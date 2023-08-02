Many have asked what is to become of the old De Schmire restaurant location at 304 Bodega Ave., and we finally have an answer.

Canteen Meats (www.canteenmeats.com), purveyor of “pasture raised, local, salt cured meats,” was asked by a Petaluma Foodie, Kim Rolly Brothers, when they were opening up their rumored shop in Point Reyes Station. Kim was happy to share with us that along with the Point Reyes Station shop, Canteen Meats plans to move into the old De Schmire space.

It sounds like, along with handling the production side, they hope to offer up some retail hours in this new space. Either way, we are happy to welcome yet another quality food purveyor to our town. (Unbeknownst to most, Wild West Ferments had been using that space over the past several years, and although there was rumor that they would open up a retail shop in that location, that never came to be.)

Cowgirl to Culture

It is probably no coincidence that Wild West Ferments and Canteen Meats are crossing paths, as Wild West Ferments’ owner recently revived the Cowgirl Creamery space in Point Reyes Station to turn it into West Marin Culture Shop (www.wildwestferments.com).

The space includes several local vendors, from Canteen Meats to Farmer’s Wife sandwiches, Dooryard Provisions (herbs, spices, seaweeds and teas), Mill Valley Pasta Co., Dream Farm Mushrooms, and of course, Wild West Ferments.

Rumor has it you can also get Double 8 Dairy’s buffalo milk gelato there, which is the smoothest and creamiest gelato we have ever had.

Fork in the road

Just up the road from the new West Marin Culture Shop, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese will host one of their coveted brunches on Sept. 9, with tickets being released to the public this Saturday, Aug. 5 – and trust me when I tell you they will sell fast.

They only offer a few brunches a year, so this is your shot to experience their restaurant space, called The Fork, in all its glory. From their website: “Join us on the patio at The Fork for a farm fresh brunch! Seated at communal tables overlooking bucolic pastures and Tomales Bay, our Farm Brunch is famous for delicious, seasonal menus that are completely locally-sourced – as a matter of fact, Chef Jen’s favorite meal of the day is brunch!” Visit www.pointreyescheese.com for tickets and more info about visiting the farm and tasting all their wonderful cheese.