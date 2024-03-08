Celebrate Grand Jury month by applying for a position on the jury

In February, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution proclaiming the month of March as Sonoma County Grand Jury Appreciation Month.

The goal is to expand awareness of the Grand Jury’s primary purpose, to investigate the current procedures of local government.

That includes all aspects of county and city governments and special districts. The Grand Jury serves as a civic watchdog, an important piece of a functioning shared democracy.

In California, it has been part of the state constitution since 1849 that at least one Grand Jury be summoned each year in every county. Of course, a jury is made up of people, and they are generally normal people just like you.

The Sonoma County Grand Jury is currently accepting applications from qualified citizens willing to serve a one-year term from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

The commitment is for about 10-15 hours a week for jury meetings and investigations.

Applications are being accepted through April 29. Apply at sonoma.county.ca.gov, or call (707) 565-6330 with questions.

You can also email gjury@sonoma-county.org.