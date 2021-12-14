Ceres seeks volunteers to help feed the sick

When Ruth, a 70-year-old woman living alone in Petaluma, became gravely ill a year ago and rapidly lost weight, her doctor recommended her for a meal-delivery program run by the Ceres Community Project. For 26 weeks, free meals were delivered to her door daily while she recovered.

Faced with a severe health challenge like cancer or heart disease, the last thing a patient should have to worry about is putting good food on the table. That’s why Ceres exists.

The nonprofit delivered over 24,000 free meals in Petaluma last year— more than twice as many as in 2019. But to keep up with the need, the nonprofit currently needs more volunteers in Petaluma.

“I was amazed at the quality of the food, the healthy choices, the variety,” Ruth said. “And I had to have a dairy-and wheat-free diet. It was a real eye opener. I was completely bowled over.”

The backbone of Ceres is its volunteers.

Founded in 2007 by Cathryn Couch, the organization serves Sonoma and Marin counties with a broad range of programs, the heart of which is meal delivery. Marshaling nearly a thousand volunteers, both teen and adult — but only 21 in Petaluma — Ceres has prepared and delivered nearly a million meals since its inception.

“There is always a need for more volunteers,” said Deborah Ramelli, director of development and community affairs. “We currently have 11 adult Petaluma residents who volunteer, and 10 teens.”

One of the Petaluma adult volunteers is Michael Carpenter, a wine retailer. For seven years he has delivered meals for Ceres. When he moved here in 2014, he started looking for a way to engage in community service.

“When I heard about Ceres, I was blown away,” he said. “They deliver so many free meals — good, powerful food — to those who need them the most.”

Carpenter explains that “maybe half my deliveries” go to people who may appear to be able to provide food for themselves, when in fact they are often eating “terrible” food because they are too sick to do the work. If the sick person is also a family’s cook, the whole family ends up eating food with low nutritional value at the very time when good food is vital to healing. That is why Ceres also feeds the client’s family.

“The satisfaction of being a Ceres volunteer is that people in real need are being helped,” Carpenter said. “That’s the big thing.”

Maguire Hansel, 17, is one of the teen volunteers in Petaluma. A senior at Cardinal Newman High School, she began volunteering two years ago, inspired by a friend.

“After one hour there, I knew it was the right place for me,” she said. “I learned so much and had such a positive experience.”

Hansel typically makes a salad, then helps packaging dinners and soups. She enjoys the “circles” held for the teen volunteers after each shift. Sometimes there is a presentation such as the benefits of cauliflower. Other times they just play a game.

“I have a good time. I’ve made friends from so many other schools. We even have a group chat,” she said.

The need for volunteers is especially acute now as Ceres rallies from the impact of COVID-19. The epidemic increased the need for services dramatically while reducing numbers of volunteers.

Phone lines at Ceres lit up as soon as the Bay Area shelter-at-home order went into effect in mid-March of 2020. Calls poured in from community health centers and other medical partners, as well as from individuals. At the same time, because many of the regular volunteers are over 65, they needed to be cautious in the early months of the epidemic.

“Many opted to stop coming,” Ramelli said, “while there were others that we encouraged not to come.”

Because Ceres serves people with underlying health conditions that make them most vulnerable to something like COVID-19, the organization had to quickly make changes to its service model. Service was expanded to include people with chronic conditions like diabetes. Ceres shortened wait times so new clients would receive meals within 72 hours, and added additional meals or healthy grocery bags for clients who screened positive for food insecurity.

For five months, Ceres had to restrict the number of people working in the kitchens. By using only paid staff, they were able to increase production of meals despite the absence of volunteers.

The Ceres Community Project is headquartered in Sebastopol. A second kitchen was established in Novato in 2010, followed by the Santa Rosa kitchen in 2016. The organization also maintains organic gardens in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa.

A big part of Ceres is the training offered young people aged 14 to 18. Currently there are about 300 teen volunteers. Through a youth development programs, teens learn to work together as a team, doing such tasks as packaging, labeling and delivering meals to clients. Those with an interest can also learn about gardening, cooking and nutrition.

“They get to meet a mix of new people,” said Ramelli. “They can learn how to cook a healthy meal from scratch and other job skills.” By showing up on schedule and taking responsibilities, teens get the rewarding sense that “they matter,” she said.

There are currently youth teams in 40 schools in the two counties. Teen volunteers who excel at Ceres can participate in team leadership programs where they get experience in public speaking, event management and recruiting.

To volunteer or learn more about Ceres, go to ceresproject.org.