Once Upon a Slush, formerly Wicked Slush, has been steadily building a reputation for its non-frozen treats along with its various slush/soft-serve combinations. On a recent Saturday afternoon, the tiny American Alley shop’s increasingly popular hot dog ‒ served juicy and hot on a buttered lobster roll, handed over in a foil pouch with condiment packets tucked inside, all for $7.50 ‒ was the clear choice, and staff was hustling to provide the tasty to-go treat for a line of patrons.

But as co-owner Juliet Pokorny proudly pointed out to those struggling to decide between a hot dog, a grilled cheese sandwich ($7), or a carton of fresh filling popcorn (another popular offering at $1.50 for a small and $2.75 for a large), Once Upon a Slush has now added hot soup to the menu.

Provided by Chad’s Soup Shack, an organic local food stand that’s become a staple of the Petaluma Farmers Market on Tuesday mornings, the rotating assortment of soups changes every week. On Saturday, it was split pea, served hot in a pint container with a small packet of oyster crackers for $8. Pokorny said the soup, especially when patrons realize it’s from Chad’s Soup Shack, is already proving to be a strong addition to the store’s gradually growing list of warm, hearty and affordable lunch and dinner items.

Once Upon a Slush is located at 122B American Alley, and is open 1-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday (closed Wednesdays), and 1-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Learn more at onceuponaslush.com.