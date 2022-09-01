‘Chicken Daddies’: How one woman is challenging traditional male body image with unique calendar

Keeping chickens is hard work, though with the right mindset , spending time with a frisky flock of feathered fowl can also be plenty of fun — especially if you are wearing a dress while doing it.

Or, perhaps a tutu.

For evidence, look no further than the popular Chicken Daddies calendars created by photographer-artist Danielle Brock of Portland, Oregon. She’s been traveling the country to photograph a certain kind of man who happens to keep chickens and is willing to be captured on camera getting a little silly — even a bit sexy — while happily hanging out with his hens.

“The vibe of the photos is rustic, it's a little hillbilly,” said Brock of the novelty wall calendars that appear with costume-related themes. “It’s super playful, and it’s just lots of fun.”

This year’s iteration was themed the “Daisy Dukes Edition,” showing short denim pants and bare bellies. The upcoming 2023 “Betty Clucker Edition” will feature Chicken Daddies sporting aprons in their kitchens with their chickens, and the “Eggcracker Edition,” in which the aforementioned tutus make their appearance en masse.

Contacted on the road in Maryland, where she just finished photographing one of the final subjects for her 2023 calendars, Brock explained that for the finished product to be as entertaining as possible, it’s important that all 12 Chicken Daddies — which she selects from scores of applications — have a great time playing supermodel during her drop-in chicken-centric photo shoots.

“You can see from the pictures that they are having a blast, and I think that everybody just really likes to see that,” explained Brock, who will finish up her travels in Canada, where she’ll photograph the final Chicken Daddy of the year. . “I think it also feels wholesome, too. They are clearly doing pin-up poses, but it's also clean and fun. I make sure to never show, you know, too much skin. Just enough to be playful, and to show that they are comfortable with their bodies.”

The body-positive aspect of the Chicken Daddies products, which include mugs, gift cards and T-shirts, is as important to the brand as is its gentle teasing-apart of gender stereotypes. Insisting there is no political agenda to her photography, Brock — who has yet to shoot a Chicken Daddy in Petaluma, but has visited the area several times — points to childhood dress-up games as an early expression of joyful exuberance and embrace of play. Her calendars give the subjects permission to re-embrace some of that, and clearly those feelings are infectious.

Her first run of calendars sold 13,000 copies — at $24.99 a pop — and this year she’ll print more to keep up with demand. It all started in fact, last year, as many recent creative innovations have, during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“I've been a photographer for 10 years, doing weddings and portraits, all kinds of things,” explained Brock, who also held a full-time job as a web developer until she was laid off along with millions of others during that time.

With her boyfriend, with whom she is raising two kids, it was decided to get some chickens as pets. “I had chickens growing up as a little girl. I was home a lot just, you know, just doing photography, and there was this viral internet trend going on at that time called the Target Dress Challenge,” she said.

The viral hashtag challenge she refers to began with a laughably hideous line of retro women’s apparel from Target — apparently inspired by amateur stage productions of “The Grapes of Wrath” — that people purchased ironically and then showed off in sepia-toned, Depression-era photos with tongue-in-cheek twists. Both women and men got involved.

It was this phenomenon that eventually inspired Brock to produce a calendar with the same spirit of adventurous frolic. Her boyfriend was the first to participate.

“We did a big photo shoot in the backyard with the chickens,“ she said. ”After we put the shots on the internet, people loved them and started writing that they would buy a whole calendar of these. So I decided to make one featuring 12 different men wearing farm dresses and posing with chickens. Then I created the Daisy Dukes edition, just to be a little more outrageous, and that was fun, too.”

Once the calendars were launched in late 2021, they became an instant sensation.

“People all over the world contacted me, wanting to be a part of it,” she said. “So I invested a significant amount of the money I made from those first 13,000 calendars back into the project, traveling to Germany, Israel, Canada and all across the United States. I think this is my 10th time across the U.S. And next year, we're going to Australia and New Zealand to begin the 2024 calendars. It's changed my life. seriously. It's been really amazing.”