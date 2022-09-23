Career Day at Wilson School

On Sept. 20, Wilson School in Petaluma celebrated Career Day, encouraging students to come to school dressed as whatever kind of working professional they think they might like to become in the future. The event was the climax of Career Sharing Week, featuring adults from around the community speaking to classes about what they do, and how they came to do it.

The events allowed students an entertaining and eye-opening opportunity to learn more about the types of professional careers there are, giving them an expanded array of ideas about what careers they might someday choose.

Superintendent/Principal Steve Hospodar said, “We want our students to dream about their future, and understand that working towards their future career begins each day that they come to school.”

As part of the Career Sharing classroom activities, kids were able to meet veterinarians and nurses, PGE linemen and wine makers, a children’s book author, and many other professionals from the wider community.