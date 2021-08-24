Gaedingur is a must stop for their imperial stout and West Coast IPA, but if you do not want to drive to the brewery outside Reykjavik, you can find their beers on select taps in the city bars. Unfortunately, the Gaedingur Microbar in Reykjavik was closed while we were there, however, the brewery plans to reopen somewhere in downtown soon.

Sandholt bakery, where we enjoyed incredibly flakey croissants each morning of our stay in Reykjavik, also has a healthy menu of RVK beers on tap. It was too early for us to taste test, but later in the day we looked for the RVK Vienna lager and a very good Drunken Monkey rice lager with yuzu fruit, paired with dumplings at Dragon Dim Sum, within walking distance of our apartment. On our next Icelandic adventure, hopefully with guest in tow, we will be sure to check out RVK’s newish taphouse called Bruggstofan & Honkitonk BBQ. With a smattering of sours, wild ales and European styles, this brewer is helping to add to Iceland’s robust craft beer scene. And kudos to them for using the proper beer glassware too.

Reykjavik cafes and bars also offer some of the brewing big guns like Kaldi, Viking, Borg and Einstok, which are worth tasting to get your footing in the art of fine Icelandic beers. We found the classic lagers from all, plus the Danish Tuborg imports made great food pairing beers. The more innovative small craft brewers tend to stray from traditional lagers and offer hoppier, seasonal, and hazy choices (we spotted plenty of New England IPA’s and Double IPA’s on tap lists). Just the same, trying fresh lagers in the country of origin is unbeatable. Viking golden is readily available on bar and restaurant menus, along with Boli premium lager, and Kaldi blonde and dark beers – all were welcome and fresh beer treats.

Borg Brugghús (Olgerdin) has some of the most recognizable labels in Iceland including Brio, a Czech style pilsner using German Hallertau hops, Surtur (dark), Skuli Skuli (DIPA) and Leifur (saison). A favorite find on our trip was Ulfey, a unique hazy IPA with Citra, Mosaic and Galaxy hops that pairs well with the ubiquitous, and excellent, fish ‘n chips. We first discovered Ulfey on the plane ride over and were happy to taste it again throughout our stay in Iceland. Borg seems to span the entire beer style guidelines with its selection of summer ales, farmhouse beers, kombucha, Belgians, and seasonal crafts and is doing them all quite well. This is surely due to its two brewers, both of which have international brewing experience. Brewer Sturlaugur Jón Björnsson finished out his master’s degree from the American Brewers Guild at Hoppy Brewing Company in Sacramento before moving over to Russian River Brewing Company, where he gained invaluable tutelage under the expert eye of brewer/co-owner Vinnie Cilurzo.

Available on many restaurant menus, surely because it pairs so well with food, try Borg’s Snorri Icelandic Ale with wild thyme, a nod to the local mountain herbs that Iceland’s roaming sheep graze on throughout the summer. Similar to a saison or wit beer, this award-winning unfiltered ale is accented with a pleasant spice profile.

Unfortunately, our visit to Borg Brugghús, on Reykjavik’s eastern outskirts, came up flat, as there is no taproom, and the brewery no longer offers tours. However, as beer aficionados, it was still nice to visit the facility and snap a few shots in their hallowed halls. The receptionist was also nice enough to gift us a couple of cans of Brio Afengislaus as a reward for our interest. This non-alcoholic wheat beer is actually quite drinkable, if you must. Borg is also the major sponsor of Reykjavik’s Pride festivities. (Iceland is extremely open and accepting of all and signs of Pride were everywhere throughout the country.) Look for Borg bottles and taps throughout Reykjavik downtown region and across the island.

Kaldi Bar and Café in Reykjavik strikes a bright red presence in the city center, sitting among its shops, restaurants and churches. Asking the staff for their favorite picks is always great way to try something that might otherwise be outside your comfort zone. We tried a dark lager and summer wheat, both served in 20-ounce glasses. Kaldi Bar and Café also serves cocktails, and offers a backyard patio for warm (55 F) summer evenings. Kaldi was one of our favorite finds throughout Iceland, and their beer spa (with all-you-can-drink tap next to the beer-filled tub) was a special treat when we our road trip adventures took us into their hometown Arskosgssandur, in northern Iceland.

Einstok Olgerd, brewed out of the second largest city in Iceland, Akureyri (pop: 18,000), near the arctic circle, uses glacial waters for its unique crafted ales and lagers. Although one Icelander told us that Einstok was created for Americans, and clearly has an international focus, there were plenty of locals soaking up these suds throughout Iceland, especially at the Einstok pub in downtown. Regardless of why it was created, Einstok is a well-tuned brewery, producing solid beers, as well as worldwide recognition, especially after they nabbed a Double Gold for its White Ale at the New York International Beer Competition in 2019. With its familiar Viking label (recognizable to those who have enjoyed Einstok at Petaluma’s Stockhome restaurant on Western, and at Wilibees and BevMo), the brewery has found its niche with White Ale, Toasted Porter, and an Arctic Pale Ale. You may start to see more Einstok in the States as the brewer recently partnered with Standard Beverage Corp in Kansas to distribute its ales throughout the U.S. I regret that I now know that Einstok White Ale pairs decently with fermented shark, an Icelandic delicacy that everyone says you must try. You must try the beer, the fermented shark, skip. We tried both at Íslenski Barinn, which translates to “Icelandic Bar”.

Viking is one of the oldest breweries in the country and shares Einstok’s hometown of Akureyri. The brewery merged with Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1990s, making its distribution and reach throughout Iceland enormous, and currently accounts for over a quarter of Iceland’s total beer market, and half of Iceland’s non-imported beers. Visitors will find Viking’s Gylltur, a clean lager beer, in many restaurants, a highly drinkable beer that goes perfectly with lamb, fish, and soup dishes. Try the velvety dark Viking Krummi stout in the can at Messinn Seafood Restaurant in Reykjavik, which pairs particularly well with arctic char and cod fish skillets. Viking also makes a number of ales, session beers and a variety of pilsners widely available on tap and in cans. For being such a big player, Viking honors its roots admirably, producing well-made, easy drinking beers that do not drift far from the standard guidelines, which is nice when you are looking to enjoy a specific beer style.

Once we had our proper baptism into the Icelandic beer scene in Reykjavik, we were ready to get out for an 11-day road trip. We would not only drive through some of the most scenic countryside in the world, but thanks to proper route planning, would strategically pass by roughly half of the country’s breweries, the other dozen being located around Reykjavik. With roughly two dozen craft breweries total, we would end up tasting a good portion of the country’s small beer producers.