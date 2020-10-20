Cafe Bellini opens this weekend at old Palms Grill

Café Bellini is set to have their soft opening Oct. 22, with regular hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for now. This is the café being opened by the former chef of Palms Grill and is in the same location. So you will likely see some familiar faces, however there will be new menu items, as well as hand-crafted bellinis (the Italian version of a mimosa) and mimosas, plus a full bar and plenty of outdoor seating.

Barbecue fundraiser

Burning Ham would normally be held right around this time out at Penngrove Park. However, just because COVID has canceled the in-person event this year does not mean we forgo the ham. The Active 20-30 Clubs will still hold Burning Ham, only this year it will be a pre-order, pick-up event on Saturday, Oct. 24. Pre-order is required, with options ranging from meals for two and four to added racks of ribs to salads to pork belly appetizers. Cocktails will also be available for purchase at pickup time. You can also opt to donate a meal for four to a local family in need. Visit burninghamsonoma.com for all the details.

Clucktown Collective is presenting a “Fall Gathering” sale this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 429 1st St. These are the same folks that put on past events at the old Seed Bank and they clearly haven’t lost their touch by a look at the long and impressive vendor list. From clothing to cards to pottery to art to a bit of food and drink, Clucktown Collective’s overriding goal is to focus on small local makers and creators. This is a great place to get a big head start on your holiday shopping all while keeping your hard-earned dollars circulating throughout the community, instead of lost to the internet. This will be a very safe and socially distanced event with mask required (of course), as well as temperatures taken upon entry, one-way traffic flow and hand sanitizer at every booth. For a full list of vendors, which numbers over 50 participants at this point, visit clucktowncollective.com/events.

We’re particularly excited to see more from KCB Pottery at this Saturday’s event. KCB’s mother Kim Rolly Brothers has posted several of her daughter’s (Kelly) mugs to Facebook, which got us thinking. We’re quite picky when it comes to the size and shape of soup bowls and have struggled for years to find something we like. Eventually, we simply settled for some large Anchor glass “bowls,” which are actually meant for food storage, not service. After seeing Kim’s post, we thought: Why not have one of our many local potters makes us something custom? Sure, it won’t be as cheap as a half-dozen food storage bowls from Grocery Outlet, but if we had input on the design, they’d surely be something we would cherish for years to come. And when we inevitably break one (or two), we know right where to turn for “replacements.” We have a set of non-soup bowls that we won at a local charity auction, that were also made locally, and they certainly have been an integral part of our Petaluma-centric kitchen ever since. Visit kcppottery’s Instagram to see some of her magic.

While you are in the neighborhood, you may want to check out Pearl Petaluma, just across the street from the Fall Gathering event. Pearl is an exceptional café offering “Eastern Mediterranean-inspired food, unique touches, fine details and old-world charm.”

Bottles with benefits

Two of the featured vendors at this weekend’s Clucktown Collective are Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits, which is hosting a fundraiser for McKinley Elementary School. For the rest of October, 20% of all online bottle sales will be donated to the school. “Just select 'Donate 20% of purchase' in the drop-down menu on the item pages. You get wine and spirits, educators get money — everyone wins,” said Barber.

Barber is also still offering free local delivery here in Petaluma and free shipping anywhere else on orders of six bottles or more. Or you can pick up at the tasting room in the Hotel Petaluma, currently open Friday through Sunday. Check the websites for more info. barbercellars.com, barberleespirits.com

Pizza pie and music

As Petaluma seems to love a pizza, Saturday’s “Luna Azul” at April Pantry will feature guest chef Cassie Einolander and brick-fired pizza.

Expect a duck confit pie with caramelized onions and oyster mushrooms; a harvest moon pie with figs, bacon, pumpkin and mozzarella with spinach; and an apple, cheddar and arugula pie. Additionally, there will be a vegan pie with garlic white sauce and tons of veggies. And when owner Aimee D’maris says, “Chef Cassie is a badass chef,” I believe her. Although we haven’t yet been able to attend one of the Luna Azul Saturday’s, we have heard great things about each of the guest chefs.