge, for sure,” Mike continues. “But customers really took to our new menu, even when it was only available to go.”

Surely, it did not hurt that former Palms customers learned that the Shatnawis were still on board, and trusted Mike’s skills in the kitchen. As things started to open back up, the big trigger for us, beyond the overwhelmingly positive reviews we had been reading, was a single text from Jason Jenkins, owner of Vine & Barrel wine shop and tasting room on Kentucky Street.

“Dude, Café Bellini is BOMB!!!!”

Come to find out, Jason had ordered a good portion of the menu and was impressed with everything, specifically noting that the short rib grilled cheese, with aux ju for dipping, was really something special.

“Dip until death becomes you” were his exact words, if memory serves me.

That sealed it for us. We arrived on a sunny Sunday morning about 10:30 a.m. and the place was already packed. After being seated, we immediately ordered a flight of Bellinis for the table to share.

A Bellini is the Italian cousin to the Mimosa. Traditionally, a Bellini replaces the Mimosa’s champagne and citrus juice with prosecco (a sparkling Italian wine) and peach puree. The puree makes it a bit more substantial of a drink, and my preference if I have to choose. Café Bellini offers a handful of Bellini options, which makes ordering a flight a lot of fun.

During our visit we ordered a flight with the traditional Bellini, plus a “mangollini,” strawberry and the tropical Bellini from the specials menu. And Café Bellini goes a step further by always adding a third ingredient to liven up its Bellinis – a shot of matching liqueur to boost the Bellinis flavor and potency.

While enjoying our Bellinis, coffee and bloody marys, we perused the menu, which has been pared to two pages of tantalizing choices.

“With such limited staffing these days, we were concerned about maintaining the quality of all those dishes,” Mike says. “We make everything fresh and did not want to compromise, especially with all the new menu items.”

With a lack of servers, and a huge dining room, they even had to decrease their outdoor seating, but even on a Sunday, those who wanted to dine alfresco could.

The upside of a smaller menu is that all items but one are available throughout the day.

“It is hard to offer a good tri-tip sandwich at 10 a.m., so that is not available until 3 p.m.,” Mike told me. “First impressions are so important, and we do not want to disappoint anyone.”

Regardless of its size, the two pages of food items, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, are distracting enough that I did not even realize it was half the number of items that Palms used to offer. And even at only two pages, I completely missed the chorizo hash, which is one of my favorite meats, so we will have to return for that one.

When Mike noticed that we had not ordered the Moroccan eggs, he sent out a special offering in a huge cast iron skillet. Described on the menu as ‘Sausage, spicy roasted tomato sauce with harissa, onions, garlic, potato, bell pepper, cilantro, poached eggs, flatbread,“ it was so much more than just the sum of those parts.

It was absolutely wonderful and was our first clue that the Shatnawis did not simply change the name of their restaurant, but really amped up their menu. Although listed as spicy, it was barely noticeable and nobody at our table had any problem with the heat level.

I learned from Mike that it takes three hours to make the sauce, which helps explain why it has such deep and satisfying flavors. This is also one of the only items that is not completely made to order, although I will trade that any day for a sauce that took them three hours to prepare prior to our arrival.

“We tried the Moroccan eggs with the staff, and they loved it, so tried it on the specials menu, and it was equally as popular,” says Mike.

Ours actually caused quite a stir, as one would expect when a huge cast iron skillet filled with something colorful arrives at a table next to you. We saw other tables pointing and asking their servers what it was and if they could order it.

“We are working on getting single-serve skillets, but currently it comes out on a normal plate,” Mike says with a chuckle, always eager to hear feedback of his food.

We ordered a mix of breakfast and lunch items and were happy with them all. We were torn between the lemon waffles on the specials menu (with lemon whipped cream, marinated strawberries and strawberry honey butter) and the orange ricotta pancakes, which comes with caramelized fig honey syrup, made to order, plus pistachios and orange zest. We went with the pancakes so as not to tease readers too much with something they may not be able to get on another day.

It is rare that I meet a ricotta pancake I do not like, but this one, in large part due to the house-made caramelized fig honey syrup, is a real winner and the pistachios added a nice touch. In regard to the specials, Mike tells me that he likes to experiment with that menu for two reasons. It gives regulars, which Café Bellini already has a ton of, something different to try, and if successful, may make it onto the main menu.

“We had a prime rib melt on the menu yesterday and it ended up being the ordered item. The specials menu also gives me a chance to test the waters. If something is a hit, then it may become part of the regular menu.”

Mike is big on feedback and like any good chef or restaurant owner, pays attention to what customers want. A menu weighed down with unordered items can be the death of a restaurant, as ingredients tend to stale, as do customers’ interest in dining there.

“I want to know what is working and what is not working,” Mike tells me. In fact, I did mention that I would have liked a bit more citrus in the hollandaise sauce and he immediately cracked a smile and revealed that he had been thinking the same thing and had a new recipe in the works. (That said, the eggs benedict was cooked perfectly, so it will be the first thing we order upon our return visit.)

It is that kind of enthusiasm to make great food that matches the local palette that sets a restaurant like Café Bellini above others which may have launched a Petaluma branch simply to capitalize on our ever-growing reputation as a dining destination.

Two other breakfast dishes arrived and really gave the orange ricotta pancakes a run for the money. Although I rarely order breakfast dishes when given the option of a burger or sandwich, when I do, I tend to stay away from Latin-inspired breakfasts because I am usually looking for something sweet and buttery.

The chilaquiles may have changed all that for me. Constructed of fried tortilla, black beans, avocado, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco and eggs, it almost felt like breakfast nachos, which may have me seeing if I can add chorizo to it next time.

I am a big fan of citrusy salsa and this one really turned what could easily be a lunch dish into something that firmly fits the breakfast bill.The piece de resistance, though, had was the crème brûlée French toast. Call me crazy, but I am not a huge fan of crème brûlée itself, but have found that when that term is used in conjunction with dishes other than dessert, I tend to love them.

As someone with a huge sweet tooth, I do not shy away from sugary breakfasts, but this was something quite different all together. The description makes it sound so simple and straight forward, “...mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, berries, syrup”, but it is so much more.

As with all of Café Bellini’s dishes, there was a depth of flavor that really does set it apart from Palms. It had the perfect amount of subtle sweetness, so satisfied my sugar craving, but had a heartiness that left me full, yet wanting more.I was thinking the short rib grilled cheese was going to be my favorite dish, and it nearly tied for first place, but this crème brûlée French toast is my new favorite dish. It was only after that I remembered one of our favorite dishes of all time was a crème brûlée French toast we enjoyed as part of a ‘chef’s menu’ while dining at a highly acclaimed restaurant in the Basque Country of Spain. Because we have never had anything quite so good, we have suppressed that memory in order to avoid disappointment, and I am glad we did because had we missed out on Café Bellini’s version, we surely would have missed something special.

We also ordered a California omelette, which really isn’t my thing as anything with the title “California” is bound to have an inordinate amount of veggies, but was well received. We have been told that the breakfast tacos and the chorizo hash are also big hits and with both involving chorizo, will definitely try them next time. For lunch-esque dishes, we obviously went with the short rib grilled cheese, which is pulled short ribs, mozzarella cheese and caramelized onions between slices of Parmesan sourdough bread. I do not know if it came with au jus when Jason Jenkins first told me about it, or he special ordered it that way, but it does now and really is wonderful all around. If I could order only one sandwich for the rest of my life, this would likely be it.

Upon our expert server’s recommendation, we ordered the bacon jam chicken club, which was great, and even held up well as the next day’s leftovers, although it is hard to beat a sandwich with both bacon and bacon jam on it.

Finally, we also ordered and thoroughly enjoyed the Reuben. I find Reubens to be an excellent way to judge a restaurant, not necessarily for the flavor, as we all have our different likes, but for the quality of the meat. If it is stringy or rubbery, the chef simply is not paying attention, but as with all the meats, eggs, and veggies in our dishes, Mike’s kitchen, under his watchful eye, and often at his own hands, is cooking everything perfectly.

This is the most consistent comment I have heard from people about Café Bellini and says a lot about a restaurant, especially during the pandemic, and during a Sunday brunch rush. Even at only two pages, the menu has plenty more to offer, including salads, fish and chips, a multitude of other sandwich options, including quite a selection of burgers, and small share plates, such as ahi poke, buttermilk fried cauliflower and some of the best calamari in town. They also have a kid’s menu. Café Bellini also offers a great happy hour from 3-6 p.m. daily, and not just in the bar.

“COVID added a challenge to a bar-only happy hour,” says Mike. “We didn’t want it to be confusing so offer our happy hour anywhere in the restaurant, even out front, so people can spread out and stay safe. And we offer the same menu for to-go, which has been a big hit.”

The happy hour menu includes things not on the regular menu, such as deviled eggs and poutine, along with a good portion of the small items menu, which is nice to see as it gives diners another option for expanding their culinary experience.

When it comes to service, diners at Café Bellini are lucky to have Karina running the show.

“She is our rock and has been with us since we first opened Palms Grill,” says Mike. “She stuck with us through the remodel and the pandemic.”

She clearly knows her craft and leads by example. She upgraded our dining experience to first class. As far as space, Café Bellini is a very large restaurant. And in addition to the large, light, airy and well-appointed main dining room, they also offer two banquet rooms, which can be reserved at no additional charge. The first holds upwards of 70 guests (when health and safety regulation allow), and the second, which is intimately tucked behind the bar, holds roughly two dozen. I have visited quite a few re-launched restaurants through my life, but few have worked, and none as impressively as Café Bellini, which is saying a lot, as Palms Grill was one of our go-to spots when on the east side of town. Chef Mike Shatnawi is definitely flexing his culinary creativity muscles and Petaluma diners are sopping it up, one short rib grilled cheese sandwich with au jus at a time.

