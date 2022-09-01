Subscribe

‘Chicken Daddies’: How one woman is challenging traditional male body image with unique calendar

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 1, 2022, 8:28AM

Keeping chickens is hard work, though with the right mindset , spending time with a frisky flock of feathered fowl can also be plenty of fun — especially if you are wearing a dress while doing it.

Or, perhaps a tutu.

For evidence, look no further than the popular Chicken Daddies calendars created by photographer-artist Danielle Brock of Portland, Oregon. She’s been traveling the country to photograph a certain kind of man who happens to keep chickens and is willing to be captured on camera getting a little silly — even a bit sexy — while happily hanging out with his hens.

“The vibe of the photos is rustic, it's a little hillbilly,” said Brock of the novelty wall calendars that appear with costume-related themes. “It’s super playful, and it’s just lots of fun.”

This year’s iteration was themed the “Daisy Dukes Edition,” showing short denim pants and bare bellies. The upcoming 2023 “Betty Clucker Edition” will feature Chicken Daddies sporting aprons in their kitchens with their chickens, and the “Eggcracker Edition,” in which the aforementioned tutus make their appearance en masse.

Contacted on the road in Maryland, where she just finished photographing one of the final subjects for her 2023 calendars, Brock explained that for the finished product to be as entertaining as possible, it’s important that all 12 Chicken Daddies — which she selects from scores of applications — have a great time playing supermodel during her drop-in chicken-centric photo shoots.

“You can see from the pictures that they are having a blast, and I think that everybody just really likes to see that,” explained Brock, who will finish up her travels in Canada, where she’ll photograph the final Chicken Daddy of the year. . “I think it also feels wholesome, too. They are clearly doing pin-up poses, but it's also clean and fun. I make sure to never show, you know, too much skin. Just enough to be playful, and to show that they are comfortable with their bodies.”

The body-positive aspect of the Chicken Daddies products, which include mugs, gift cards and T-shirts, is as important to the brand as is its gentle teasing-apart of gender stereotypes. Insisting there is no political agenda to her photography, Brock — who has yet to shoot a Chicken Daddy in Petaluma, but has visited the area several times — points to childhood dress-up games as an early expression of joyful exuberance and embrace of play. Her calendars give the subjects permission to re-embrace some of that, and clearly those feelings are infectious.

Her first run of calendars sold 13,000 copies — at $24.99 a pop — and this year she’ll print more to keep up with demand. It all started in fact, last year, as many recent creative innovations have, during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“I've been a photographer for 10 years, doing weddings and portraits, all kinds of things,” explained Brock, who also held a full-time job as a web developer until she was laid off along with millions of others during that time.

With her boyfriend, with whom she is raising two kids, it was decided to get some chickens as pets. “I had chickens growing up as a little girl. I was home a lot just, you know, just doing photography, and there was this viral internet trend going on at that time called the Target Dress Challenge,” she said.

The viral hashtag challenge she refers to began with a laughably hideous line of retro women’s apparel from Target — apparently inspired by amateur stage productions of “The Grapes of Wrath” — that people purchased ironically and then showed off in sepia-toned, Depression-era photos with tongue-in-cheek twists. Both women and men got involved.

It was this phenomenon that eventually inspired Brock to produce a calendar with the same spirit of adventurous frolic. Her boyfriend was the first to participate.

“We did a big photo shoot in the backyard with the chickens,“ she said. ”After we put the shots on the internet, people loved them and started writing that they would buy a whole calendar of these. So I decided to make one featuring 12 different men wearing farm dresses and posing with chickens. Then I created the Daisy Dukes edition, just to be a little more outrageous, and that was fun, too.”

Once the calendars were launched in late 2021, they became an instant sensation.

“People all over the world contacted me, wanting to be a part of it,” she said. “So I invested a significant amount of the money I made from those first 13,000 calendars back into the project, traveling to Germany, Israel, Canada and all across the United States. I think this is my 10th time across the U.S. And next year, we're going to Australia and New Zealand to begin the 2024 calendars. It's changed my life. seriously. It's been really amazing.”

Brock is keeping the themes for 2024 secret, but will announce them in summer 2023. In addition, she’s begun producing what she calls the Chonk Daddies calendar.

“That one is ‘cat dads’ with their large, beautiful cats,” Brock explained. “It’s also silly and funny. It kind of has a ‘grandma chic’ vibe to it. The guys are all doing different activities with their cats, like doing Yoga poses.”

So far, Brock has been selling the calendars as a mail-order business, working through her two websites, ChickenDaddies.com and ChonkDaddies.com. Though she has yet to establish a relationship with retailers, she said she likes the idea of her calendars being on sale in small stores in Petaluma, the onetime Egg Capital of the World.

“I've reached out to some of the big national farm store chains, but I didn't hear back,” she admitted. “So maybe working with smaller stores is the way to go. I’m totally willing to look into that.”

To locate potential models, Brock has an application form on her website, from which she has already received thousands of responses from would-be Chicken Daddies. There are no requirements beyond owning chickens and being willing to wear a farm dress, or a tutu — or whatever Brock comes up with — if asked to.

“I don't care how old you are, though you should probably be at least 18, and body size or shape does not matter,” she said. “You can be fit. You can be big. It's all good.”

She doesn’t even ask applicants to submit a photo.

“What you look like is not important,” she said. “To me, the story of who you are and why you want to be a Chicken Daddy is all that’s important.”

Most important for prospective Chicken Daddies, Brock believes, is to be confident in your own body. Not only does that make doing the shoot more fun, it definitely translates onto the page.

“I read the comments page on my website,” she said. “There've been so many women and men who think these pictures are sexy, they think these men look really attractive, and it's just because they they're showing confidence.

“They have a sense of humor, and they are confident enough to play. I think that's the most attractive thing in person, regardless of their gender. Confidence, when it’s combined with playfulness, is always super attractive.”

During the Chicken Daddies photo shoots — which generally take about two hours, Brock estimates — she works hard to keep them as fun and lighthearted as the calendars themselves.

“Usually, the families are kind of standing around watching and giggling,” she said. “One family, in Louisiana, they threw a big crawfish boil for us, with a king cake and everything. The families really get totally into it, cheering and supporting their men. These men are so amazing. These are men that you want to be friends with. I still remain connected with pretty much all of them. That’s been one of the best parts of this. I’ve made so many new friends.”

To view calendars and other items, or to submit an application to be a Chicken Daddy, visit ChickenDaddies.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette