Carson’s ‘The Dead Are Gods’ is the No.1 book in Petaluma

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of April 17-23, 2023

Last weekend was not all about Butter & Egg Day, it turns out.

Petalumans apparently love local authors as much as they love celebrating local history.

Case in point: the weekend began with a jam-packed, Friday night bookstore appearance by Petaluma’s own Eirinie Carson, reading from and discussing her acclaimed new book “The Dead Are Gods” on Friday, April 21. It’s no surprise then that Carson’s deeply personal, gorgeously written memoir is the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma between April 17 and April 23.

The rest of the titles on the week’s list are fairly evenly split between fiction and nonfiction.

David Grann’s epic “The Wager” (No. 5), a detailed recounting of the true-life shipwreck of the British Naval vessel The Wager, is a story complete with mutiny, desert islands and a trial that captivated the world. Released last week, this is its first appearance on the Petaluma bestseller list. Given the success of Grann’s previous two books – “The Lost City of Z” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the latter about to be released as a film by cinema legend Martin Scorcese – it seems a good bet that “The Wager” will be sticking around for a while.

The late Mary Oliver’s 2017 collection of poems, Devotion,” is this week’s No. 4 book, and Rick Rubin’s inspirational guidebook “The Creative Act,” a regular on the list for the last four months, is No. 6.

The remaining books on this week’s bestseller list are all novels.

With heightened attention due to a popular Netflix series that recently began streaming, Laura Dave’s “The Last Thing He Told Me” (No. 2) is set in the San Francisco Bay Area, making it additionally attractive to local readers. Bonnie Gamus’ entertaining “Lessons in Chemistry” (No. 3) continues its string of consecutive appearances on the local list, along with another novel that has proven popular to local readers: the delectable fantasy “Legends and Lattes” (No. 8), by Travis Bardree.

Meanwhile, a book we haven’t seen on the list in years has magically materialized in the No. 7 spot. It’s Neil Gaiman’s 1999 fantasy novel “Stardust,” a delightfully askew fairytale about a young man in search of a fallen star in a world full of fairies, flying pirates, cutthroats princes and more.

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Dead Are Gods,’ by Eirinie Carson – Petaluma writer Eirinie Carson’s acclaimed memoir about losing a friend and what she learned later that changes her memories and her own life forever.

2. ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ by Laura Dave – Set in the San Francisco Bay Area, this mystery follows a teenager searching for her missing dad with the help of her not-so-close stepmother.

3. ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ by Bonnie Gamus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

4. ‘Devotions,’ by Mary Oliver – Released in 2017, “Devotions” is a collection of selected poems by America’s bestselling poet.

5. ‘The Wager,’ by David Grann – Subtitled “A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” this new historical thriller from the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Lost City of Z” tells the true story of the British vessel The Wager, which was shipwrecked in 1741, its survivors eventually pitted against each other on a deserted island.

6. ‘The Creative Act,’ by Rick Rubin – Music producer Ricker Rubin presents an encouraging little book about turning the act of creation – and act he insists everyone is capable of – into a way of life, by embracing play, exploration and all the possibilities of the word “yes.”

7. ‘Stardust,’ by ‘Neil Gaiman – The 1999 fantasy novel about a half-fairy boy who sets out on a quest to find a fallen star.

8. ‘Legends & Lattes,’ by Travis Bardree – Written by a professional video game designer turned audio book narrator, this charmingly quirky and eccentric fantasy gem is about a warrior orc seeking a quieter life by opening a coffeeshop in a city where coffee is as rare as a book about warriors that is actually love and friendship, which is what this is, and so much more.

9. ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid – An acclaimed 2017 Hollywood novel about a sex symbol’s glamourous but gritty life, told alternately by her and the unknown journalist randomly selected (or was it so random?) to write the actress’s biography.