Chabad of Petaluma to host ‘Broadway to Brooklyn’

Singer and winemaker David Babinet, who enjoyed a successful career as a baritone opera singer before discovering and embracing his Jewish identity, will visit Petaluma to present an evening of songs, stories and wine-tasting titled “Broadway to Brooklyn.”

The event, hosted by Chabad of Petaluma, will take place at the Petaluma Woman’s Club (518 B St.) on Monday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Babinet’s performance will draw from opera, Broadway, Yiddish, cantorial, Ladino, Israeli and Chassidic melodies.

The Broadway portion of the evening will include a variety of Broadway classics including songs from “Fiddler on the Roof.”

As an accomplished winemaker and master sommelier, Babinet will follow the performance with a Kosher wine-tasting demonstration.

Tickets are $35, available at JewishPetaluma.com/Broadway.