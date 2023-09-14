Celebrating 20 years of helping kids find the magic in reading

Twenty years ago, witches and warlocks of all ages gathered at midnight. As the magic hour approached, the air was filled with excitement and anticipation. Finally, at the stroke of twelve ‒ the books began to be handed out. The event was the July 2003 release of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” taking place at Copperfield’s Books. The memorable event ‒ in which hundreds of costumed families lined up hours ahead of time on the sidewalk in front of the store ‒ was organized by the brand new children’s book specialist Patty Norman.

Since that day, over 20 years ago, Patty has been a beloved figure in her adopted hometown. Growing up in Sacramento, she moved to Petaluma 35 years ago.

“Looking for a good community to raise a family,” she says, “and we found it.”

When her kids started junior high, she decided that it was time to step back from the corporate world and find a job allowing her more at-home time.

Copperfield’s was the logical choice.

“I was basically indentured to them,” Norman quips of her beginnings at the bookstore, at which she’d already bought pounds and pounds of priority reading material. “We never set a limit on the book budget,” and her children, like herself, were voracious readers.

Of course, as most Petaluma school children know, Norman is more than “just a bookseller.” She continues to bring renowned authors and storytellers to the store. Upcoming are Gerri Halliwell of the ‘90s-generation-defining group ”The Spice Girls.“ The famous singer and now-children's-author will become the latest in a long list of authors holding kids’ events at the store, thanks to Norman.

She also takes authors and illustrators to local schools. During these events she tells the kids they are welcome in the store without buying a book. Countless children have taken that to heart, and many were introduced to bookstores through Norman’s invitation.

“They come in hesitant, but that soon vanishes,” she says.

When asked why she goes out of her way to introduce kids to books and bookstores, Norman is at first philosophical.

“Reading,” she said, “can lead to world peace.”

She follows with a more prosaic observation.

“But first, we need to get kids to read.”

Norman is adamant that there is a book for every child. The trick is finding the right book. In light of the recent debates about censorship and “appropriateness” for children, one might be tempted to think that finding the right book for the right child is getting harder.

Norman doesn’t agree.

“As books get banned,” she said, “there will be more books written with inclusivity. More children will be able to find themselves in books. More children will see themselves as part of the world.”

She does sees the roadblocks between some children and their book. She realized during the school events that some children who would never be able to afford the book being read to them. So, she did something about it. Norman, Shannon Morgan Stearns, Jason Sutter and Copperfields partnered with Literacy Works to found the Bookstormer Foundation.

Bookstormer is a nonprofit that funds free books for children in Title I Sonoma, Marin, and Napa County schools. Now, when Norman brings an author or artist to a school, every child in attendance gets a copy of the book for free. Norman recalls one particular child when handed his book, “He held it like glass.” She says, “He had never owned his own book.”

When asked about specific types of books such as graphic novels and their stigma of not being “real books,” she is quick to point out that the right book makes reading enjoyable and, “If they enjoy the process of reading, they will read more.”

She also notes that because of the illustrative nature that allows a special inference of meaning between picture and word, graphic novels tend to use a higher vocabulary than others in those age ranges. According to Norman, the kids reading graphic novels are reading at a higher level and re-reading more.

After fostering the love of reading in two generations' worth of children, is Norman maybe ready to step down and try something else?

“I can’t retire! I’ll drive my husband crazy,” she laughs. But in all seriousness, she says that the real reason she can’t see herself stepping away is the community. “I want people to know how fortunate I feel. For the trust parents and children have given me about books. I take that to heart.”

She is also co-planning a very special event this October. No one from Petaluma or West County can meaningfully talk about raising or being children here in the last three decades without referencing Polly Klass. October 1, 2023, marks the 30th anniversary of that tragedy. Norman, always a champion of Petaluma children, is ensuring the date is marked.

“There’s a new book,” she says, “without any of the sensationalism.” It’s “In Light of Darkness,” by Kim Cross (“What Stands in a Storm”). With Norman lending her skills, Copperfields will partner with the Polly Klass Theater to hold a book event on Saturday, Oct. 14, to mark the grim anniversary in the only way it can be marked ‒ with a book.

“Books,” Norman says, “lead to empathy.”

And, of course, empathy leads to peace.