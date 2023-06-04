In 1911, Petaluma was a very busy place.

Early that year, stunt aeronaut Fred Wiseman flew the world’s first airmail flight. It was from the City of Petaluma to the City of Santa Rosa.

Well, almost to Santa Rosa.

He had to put down in a field outside the town. That plane is now enshrined in the National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C.

That same month, famed American novelist Jack London drove his team and wagon to Petaluma to shop at the W. A. T. Stratton Nursery at 417 Upham Street. Therein, London purchased 30,000 Eucalyptus seedlings for planting as future wind barriers at his ranch in Glen Ellen. The Stratton Nursery had been the first in Sonoma County and had specialized in “Eucs” from 1910 on. But no one had ever made a purchase that large and they advertised it profusely.

One wonders if they gave “Jack” a discount?

The Petaluma Argus, in September of 1911, reported that our city councilman G. Gossage had stated, “The pound-Master had executed 15 dogs in August and ... he had also removed one dead dog, which did not need executing.”

Really?

The Argus was celebrating its 21st anniversary that year and, of course, is still with us after 133 years on the beat.

Property owners on Payran Street “made the news” by petitioning for a city sewer in 1911, because the “health board would not permit cesspools anymore.” Some Russian River areas didn’t get around to this until the 1990s.

Also big news that year was that our river, at the foot of B Street, was “blocked with vessels and the melon boats had to turn back and go to D Street.” This blockade was further defined as “one steamer, one gasoline sloop, two tug boats, one monster barge and two schooners.”

And also this Hot Item. “Pioneer autoist Frank Johnstone arrived in town to visit John McNear in his Chalmers-Detroit Coupe, which attracted much attention.”

It was said, the “autoist” had been “dressed smartly,” in his duster and goggles.

Nationally in 1911, William Howard Taft was running for President and the island of Cuba, which was said to have been “rescued” from Spain by Teddy Roosevelt and his Rough Riders, was facing the difficult issue of independence that year, and then President McKinley had put a force in place at an American base there, called, you guessed it, Guantanamo Bay.

It was announced in September 1911 that “The Doss brothers have purchased nine fine draft horses for use on their ranch in Two Rock. As fine a bunch of horses as had been seen in Petaluma for a long time.” The horses would, among other chores, be pulling the new “Success Manure Spreader,” which was “made for the man who buys the best.” Said spreader could be purchased from the Rex Mercantile Co., which had just that year expanded to carry farming implements.

Rex Ace Hardware is still with us today, on the S.E. corner of B and Kentucky.

And here’s one for you to talk about.

George P. McNear, in September, announced that his offices on the corner of B Street and Main (now the Great Petaluma Mill) would add a “new lavatory and retiring room, entirely for the use of young ladies at the office.” It had been the advent of those newfangled typewriting machines that had brought those ladies into a man’s world.

Ah progress! To some, it was all too, too swift. What would be next, lady autoists? Or even lady realtors?

Northwest Pacific Railroad had built their new “round barn” on East D & Copeland Streets in October of 1911 and Van Bebber Brothers Blacksmith and Machine Works, was advertising the new Fairbanks pumping engine, The Eclipse, “which can be installed as cheap as a windmill.”

Catch the irony here, folks, in that 112 years ago it was an “in” thing to replace your clean energy wind power with a gasoline engine. Van Bebber Brothers is also still with us, on Petaluma Blvd. South, but alas without the “Smithy.”

Okay, now, for your entertainment in Petaluma in 1911, “Kitty Welch, the Irish Cuckoo” was performing at The Hill Opera House. It was said, “Miss Kitty has a costly wardrobe, and will set you wild with joy.” Miss Kitty was on a double bill with ventriloquist Jim Derwin, “whose act is clean, classy and catchy.”

Also appearing in Petaluma that week was the Reverend L. O. Ferguson, who was speaking to the subject, “Shall Women Vote???” Yes, there were three question marks on that announcement. The good Reverend, by the way, was “for it,” and the house was packed out.

And get this, guys! The Wardrobe Men’s Apparel shop at 43 Main St. was advertising “The White Cat Union Suit, with a closed crotch.” My question: Did they (previous to this time) sell one with an “open crotch?.” Yes, they did! It all seems so crotchety, but those shoppers could also have walked over to Mattei Brothers on Kentucky Street, “where the good clothes come from.”

But here was the really big Petaluma news of 1911 (other than Fred Wiseman).

On Sept. 30, at the City Council meeting, mayor William Zartman, son of one of Petaluma’s founders and Petaluma’s first blacksmith, dropped a surprise announcement that he was resigning the mayorship. The announcement was said to be like “a bomb” that “caused total silence” in the council chambers.

The Argus commented, “There seemed to be an air of something amiss.”

Now, you must know that this columnist has tried to find out what that “something amiss” was all about, but the most I can tell you is that, nine days later, the mayor “withdrew his resignation.” The Argus commentary then said, “It was the best thing that could have happened to the city and everybody realizes it.”

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma Past” runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes, and the 1987 Petaluma Good Egg. You can reach him at skipsommer31@gmail.com.