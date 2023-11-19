The Academy of Jeet Kune Do Sciences is situated near a Yoga Studio and the D Street drawbridge. Petaluma residents driving across the Drawbridge could not fail to notice the yellow sign emblazoned with a likeness of Bruce Lee and announcing the studio.

“My Dad was a professional boxer, and of course, like any kid, I loved Bruce Lee,” explained Damon Evans, the Sifu (teacher) of the Academy. “My Dad enrolled me in a Taekwondo class, and that was the beginning.”

Evans is a lifetime resident of Petaluma.

“I grew up in Petaluma, but my mom was a Teacher in San Francisco, so I went to Balboa High School in the City,” he said, adding that it wasn’t the easiest to navigate different sets of friends in high school and Petaluma in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, especially as part African-American.

“I gotta say, Tom Gaffey of the Phoenix Theater really made it easier to grow up here,” he said. “The Phoenix was a great place to be a Petaluma youth and hang out.”

From there, Evans graduated from Balboa High School and enrolled in a Judo class at Community College San Francisco and befriended a fellow student, a Filipino of short stature compared to his 6-foot frame.

“When we would spar, he would do this quick movement just before doing a throw or move,” he recalled. “It was throwing me off, so I finally asked him, ‘What’s up with, like, brushing my ear or cheek before performing the movement?’”

His friend explained that it was a “feigned” movement, one that signaled an eye gouge, ear pull or other strategy that wasn’t taught or allowed in Judo, incorporated in conjunction with the throw.

“That explanation sold me in learning Jeet Kune Do,” he said. “In my martial arts forms, I teach practical self-defense, not competition-based martial arts.”

From those beginnings, Evans is now a certified Jun Fan Gung Fu instructor, of the Kimura lineage. Taky Kimura was one of Bruce Lee’s top students and closest friends, Evans is the only Northern California representative if this martial arts style.

“My primary form is Jun Fan Jeet Kune Do, but I also teach Wing Chun, Muay Chaiya and Krabi Krabong, a ‘battlefield version’ of Muay Thai,” he said. Evans recently spent some time in Thailand, furthering his studies. He is also the only certified teacher of Shastar Vidya, a Sikh martial art, in North America.

Altogether, Evans has almost 30 years of experience in martial arts. He was inducted into the United State Martial Arts Hall of Fame earlier this year.

“My students are wide-ranging in age and diversity,” he said. “On the whole, I’ve found that my older students are more mature and accepting in learning, but my younger students often find the maturity and discipline at my academy. I’m really appreciative when my younger students find that life change, discipline and learning from my teaching.”

He cites the example of a younger student who left his Academy and moved away from the area, not under the most positive of circumstances, then returned four years later. The former student told Evans how appreciative he had been because of his teaching, but just wasn’t able to say it at the time.

“When I became a dad, Petaluma was my first thought as a place where I wanted to raise a family,” he said. “It has changed a lot since I was a kid. Years ago, it used to be easier to get around town, but sometimes it wasn’t that open to diversity. I think that Petaluma has grown up, and has become more accepting.”

The Academy of Jeet Kune Do Sciences is at 224 Weller Street, Suite B.