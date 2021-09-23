Carving out a place in Petaluma history

WHEN: The exhibit runs through Dec. 19. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Petaluma’s relationship to the Old West has long been fading into the history books, taking with it the wagon builders, blacksmiths, carriage-makers and other craftsmen who populated the region in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Also lost are many of the skilled art forms of that era.

William Leroy Caldwell was an old school artisan who carved his niche in local history by practicing the art of whittling, defined as crafting shapes out of raw wood using a knife. Most popular between 1865 and 1965, whittling was popularized by Civil War soldiers as a form of artistic creativity and stress relief.

Known as “Cowboy” to townsfolk, Caldwell learned to whittle while growing up in Oklahoma Indian Territory, where he was born in 1889. As a child, he spent his allowance on carving knives, 15 cents for a single blade, 20 cents for a double. He moved to Petaluma in the early 1930s and got a job with PG&E working to bring electric power to Sonoma County. In his spare time, he perfected his skill by carving hundreds of pioneer-themed items authentic to the Old West, such as covered wagons, horses, oxen and mounted riders.

Long-time residents may remember the carvings—the borax wagon pulled by a team of 16 mules, the herd of buffalo or the longhorn steers—on permanent display at Lombardi’s Men’s Store. After its closure in 1984, the Lombardi family donated the collection to the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. Now, curator and project manager Solange Russek and a team of museum volunteers have painstakingly prepared it for the museum’s current exhibit, “The Imaginative World of William Caldwell,” on display weekends through December 19.

“It was time to bring this unique collection of more than 100 handmade items out of the darkness,” said Russek, a 10-year museum specialist, who’d been cataloging and preparing the figurines. “We looked over the entire collection to see how best to display everything before deciding to incorporate our historic photo collection of Petaluma wagon-makers to tie in and complement the display into the western life theme.”

Grandson Larry Caldwell was raised on Liberty Road, where his father William Henry Caldwell operated a chicken ranch and Grade B dairy, and his mother Aletha worked for veterinarian Dr. Walter Brandner.

A Future Farmers of America student, Caldwell raised market lambs. One year, he sold the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion at the Sonoma County Fair. A horse-riding enthusiast in the Petaluma Riding and Driving Club, where his father was a lifetime member, he competed in barrel racing and rawhide races.

“My grandfather would get scrap wood, usually pine, from lumberyards for his carvings and go to Goodwill for leather to make leather straps for the reins and harnesses,” said Caldwell. “For the metal pieces, he’d use scrap wire, which he’d pound flat to make horseshoes. There was lots of labor involved.”

Working in his small cottage that doubled as a workshop, Cowboy Caldwell used only hand tools to carve the bodies and heads, then drilled holes for the ears, legs and tail, which were crafted from wooden dowels. Said to be fussy about the colors he painted his wagons and animals, he mixed his own paint to obtain the shade he wanted.

“He also made larger items, cedar hope chests and furniture, which he sold throughout his life,” Larry Caldwell said.

“As far as we know, my grandfather never drove. He’d walk everywhere,” said Caldwell. “He would trade clothing for carvings and often would sit in Lombardi’s and watch people. He died in 1971.”

The museum’s preparation of the wagons, carts, farming implements and animals was methodical and time-consuming. Careful work with cotton swabs and distilled water gave the pieces a fresh new look, as did the cleaning and oiling of the leather. Cosmetic repairs were made by museum carpenter Rod Washowitch, whom Russek called, “Our ear, nose and tail specialist.”

On loan from the Caldwell family is a collection of zoo animals, advertised in 1931 by service station owner George Wallin, who operated Petland Service Station at Redwood Highway and Corona Road, as the only zoo in Sonoma County. Elephants, zebras, tigers, a panther and alligators highlight the showcase.

Dappled horses, palominos and black stallions are illuminated and a herd of buffalo and an Indian hunting party are on display, along with a variety of wheeled conveyances, all demonstrating Caldwell’s precise eye for detail. Some of his creations are in private collections and others were displayed in the windows at Chalet Florist and Simoni’s Clock Shop.

Coinciding with the Caldwell exhibit is a donated display of custom-made, Petaluma-themed replicas by woodworking artist Christian Wall that are available for purchase.