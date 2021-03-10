Can’t stop the Broadway Bash

There are a long list of celebrated annual events that have made (or will soon make) the jump from large, face-to-face gatherings of human beings, all dressed up in formal and/or outrageous attire, to share similar enthusiasms. Those events include the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys, the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics show, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the San Francisco Fringe Festival and of course, countless high school and college graduation ceremonies.

To that list, add one more.

This Saturday, Petaluma’s big Broadway Bash spectacular is singing-and-dancing its way from the usual hotel ballroom or auditorium, heading right into your living room, as Cinnabar Theater transforms its most important annual fundraiser into an intimately magical virtual spectacular.

“It’s always a big show, and is one of the most anticipated events of the year in Petaluma, so moving it online has been a pretty huge undertaking,” allows Diane Dragone, Cinnabar’s Executive Director. “We’ve usually got hundreds of people in a room, all sharing drinks and dinner, followed by a huge show and a live auction — and each year it’s gotten bigger and better.”

Last year’s show, by comparison, was held in February when health concerns were already heightened but nothing had been shut down, was held in the ballroom of the Doubletree hotel in Rohnert Park. The show featured dozens of live performers, all overseen by celebrity auctioneers Amy G. (Petaluma’s Amy Gutierrez, TV broadccast reporter for the San Francisco Giants) and hosted by Ellen Toscano (of Beach Blanket Babylon), and an array of silent auction items spilling out into the lobby.

For 2021, the sixth consecutive Broadway Bash, instead of “bigger and better,” the local arts nonprofit is focusing on simpler and safer, as a string of performers appear in groups of one or two on the Cinnabar stage, singing some of the most popular Broadway tunes of all time, but with a much cozier feel.

Describing the show as “a tight, dynamic, enjoyable cabaret show,” Dragone says the entertainment will include some of Cinnabar audiences’ favorite professional artists, as well as a number of appearances by several of the theater’s youth performers. The huge lineup of performers will include Aja Gianola-Harris, last seen in 2019 in Cinnabar’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” Petaluma’s Zach Hasbany and Brittany Law (seen locally as Cinderella and her prince in Spreckels’ 2019 production of Rogers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”), and several other familiar faces and voices. Representing Cinnabar’s Young Rep program are Grace Steckler, Lily Alva, and Olivia Newbold, plus more. Newbold, by the way, was also in 2019’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

There will be a few star-spotting surprises, too, including a big virtual “Hello” from Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz, the Tony-winning composer of “Wicked,” “Godspell” and “Pippin,” plus songs for such Disney classics as “Pocahontas,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Enchanted.”

“So, this year’s event is definitely going to be different, but it’s going to be really nice,” allows Dragone, noting that Cinnabar has been dabbling in pre-recorded streaming content over the last year, snippets of which will be showcased during the Bash this weekend. The show, though, is only partially pre-recorded. “For the first time, the Broadway Bash is being done as a live-stream virtual show, so people can watch it wherever they are in the world.”

Meaning, Dragone says, that families near and far can make a party of the Broadway Bash in their own homes, dressing up however they choose, ordering food from local restaurants, and enjoying the event for what she points out is a fraction of the usual cost.

Tickets are just $45 to receive a link to the event.

“If there is someone who is a fan of the theater, or knows a young performer in one of our classes, and has always wanted to go to one of our Broadway Bashes, but maybe worried about it being too fancy, or maybe too expensive, this year will be a perfect way to participate,” says Dragone. “It’s very affordable, and the whole family can sit in front of the TV, see the show, bid on some auction items, and know in their heart that they are helping to support Cinnabar Theater.”

As Dragone mentions, for 2021, even the auction has gone virtual.

“This year, instead of people wandering around a room, looking at dozens of auction items on display on tables, people will click on the website, and see pictures and descriptions of all the items we are auctioning,” explains Dragone. “Considering how hard the pandemic has hit local businesses, people have been quite generous, and we have some wonderful items and packages to auction off.”

The array of Petaluma treasures includes original art, full golf packages, getaways to Carmel, Mendocino and Glen Ellen, wine and spirits, and the always-anticipated “super baskets,” this year designed specifically for lovers. There’s a “chocolate lovers” basket, a “garden lovers” backet, a “gourmet foodie” lovers basket, a “pet lovers” basket, and more. In addition, Cinnabar is offering a ”pandemic stay-at-home“ basket.

“This year, more than ever, we need our supporters to come through and help make this night a success,“ adds Dragone. ”Even if someone only wants to watch a part of the show, or maybe they won’t be available to watch, their purchase of a ticket anyway is the best form of support.”