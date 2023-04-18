When Lorraine Barber of Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits came to me early last year with the idea of a deviled egg competition, I thought it was a great idea. I was also amazed that she was taking this on, with two young children and two businesses to run. But Lorraine said she couldn’t believe nobody thought of it sooner here in Chicken Town USA, and wanted to do something about it.

She got the idea off the ground last year – and now the 2nd Annual Deviled Egg Competition is finally here! Same as last year, the event will be hosted at both Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits, on Washington Street next to Hotel Petaluma, and is open for the general public to enjoy and taste from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Tickets are available at the door, with $15 getting you five deviled egg tastes and $30 getting you 11, with proceeds going to Petaluma People Services Center.

Being a big fan of the devilish delights myself, I immediately jumped at last year’s opportunity to judge the event, and what a great inaugural event it was. As with all first-year events, it was small and intimate, with us judges getting to meet a lot of the contestants and mingle with the dining public.

The event spans both Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits, and due to space restrictions, we judges were split into two groups last year, each tasting through and choosing our favorites, then meeting and conferring. And after much deliberation, top honors went to Patricia Steiding’s kimchi bulgogi deviled egg.

A more traditional version came in at a close second, going to Maria Corrales’s deviled egg with a small dollop of mustard and a touch of agave. Third place went to a fancy pork belly topped egg entered by Chef Brenda LaNoue.

This year, Lorraine has split the judging into three categories to make it a bit easier on the judges, and also to give grandma’s traditional recipe just as great a chance of winning as some of the delicious contemporary takes on the deviled egg.

