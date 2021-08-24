Cheers to Bjór
Iceland repealed the prohibition on beer several decades ago, but it was not until the craft beer boom hit the rest of Europe that Iceland’s fledgling beer culture started to flourish. Icelanders’ love of frothy brews dates back to well before prohibition’s start in 1915, with the Vikings being well-known for their enthusiastic drinking of “ale,” document since the beginning of Icelandic civilization, over 1,000 years ago. Up until the beer ban was lifted in 1989, the misleadingly named “pilsner,” with a max ABV of 2.25%, was the only beer permitted, although Icelanders were known to add a bit of Brennivin, a highly potent spirit, to bolster the low-alcohol beer.
In fact, it was the added prohibition of this practice in Iceland’s pubs in the mid-1980s that finally pushed Icelanders over the edge, and the move to repeal prohibition gained real steam. The lifting of the ban was a significant part of Iceland’s history, with beer currently listed as Iceland’s most popular alcoholic drink. Now, locals and visitors alike can enjoy quality brews throughout the near-arctic region as craft beer producers catch up on lost time. Homebrewing is still technically illegal, but the independent craft beer scene is gaining steam as more brewers look to quality local ingredients, more accessible brewing guidance and the support of an expanding fan base.
Iceland is not cheap, and beer consumption, too, can be an elite pastime. Be prepared to spend $12 to $20 (U.S.) for a serving at local pubs, and a bit less with dinner at most restaurants. However, most beer is served in large tulip glasses, and one beer and a long conversation make for a pleasant pub stop. Beer is only available in bars, restaurants and the government-run liquor store, VinBudin. The one exception are 2.25% “pilsners,” which are available in grocery stores.
Upon discovering what the VinBudin store actually was, we dipped inside our first to find a nice variety of craft beers, although sadly they were all stored warm. Cans are about $5 each, but the shops allow mixing and matching of six packs so look for single cans. Takeaway beer is not easy to find in Reykjavik’s tourist district, with only one VinBudin tucked away down in the government area, so plan your beer shopping excursions on the way from the Keflavik airport.
Growlers and crowlers are not common at breweries, but most regional brewers offer their wares fresh on tap and in bottles at local restaurants. For those looking to try Iceland’s best beers on tap, an Icelandic beer education is waiting on tap for beer fans wandering around Reykjavik’s city center, with these top craft beer stops.
Classic Icelandic lagers are easy to find and sample. After COVID though, a few small brewers are struggling to reopen their doors, and brands like Ægisgarður (Aegisgardur), Austri and Ölvisholt required a search. For a solid foundation, start at Skúli Craft Bar near in downtown for a broad selection of Icelandic craft beers. If you are not sure what to try, ask one of the very friendly servers for something that suits your taste. Skúli also has a wonderful array of international craft beer in bottles.
From Skúli, you can walk to central beer spots like Bastard Brew and Food, BrewDog Reykjavik, Íslenski Barinn and PUNK. Bastard features its own IPA, and a healthy tap list of beers with plenty of local offerings.
Just a few blocks closer to the bay, check out the creative beer choices at Kex Hostel, like the key lime pie sour and the American Imperial Stout, brewed with vanilla. Kex Brewing is known for their collaborations with breweries in Oregon like Breakside Brewery (Portland) and Fort George Brewery (Astoria).
After whale watching or puffin tours along the Reykjavik port, find Slippbarinn along the harbor to try smaller crafts like local collaborators, Lady Brewery, RVK Brewing, or international beers like Flemish oak-aged kriek (cherry lambic). We stopped at Barion Bryggjan Brugghús, where the staff was very helpful explaining each beer. When we asked if they offer “flights” our server looked us straight in the face and honestly answered “no, I think they only do those at the airport.” We all got a laugh out this once we explained what we were really asking for, which was a small sampling of multiple beers, which in the U.S. is called a flight.
Because they did not offer flights, we ordered the house-made lager, a pleasantly dry summer beer, meant for an easy sipping on their waterside outdoor patio. Just down the street, the brewer at Ægisgarður informed us that their taproom would reopen this fall, if all goes well and COVID settles down. (Ægisgarður brews the two tomato beers for Friðheimar, a restaurant we visited and will include in the next article.)
