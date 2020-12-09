Chanukah on the move

For Rabbi Dovid Bush of Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, the hard truth about Chanukah 2020 — and the dubiousness of Chabad’s popular Chanukah at the River celebration actually happening this December — had been clear for some time.

But hope rarely gives up without a fight, so he kept on hoping there’d be a way to go ahead.

“It’s been in the back of my mind all along, that maybe our plans would have to change,” allows Rabbi Bush. “But it was probably around the High Holidays — when I reached out to the mayor, to wish her happy holidays from the Jewish community — that I finally had to accept it. Last year, of course, the mayor graced us with her presence at Chanukah at the River, so when we talked, I said something like, ’Hope to see you at Chanukah on the River!’ which was still a few months away. And she said, ’You know, probably not this year.’ And I thought, ’Oh. Yeah. Probably not.’”

And, hope being hope — with hope often leading to clever collaborations and off-the-cuff innovation — this was the moment when Rabbi Bush began to devise what he would come to call “The Chanukah Drive-Thru Experience.” Barring any last-minute implementation of a strict county-wide stay-at-home-order, the event is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds.

It will definitely be a different experience, but one that Bush believes could really be a positive thing for the community.

“Chanukah at the River has been our landmark event each year since it started,” he says, noting that the first river-side celebration took place in 2017, and has become increasingly popular every year since. “When my wife Devorah and I moved here in October of 2017, we knew we wanted a large Chanukah celebration in Petaluma, because the message of Chanukah is so perfect and so universal. It’s about light over darkness, that you can’t fight darkness with a stick. You shine a light and darkness dissipates on its own.”

The river was selected as the best location, in part, because of the small semi-circular space along the railing near Balshaw Bridge at Water Street.

“I was walking with my wife, and I saw that space, and I said, ’That’s just the perfect spot for a menorah,’” Bush recalls. So, that’s exactly where the nine-foot-tall menorah was placed when the first Chanukah at the River event took place, drawing many more folks than were originally anticipated. That same spot has hosted the menorah each year since. “What we learned was that this community clearly wanted to celebrate Chanukah with us,” he goes on. “There’s a beautiful Jewish expression. ’Light attracts.’ People gravitate toward the light, whether its a ship at see or a person lost in the woods. So the people came, and every year since, we’ve tried to add something new.”

Last year’s big addition was what Bush calls the world’s largest dreidel.

“That’s actually a giant cement mixer,” he admits with a chuckle, and a shout-out to Shamrock Materials, Inc. “It spins, right? Last year, my wife and her sister realized you could decorate it with the Hebrew letters that are on a dreidel, and you have the world’s largest dreidel. I admit I haven’t checked the Guinness Book of World’s Records, but at the very least, it certainly is the Bay Area’s largest spinning dreidel.”

Once the idea for the drive-thru alternative began to take shape, Bush realized that it would have to be even more of a celebration than the events at the river.

“It’s all about joy,” he says. “I wanted to find a way to make this an upgrade, in terms of joy and celebration, instead of a downgrade. If God has decided to send us this challenge, then okay, challenge accepted. We’re going to step up, and we’re going to redefine our paradigms. We not just going to do this in a minimized way. Let’s build something new, from the ground up.”

Well, it certainly does sound joyous.

“Safe, fun and joyous, that was our goal,” says Bush. “Instead of walking from attraction to attraction, or from table to table, you’ll be driving through a series of activities and experiences. Instead of one or two entertainers, we have four this year. Instead of face-painting, always a favorite, we’ll have someone adding decorations to your windshield. We’ll be handing out goodie bags in the form of dreidel-shaped boxes with individually packaged traditional stuff like latkes and donuts and chocolate gelt. The hope is that this will inspire all who attend, inspire them to accept whatever challenges they face with a similar sense of light and hope and joy and creativity.”