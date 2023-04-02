For all you with mad deviled-egg-creating skills, the Petaluma Deviled Egg Competition returns for its second year and is currently accepting competitor sign-ups at both www.barbercellars.com and www.barberleespirits.com.

This event will be held on Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits, along Washington Street, straddling Telephone Alley, and is expanded to three categories this year.

All proceeds from the entries, as well as the deviled egg tasting tickets and a portion of drink and bottle sales, will go to support Petaluma People Services Center. And Skippy’s Egg Store, the event sponsor, will again be on hand to give each competitor a free dozen eggs.

Get signed up now so that you can start working on your award-winning recipe. I am among the judges, and have high hopes after all the great entries we sampled last year.