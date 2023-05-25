In 1929, author Virginia Woolf published “A Room of One’s Own,” a book of essays in which the author famously described the obstacles women faced when they set out to become writers. In the book, Woolf presents several instances, literal and metaphorical, of women writers who are denied access to libraries and other safe locations to pursue and fulfill their literary dreams.

Nearly 100 years later, JJ Wilson and Karen Petersen – a retired SSU professor and retired librarian, respectively, and the the founders of the Sitting Room, in Penngrove – are committed to assuring that such obstacles do not happen in Sonoma County.

Women’s studies, as a field of study, had only just started being acknowledged in 1976 when Peterson and Wilson gathered a series of slides into a book entitled “Women Artists: Recognition and Reappraisal.” The manuscript was published by Harper Collins, and in 1981, teaming up with author Susan Miller and some other friends, they used the book proceeds to found the Sitting Room.

A niche library – initially focused on female artists and women's fiction – the Sitting Room has grown to include over 7,000 titles. In addition to expected sections such as poetry by women, there is also a large selection of books about women artists, the largest collection of Virginia Woolf books and archives available to the general public, an obituary library containing decades worth of obits about important women, an entire closet full of queer literature by and about women – containing books written when one could be jailed for doing so – and of course the archives.

Occupying a full room-and-a-half, the archives are a collection of articles, letters, essays and research notes about any (and seemingly all) sources pertaining to women’s art. In the archive room, you will also find a space open to all to work on a literary project in a peaceful, resource-rich surrounding.

One of the main resources available at the Sitting room, of course, is the depth of knowledge and engagement offered by other visitors to the Sitting Room.

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2-5 (or so), the beloved local institution will celebrate its Re-Birthday party, 42 years after its original opening and one year after reopening following the COVID-19 shutdowns. The invitation promises refreshments, entertainment, and a reminder to carpool, as the converted farmhouse sitting on a country lane just south of SSU wasn’t made for multiple cars.

Not mentioned on the invitation are the probabilities of running into friends and friends of friends, of literary chats about subjects new and old – and lively conversations with the “sitters” who volunteer at the library.

On a typical day, each volunteer is to be found in her own chosen corner of the small space. They are all knowledgeable about the section they have chosen to care for (and any other section in the library as well) and, like all enthusiasts, are aching to talk about it. In fact, when asked why the Sitting Room was important, the answer agreed upon by all the ladies sitting at the round table with the tempting lattice cookies in the center was, “Where else can you find like-minded people who want to talk about books?”

It’s not just the sitters who are active in the fight to promote women’s voices. You will also find a monthly exhibit in the main room, usually put together by an intern or two from nearby SSU. Past interns are mentioned by name as tours are given. As updates about past interns are shared among the ladies, they all respond with beaming pride or true concern.

It’s easy to see by their response to the lives of these young people that the sitters are passionate about more than books. They are passionate about people as a whole, which is why anyone can visit the library, regardless of gender, though you will usually need to call ahead.

Keep in mind that none of the books you will see were purchased. The Sitting Room has always relied upon donations. If you want to donate some books, there are a few things to keep in mind. First and foremost, please send a list of the books to them first. Space is too limited for duplicates. Second, they don’t take children's books, but do have a little free children’s library out in front. Third, it’s a library dedicated to literature and art by women.

Yes, there are some books by men in the collection, all of them about women artists or women writers. Thankfully as time marches forward, more of these books are also being written by women.

Over four decades after Wilson and Peterson opened the place, its importance is as vital as ever. It’s perhaps easy (or convenient) to forget that many of the women who had to fight for bank accounts and legal contraceptives are still alive. It’s even easier to forget that those women’s mothers and grandmothers marched for the right to vote.

The patron saint of the Sitting Room, Virginia Woolf, once wrote of a frustrating excursion to find research for a lecture, “Have you any notion how many books are written about women in the course of one year? Have you any notion how many are written by men?”

The work being done at the Sitting Room and being celebrated at their Re-Birthday Party will, hopefully soon, make Woolf’s lament a thing of the past.