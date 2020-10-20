Subscribe

Cafe Bellini opens this weekend at old Palms Grill

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
October 20, 2020, 12:41PM
Café Bellini is set to have their soft opening Oct. 22, with regular hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for now. This is the café being opened by the former chef of Palms Grill and is in the same location. So you will likely see some familiar faces, however there will be new menu items, as well as hand-crafted bellinis (the Italian version of a mimosa) and mimosas, plus a full bar and plenty of outdoor seating.

Barbecue fundraiser

Burning Ham would normally be held right around this time out at Penngrove Park. However, just because COVID has canceled the in-person event this year does not mean we forgo the ham. The Active 20-30 Clubs will still hold Burning Ham, only this year it will be a pre-order, pick-up event on Saturday, Oct. 24. Pre-order is required, with options ranging from meals for two and four to added racks of ribs to salads to pork belly appetizers. Cocktails will also be available for purchase at pickup time. You can also opt to donate a meal for four to a local family in need. Visit burninghamsonoma.com for all the details.

Fall gathering

Clucktown Collective is presenting a “Fall Gathering” sale this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 429 1st St. These are the same folks that put on past events at the old Seed Bank and they clearly haven’t lost their touch by a look at the long and impressive vendor list. From clothing to cards to pottery to art to a bit of food and drink, Clucktown Collective’s overriding goal is to focus on small local makers and creators. This is a great place to get a big head start on your holiday shopping all while keeping your hard-earned dollars circulating throughout the community, instead of lost to the internet. This will be a very safe and socially distanced event with mask required (of course), as well as temperatures taken upon entry, one-way traffic flow and hand sanitizer at every booth. For a full list of vendors, which numbers over 50 participants at this point, visit clucktowncollective.com/events.

We’re particularly excited to see more from KCB Pottery at this Saturday’s event. KCB’s mother Kim Rolly Brothers has posted several of her daughter’s (Kelly) mugs to Facebook, which got us thinking. We’re quite picky when it comes to the size and shape of soup bowls and have struggled for years to find something we like. Eventually, we simply settled for some large Anchor glass “bowls,” which are actually meant for food storage, not service. After seeing Kim’s post, we thought: Why not have one of our many local potters makes us something custom? Sure, it won’t be as cheap as a half-dozen food storage bowls from Grocery Outlet, but if we had input on the design, they’d surely be something we would cherish for years to come. And when we inevitably break one (or two), we know right where to turn for “replacements.” We have a set of non-soup bowls that we won at a local charity auction, that were also made locally, and they certainly have been an integral part of our Petaluma-centric kitchen ever since. Visit kcppottery’s Instagram to see some of her magic.

While you are in the neighborhood, you may want to check out Pearl Petaluma, just across the street from the Fall Gathering event. Pearl is an exceptional café offering “Eastern Mediterranean-inspired food, unique touches, fine details and old-world charm.”

Bottles with benefits

Two of the featured vendors at this weekend’s Clucktown Collective are Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits, which is hosting a fundraiser for McKinley Elementary School. For the rest of October, 20% of all online bottle sales will be donated to the school. “Just select 'Donate 20% of purchase' in the drop-down menu on the item pages. You get wine and spirits, educators get money — everyone wins,” said Barber.

Barber is also still offering free local delivery here in Petaluma and free shipping anywhere else on orders of six bottles or more. Or you can pick up at the tasting room in the Hotel Petaluma, currently open Friday through Sunday. Check the websites for more info. barbercellars.com, barberleespirits.com

Pizza pie and music

As Petaluma seems to love a pizza, Saturday’s “Luna Azul” at April Pantry will feature guest chef Cassie Einolander and brick-fired pizza.

Expect a duck confit pie with caramelized onions and oyster mushrooms; a harvest moon pie with figs, bacon, pumpkin and mozzarella with spinach; and an apple, cheddar and arugula pie. Additionally, there will be a vegan pie with garlic white sauce and tons of veggies. And when owner Aimee D’maris says, “Chef Cassie is a badass chef,” I believe her. Although we haven’t yet been able to attend one of the Luna Azul Saturday’s, we have heard great things about each of the guest chefs.

And this week will have two musical acts, Wesley Woo of Trace Repeat from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by the Complements from 5 to 7 p.m. April Pantry is especially conscious of public safety these days and is not only keeping their outdoor patio well-spaced, but is checking temperatures as guest arrive. The special menu is available for sit-down dining only, while the regular menu is available for dine-in or to-go. Check the website for more information or call 658-1236 for reservations. aprilpantry.com

Two post-COVID re-openings

Two local favorites are both back open after receiving a clean bill of health, so to speak, following recent COVID scares. Petaluma Pie Company reopened last weekend after shutting down production when an employee tested positive. Thankfully, that employee has been cleared to return to work and all the rest of the staff’s tests came back negative. “We are proud of all our staff for taking the health risk seriously, not coming to work when sick, wearing masks at all times, and washing hands frequently and other measures to protect each other and customers,” co-owners Lina Hoshino and Angelo Sacerdote tell me via email.

The second re-opening was also this past Saturday, when Penngrove Market opened its doors with special fall-inspired bouquets of flowers, as well as all the great ready-to-go food options and specialty groceries galore. They are still offering “Senior Hour” from 8 to 9 a.m., followed by their regular hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for everyone. “We can’t wait to see your (masked) faces!” they posted to Facebook.

Frightful flavors

Preferred Sonoma Caterers is currently taking pre-orders for their special “Halloween Hord d’oeuvres.” They are $18 a dozen, which is a bargain for PSC quality food, and come in four options. Choose from French onion mushrooms (“spiders nests stuffed mushrooms”), prosciutto wrapped artichoke hearts with red pepper pesto (“mummy bites with ghoul sauce”), five spice chicken poppers with a pomegranate glaze (“spicy bloody eyeballs”) and last, but certainly not least to this deviled egg lover, “devilish deviled eggs,” artfully designed with the filled shaped to look like a pumpkin. What a great idea for something special to hand out to parents who are accompanying their little ticker-or-treaters, although in our house the trick will be on you because the treats from PSC will have long since been devoured. Orders need to be placed by Tuesday, Oct. 27 for pickup on Thursday, Friday or Saturday (Halloween). Call 769-7208 or visit sonomacaterers.com

Stockhome and Rusty Hinges Ranch are putting on a Sugar Skull Decorating Contest in honor and celebration of Dia de los Muertos. To participate, pick up a skull on Friday, Oct. 23 between 5 and 8 p.m. at Stockhome. The cost is $10 per skull/entry. Might I also suggest picking up dinner at the same time? We just so happen to have had their smoked caraway salmon and one excellent burger this past weekend. Your next step would be to decorate the skull with whatever you want, from frost to beads. Then post pics to Instagram and Facebook, tagging both Stockhome and Rusty Hinges Ranch. Finally, return the skull to Stockhome by Oct. 31 so it can be put on display, and while there, pick up a treat bag. Winners will be announced on Nov. 2 and will receive one of two grand prizes – either a $100 gift certificate to Stockhome or a Rusty Hinges Ranch harvest and provisions bundle. stockhomerestaurant.com, rustyhingesranch.com

Not normally thought of as an ice cream holiday, Halloween is Pilar McGoldrick Bernard’s favorite, so, as the owner of Mariposa Ice Creamery, she has decided to liven things up, and not just with special holiday flavors like licorice and ginger pumpkin ice cream sandwiches. She says, “…we will be giving free ice cream bars (one each) to children under the age of 99. If you’re over that age – you can have as many ice cream bars as you want.” Mariposa has also restarted delivery service so check social media for details.

While we are speaking sweets, Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating with a treat, and trick of their own in the Ghost Pepper Donut. “Delivering deliciously daring heat with every bite, the spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut ring, topped with a strawberry flavored icing that features a bold blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, and finished with red sanding sugar for a sizzling look.” Dunkin’ is also offering do-it-yourself donut decorating kits for the kids, along with a selection of “dressed-up” donuts to match the holiday.

If cookies are more of your thing, Scone Rollin is currently taking pre-orders for Halloween cookies through 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. Visit the website for pricing and order form. sconerollin.com

Hand in the cookie jar

Within just a day or two of receiving an email notification about True Delicious’ biscotti jars, all the mediums were sold out, leaving only smalls available. For just $21 each, we are going to buy a whole bunch as holiday gifts. We already give Antonio’s cookies as gifts so why not include a decorative container. Although, “decorative” is an understatement. These jars are works of art, literally. Each design is named for a town along the Amalfi coast, which is where Antonio’s father, a world-renowned Italian baker himself, found the artists in his little shop. “A friend of a friend knew the shop,” Antonio tells me. “The area is famous for this kind of ceramic. Then my dad did the first approach. She sent me an estimate on a piece of paper – handwritten! I forgot how simple it can be.” Visit the “tableware” page at truedelicious.com to see all five designs. Antonio says he is working on getting more mediums, however, these are hand crafted so it may take some time.

She never rests

Not that food isn’t a great candidate for the “feel good” category, but nothing feels quite as good as seeing Lynne Gordon Moquette and her crew helping those in need. One might take a breather after two feature articles about her and her crew’s vast charitable work in last week’s local newspapers, but that isn’t how Lynne rolls. Someone posted to Petaluma Foodies that their fridge had gone out and all their food was spoiled. They asked for recommendations of where they could take the family for an affordable dinner. Of course, favorites like What a Chicken, Don Pancho’s, Mary’s Pizza Shack and Lombardi’s, plus many more were suggested. Emily Marsh suggested, “Check in with Lynne Gordon Moquete and she will get you food to fill your fridge back.” And sure enough, mere moments after that, Lynne had responded that she had gift cards and groceries to give. Find out how to help support Lynne’s efforts at una-vida.org.

