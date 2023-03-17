Cheese Week, Cheese Festival offer pungent tasting opportunities

In celebration of Cheese Week, March 18 to March 26, Sonoma Portworks is partnering with Cypress Grove Creamery to offer a complimentary cheese and treat tasting for every reservation made during that week. Along with your port tasting, you will get a cheese box with crackers, selected cheeses, chocolate, dried fruit, and assorted nuts “for the perfect tasting experience.” Visit www.portworks.com to make your reservations for either an indoor or outdoor port and cheese tasting.

Meanwhile, the weekend of March 24 to 26 also happens to be the 17th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival. Although no longer held in Petaluma, the Artisan Cheese Festival marks its first return to being a full three-day weekend event since pre-pandemic days, and highlights many of our Petaluma-area producers.

Festivities include a plethora of tour options around Sonoma and Marin (and Sacramento) counties, as well as seminars and tasting at the Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Cheese lovers won’t want to miss the Artisan Cheese Tasting and Marketplace on Sunday, March 26. Visit www.artisancheesefestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Here are some other items from this week’s “Tip of My Tongue” column...

Trevor Smith fundraiser

As always, Lombardi’s Deli & BBQ is supplying the dinners for the Trevor Smith Foundation BBQ fundraiser, with pick-up between 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at 1747 Northstar Drive. The tri-tip dinner is $65 and includes French bread and butter, salad, baked beans and tri-tip, enough to feed a family of four. Venmo payments to @TS-Foundation-1 (include name and number of meals in the note area). Orders must be placed by Thursday, March 16 – however, if you are reading this in the newspaper on Friday, March 17, it’s probably still worth a try to order by contacting Pam Smith at 415-608-9412.

“The Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation was formed in remembrance of the loss of Trevor Smith, a 13-year-old boy who passed away after a tragic accident. Trevor touched many lives in the Petaluma community with his vibrant personality, amazing ability to make everyone feel included, his never give up attitude and his infectious smile. The foundation's primary mission is to support Petaluma youth by providing scholarships for athletics, drama and education.” For more information about the foundation, visit www.trevorsmithfoundation.com.

Girl Scout cookie scouting

Although Girl Scout Cookie season has already started and runs from March 8 through April 23, this Monday, March 20 marks the start of Girl Scout cookie booths all around town. For those looking to place their orders online and have them delivered directly, www.gsnorcal.org can guide you to a local trooper who can help you out. And if you are looking for the newest flavor, according to their website, the Raspberry Rally is an online exclusive.

Girl Scout mom and Petaluma Foodie Clara Franco was kind enough to bring boxes of all the flavors by our office a couple of weeks ago. But had we known the Raspberry Rally was on online exclusive, we might have savored them more, since they’re definitely giving the top-selling Thin Mints a run for their money.

(Speaking of Thin Mints: Back by popular demand is Bert’s Desserts’ Dark Chocolate Mint Cream Truffles. Visit Petaluma Market to find these delectable treats, which are reminiscent of the Girl Scouts’ best-known cookie.)

St. Paddy’s goodies

If you’re still thinking about St. Paddy’s Day, which is this Friday, March 17, don’t forget that this is the time of year that Petaluma Toffee Company releases their limited-edition Irish Cream Toffee. While it lasts, you will find it – along with all the other great flavors of Petaluma Toffee Company toffee – at Petaluma Market, Charley’s Wine Country Deli, and LaLa’s Jams (www.lalasjams.com). There is also no better time to pick up LaLa’s Irish Marmalade, made fresh in LaLa’s kitchen.

Happy Urban Deli

Urban Deli (www.eaturbandeli.com) is now offering a happy hour menu Monday through Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m., with everything from Veggies with Hummus to their Mediterranean Sampler to meaty choices such as Chicken Shawerma Wrap and Shawerma Fries – all of which can be finished off with Baklava and Turkish Coffee.

Located at 151 Petaluma Blvd. South, Ste #109, between Sole Desire Shoes and Cravin’s Candy Emporium, Urban Deli is perfectly situated for taking to-go orders around the corner into Theatre Square, where you can pair it with some great beers at Adobe Creek Brewing. Adobe Creek does not offer their own food, so gladly welcomes patrons to bring over and enjoy a lunch from elsewhere.

Easter Bunny memories

Although a bit early for Easter announcements, I wanted to mention the Barn5400 will be holding their spring event on Saturday, April 1, titled Easter Bunny “Hop-up.” For those unfamiliar, “Barn5400 it is an artisan retail property with small makers, FEED Farmer’s Exchange, Harmony Farm Supply and so much more.” They host other small businesses from around the area whenever they hold these seasonable pop-up events.

I will write more about the event as we draw closer and learn more about what kind of food vendors will be on hand, but because Easter bunny photo sign-ups are currently open, and that list will fill up fast, I wanted to give parents a heads up. You can find more information at www.barn5400.com.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.