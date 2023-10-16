Changes announced for remaining 2023 Arts Alive events

As the final months of the year roll out, and with the weather about to change (should the rain gods be generous again), a few changes have been planned by organizers of downtown Petaluma’s monthly Arts Alive events, which take place on the third Thursday of every month. After October’s events ‒ a diverse spread of activities taking place at several locations around downtown area, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5-8 p.m. ‒ the November rendition of Arts Alive will come in the form of a festive mixer to be held at Life on Earth Art (133 Copeland St.) also from 5-8 p.m.

“In December we will not hold Arts Alive as it is four days before Christmas,” says co-coordinator Haley Chimienti. “Our regular Arts Alive events will resume in the new year on January 18.”

The reason for the mixer, explains Chimienti, is to bring together the many individual stores, cafes, organizations and groups that have served as “hosts” over the last two years, each inventing and presenting a different activity or entertainment every month.

“Over the past year and change, we have had numerous hosts come and go, bringing fun and interactive arts events to Petaluma, and many of these hosts have never met or never been able to enjoy the experiences their fellow Hosts have been providing,” says Chimienti. “This mixer, organized by long-time Arts Alive host Life On Earth Art, will bring together our hosts and participants to one location to celebrate the great work we have been doing to further our mission of ‘promoting and connecting Petaluma’s vibrant arts community’ on November 16.”

The mixer, to which the community is invited, will be free to the public, and organizers are currently seeking sponsors to help support the event. Any interest or correspondence for Arts Alive events can be submitted through the Arts Alive website or to heartmaking@lifeonearthart.org.

October’s version, meanwhile, will include hands-on weaving lessons at Fiber Circle (113 Kentucky St.), mask-making at Artaluma (145 Keller St.), Day of the Dead paper crafts with expert crafter Jessica Martin at Alchemia Gallery (111 Kentucky St.), making of Halloween luminaries at the Hoocha Tasting Room (133 Copeland St.), a meet-and-greet with muralist Jonny Hirschmugl at Keller Street CoWork (140 Keller St.), a particpatory portrait project at the studio of Nick Robles (409 Petaluma Blvd S.) and more. The full listing can be found at petalumadowntown.com/arts-alive-petaluma.