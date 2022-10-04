Changing the world, one garden at a time

It’s been 20 years since Trathen Heckman founded Daily Acts, and since then he’s spoken far-and-wide to groups eager to emulate the success of the Petaluma-based nonprofit. Along the way, he’s often been asked why he hasn’t written a book yet to share his organization’s grassroots approach to tackling an array of environmental and community challenges facing the world today.

Well, now he has.

Titled “Take Heart, Take Action: The Transformative Power of Small Acts, Groups, and Gardens,” the book – which became available on Oct. 4 – is specifically organized to explore four key values and operating principles of Daily Acts: Ripples, Reverence, Relations and Resilience.

“The book is really centered on what changed my life and inspired me to want to start Daily Acts, our core values and how Daily Acts work is different, which is at the base of our success,” he said. Some of those values are evident in how Heckman has chosen to manufacture and distribute the book, proceeds from which go to support Daily Acts projects. Currently available on Amazon as a paperless e-book, “Take Heart, Take Action” will have a special sustainably-made print run that take a few more months to receive, and will be made available exclusively through the Daily Acts website.

“I was waking up to the state of the world and even, you know, 25 or 30 years ago, feeling how overwhelming the social and environmental problems seemed,” Heckman said, describing the motivation for both the book and Daily Acts itself.

“Overwhelming” seems like an understatement.

The daunting list of issues Daily Acts has been addressing over the last two decades include drought, building climate resilience, addressing impacts of structural racism, developing the next generation of climate leaders, addressing the mobility needs of low-income and people of color, and promoting collective action through groups, organizations and networks that connect and align communities and movements. Issues of such enormity could easily lead to a sense of despair and hopelessness, but the idea of Daily Acts has always been that the solution to one enormous problem is often many small actions.

In publicizing the book, Heckman asks a question that illustrates this point of view.

"Every day there is a better world being born and a world that is rapidly unraveling. Which world do your actions feed? Are you ready to rise up and be the change you seek? Even an act as small as tending your garden or joining a local group contributes to a rising tide of positive change.“

Asked to describe the four sections of the book and what they explore, Heckman begins with Ripples.

“I started with publishing, creating ripples, which was just getting my voice out there to share my inspiration and outrage and trying to inspire people to take action,” he said. “Reverence is about finding that intersection of where your heart's inspiration meets the hurt that you're called to heal – to know what inspires and breaks your heart.”

Relations examines the importance of relationships and nurturing community.

“That became a core operating principle for daily acts, nurturing community,” Heckman said. “That's our staff, our board, our volunteers, our partners and our community members.”

As for Resilience, Heckman said, “When you're starting with your heart and with reverence and you're reclaiming the only power you have – that of your daily actions and you're focused on the right relationship – that's how you build resilience. That's how we try to operate on a day to day basis. It's also what's been key to doing everything from scaling gardens to affecting great water policy to working on climate action with the city and other partners.”

In keeping with Daily Acts’ core philosophy, Heckman points out that the actions you undertake can be as large or small as you are comfortable with and are effectively able to achieve.

“That comes down to each one of us finding what inspires us and the part we're called to contribute,” he said. “It is difficult nowadays, with all the noise out there, and so that's a very solid thread throughout the book. I want any person, whether you're a teacher or a parent, a kid or a leader, to think, ‘Who and what inspires me deeply?’”

Heckman’s hope is that the book will reach people with its story of what's possible through small actions and small groups and solutions like small regenerative gardens.

“So that's kind of the first part,” he said, “to just get the stories out there more widely. There are resources and exercises and tools in the book. So many people, organizations and communities are overwhelmed by the crises we face and everybody's in need of hope and empowered action and more effective strategies for how we could affect bigger change. We want to follow up on the demand and the requests and get [the book] into as many hands and communities as we can right now. We're going to be aiming at giving out about 500 to 1000 books over the next year to different schools, activists and non profit organizations.”

The organization also plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in mid-October to help with its overall mission and scope of work.

“If you're not already involved, try to get connected and get more educated about all the good things that are happening in Petaluma right now,” Heckman said. “I could talk about all kinds of actions and gardening stuff, but it's really more about, you know, what really speaks to your heart.”