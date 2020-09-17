Carol West advocates for mental health

A physician in her native South Africa, Carol West tells us, “My personal passion is working for mental health parity. I strongly believe that people with mental health issues can and do recover — by becoming involved with decision-making around their needs.”

As the former Executive Director of the Petaluma Peer Recovery Project (PPRP), West says, “I model the avoidance of the medical language model, and, instead, utilize clients’ life experiences to walk with them on their journey. Many peers have a strong recovery story to tell.”

Formerly offered through Goodwill, this year, the County's six peer programs are under West County Services.

“We had an amazingly good transition … pretty seamless,” she says.

With the program in good hands, West recently left her paid position at PPRP.

“I loved my job but couldn’t do the advocacy work within the context of paid work because it was a conflict of interest,” she allows. West proudly shares how she could be “in the room” on Friday, when the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved the annual budget for the PPRC. Now, her focus has shifted to garnering support for Sonoma County’s Measure O, which would institute a 1/4% sales tax for mental health, substance abuse, homeless and housing services for a period of 10 years. West also supports SB-803, currently on the governor’s desk, which sets up a state-wide certification process for Health Workers.

West knows first-hand about the difficulty of getting certification in her field.

“I moved from South Africa to the U.S. with an H-1 visa as an accompanying spouse with our 8-month old baby,” she says. “Even though I had taught at a teaching hospital and then worked in an emergency room, I was not allowed to work in my profession in this country. Through the Welcome Back program, I learned I would have to re-sit my exams and apply to be a medical intern, but was advised that ‘foreign’ doctors had a pretty slim chance for internship positions. So I took training to become a Peer Support Specialist using the Recovery Model.”

The Recovery Model, West explains, is a way of speaking about people’s challenges in terms of what has happened rather than what’s wrong. It is guided by the perspective of people who have experienced episodes of severe illness.

“The most important thing,” says West, “is that we maintain an expectation that recovery is possible, and people can and do live full lives despite challenges. I also learned what MHP’s cannot do in regard to what are called ‘overlapping professions.’ For example, we do not do therapy. What we do instead is called active listening —asking what kinds of help someone needs right now.”

Among the most common responses to that question are a place to stay, or help with crippling anxiety. West has assisted people who have such high anxiety they can’t board a public bus.

“Our response is to find out what has worked for them in the past,” she continues. “How do they cope? Working closely with other agencies, we have many resource and referral options. But primarily, we want our clients to understand we 100% accept them the way they are.”

West tells us that most clients are self-referred, with more than 90% looking for a safe community to go to. During COVID-19, of course, the need is even more acute.

“Candidly, hot tea, cocoa and coffee provides much of the lubrication in our group sessions,” she says. “We’ve had pizza parties and pastry trays from Costco, but we don’t have the facilities to provide meals.”

Supervisor David Rabbit appointed West to the County’s Mental Health Services Steering Committee. She is thrilled that the only open position on the committee (from District 3) is to be filled be a person with lived experiences.

West is working hard to encourage fellow Petalumans to vote for Measure O.

"It includes preventive services in the schools for early mental health detection and prevention,” she states, “helping children when they are just starting to cope with mental health issues.”

