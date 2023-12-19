Cattlemens in Petaluma announced on Monday that the steakhouse was celebrating the St. Vincent de Paul High School football team’s recent state championship win by giving a celebratory steak dinner to everyone on the team.

The dinner, hosted by Cattlemens Monday at its Petaluma Boulevard N. location, was organized to “support the victorious team as they revel in their hard-earned triumph and prepare for future endeavors,” the restaurant said in a news release.

"We are thrilled to congratulate St. Vincent’s state championship football team on their incredible achievement,“ said marketer Miranda Smith in the Dec. 18 statement. ”As a community-oriented establishment, Cattlemens is honored to contribute to their success and support their ongoing journey towards excellence.“

The statement added, “The championship win not only reflects the dedication and skill of the athletes but also underscores the importance of community support in nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of excellence.”

St. Vincent head football coach Trent Herzog said the continuous support from businesses and residents of Petaluma “has been truly amazing,” and expressed gratitude to Cattlemens for hosting the entire team and coaching staff for dinner.

“It was a great dinner for our team,” Herzog said. “We are all grateful and thankful for Cattlemens and their kind generosity in supporting our team.”