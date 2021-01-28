Chassis-building legend of 1950s car club culture

Harlan Osborne

By the end of the 1940s, car clubs of young men — and teenagers seeking camaraderie and a desire to go fast — were flourishing across the United States. Many were loosely operated, but beginning in 1951, the formation of the National Hot Rod Association promoted safety, standardized rules of competition and an improved public image. More responsible clubs established bylaws requiring insurance coverage and governing mandatory attendance at club meetings and penalties for receiving traffic tickets.

The Dualers, Mill Winders, Drifters and Flying Stockers were common sights around Petaluma, with each club’s affiliation identified by a small metal plaque attached to the rear bumper or placed in a car’s back window. Wishing to distinguish themselves apart from outlaw clubs that often promoted street racing, loud exhaust pipes and a general disregard for speed limits, the Pacers of Petaluma, established in May, 1954, set up strict rules for its membership of hot rod and custom car aficionados.

As a result, the Pacers — who took pride in customizing their coupes, sedans and pickups in every popular style — grew to be the most influential and respected car club in town. What set them apart, along with community involvement, was their ambition to build their own race car and compete at area drag strips from Cotati, Half Moon Bay and Vacaville.

This was the lure for Corwin “Corky” Swadley, who joined the club in 1955, bringing with him mechanical ability and a talent for chassis building. In many ways it was just what Swadley, who routinely gunned his motor on city streets and participated in impromptu drag racing, needed.

“I sure got a lot of tickets,” admitted Swadley. “Most of them were for burning out. Once spun hookers on Judge Rollie Webb’s front yard, but that’s about as rowdy as I ever got.

“When I’d go to court,” he added, “I’d carry just five dollars with me. Judge Webb would say the fine is 60 dollars and I’d open my wallet and tell him ‘I only have five dollars’ and he’d say, ‘The fine is five dollars.’”

To raise money for the building and operation of the club’s race car, a 1929 Ford Model A roadster mounted on a ’32 Ford frame and powered by a highly modified Chevrolet engine, the Pacers began sponsoring dances at Hermann Sons Hall and the Veterans Memorial building. Beginning in 1957, the club held nine annual dances which, along with club dues and fines, provided needed financing.

“We worked on the roadster in Straubville,” said Swadley. “I spent most of my time every night getting the car set up, building the chassis, lowering it and applying a lot of Bondo to make it look good. Hugh Purdy, who’s in the Bay Cities Racing Association’s Hall of Fame, and hardtop racer Lloyd Silacci, who owned a speed shop, built the motor.”

When Silacci moved to southern California to become a tool design engineer and aerospace machinist, he sold the speed shop, located at 807 Petaluma Blvd. South, to Purdy and Art Dias.

The Pacers roadster, numbered 807, was taken as tribute.

When the U.S. Navy offered to sell its abandoned former landing strip near Cotati, purchased from the Rohnert Seed Co. in 1941, car clubs from Santa Rosa and Petaluma vied for ownership. Originally opened as the Santa Rosa Drag Strip in October 1956, it later became the Cotati Drag Strip.

“We’re the ones who started it. That’s why we built the roadster,” said Swadley. “Hugh was the main driver. He raced hardtops and was pretty sharp. When he was busy, I was the second driver. Lou Gobbi and Gary Axehelm also drove it.”

The roadster gained national recognition when it sped to a world record speed of 122.96 miles per hour.

“I was still single, so I towed the car behind my ’59 Pontiac Bonneville on a tilt-trailer that I’d built at home,” said Swadley. “I got married in December 1960, and in late 1961 I kind of stepped away. Some of us were getting married or leaving town. A lot of younger guys joined. I didn’t know any of them.”

But with racing still motivating him, Swadley joined Petaluma racing legend Rick Henderson’s pit crew. At one time the second-ranked hardtop driver in the country, Henderson competed five nights a week at oval tracks throughout California. Silacci built his racing motors.

“I worked on whatever was necessary,” said Swadley. “If we blew a transmission, it would be me under the car. Returning from San Jose one night, his family car broke down and I pushed it home with the race car, with open headers. We had a lot of fun.”

Swadley was the Petaluma Speedway promoter for three years in the mid-1970s and was known for promoting women’s motorcycle and stock car racing divisions.

Swadley moved to Petaluma from Fresno in 1949, when he was 12, after his father accepted a job with Frasier Box & Lumber Company, a builder of wooden fruit boxes and crates, located on First Street.

“I was nicknamed Corky after a dog,” he admitted. “When I was about four years old, whenever my neighbors called their dog, ‘Corky,’ I’d come running and I got a treat. The name just stuck with me.”

Swadley left school after 10th grade to take a job as a carpenter, and was soon earning journeyman’s wages although he was an apprentice. This caused a problem with union officials and ended his employment.

He moved to Southern California and was working at National Screw Manufacturing when he purchased his first car, a ‘48 Ford sedan for $200. Soon after, he moved back to Petaluma and joined the ironworkers union.

“I was good at reading blueprints, which really helped me with the ironworkers,” said Swadley, who eventually took a job with Dumont Manufacturing in San Rafael. “The company built aircraft parts and ventured into the missile industry. I was one of just five employees with a top-secret clearance."

He then worked as a welder for Petaluma's Kresky Manufacturing, but had a strong desire to work on outside jobs, and was hired by concrete contractor Ben C. Gerwick Inc. where he worked various jobs including construction of the Santa Rosa federal building and post office and the Third Street shopping mall.

Corky and his wife Gloria have been married for 20 years and he’s a 50-year member of the United Ironworkers Union. Although racing is still on his mind and in his heart, he’s content with getting around in an old Saturn “commuter car.”

(Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can contact Harlan at harlan@sonic.net)