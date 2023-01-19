Candidates sought for 2023 Dairy Princess ambassador program

The California Milk Advisory Board is seeking ambassadors to serve as the 2023 Dairy Princesses in districts all across the state, including Petaluma, representing District 2.

“Each year, an exceptional group of young women are selected to represent California’s dairy farm families who contribute to making the state number one for milk production in the U.S.,” states an announcement released on Jan. 17. “These Dairy Princess ambassadors and alternates are selected during events at Districts throughout the state, where they showcase speaking skills, knowledge of dairy and plans to represent the industry during their one-year term.”

The deadline for District 2 applications is Friday, Feb. 24. Information and application forms can be accessed at Californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princesses.

The California Dairy Princess Program has been in effect since 1958. Currently seven districts hold local contests, which represent 48 counties in the state of California. Additional questions can be directed to Anastasia Stuyt, California Dairy Princess Coordinator, at dairyprincess@cmab.net.