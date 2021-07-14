Subscribe

Chili Joe’s, Dino’s Greek Food Truck close up shop in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 13, 2021, 5:34PM
It is with an extremely heavy heart that I learned that Chili Joe’s has closed their doors for good. They gave it a really good go these past few weeks and were getting rave reviews, including from us, for their great new German food and beer menu. But restarting after COVID simply proved to have too many insurmountable challenges. Although only in business for a couple of years, Chili Joe’s quickly became a local favorite, even winning Best New Restaurant from the readers of the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

For me personally, “devastated” is the perfect word as this has caused me “severe and overwhelming shock or grief.” This is on par with if we were to lose Old Chicago Pizza, which are words I shouldn’t even whisper, let along put into print. In their short time serving Petaluma diners, Chili Joe’s rose all the way into the top three on my lunch spots list. And that is not just favorite lunches around Petaluma. That includes everywhere we have ever eaten, including about a half-dozen Michelin-starred restaurants. There was something so simple and so comforting about chef/owner Mark’s food.

Although trying to relaunch after COVID certainly presented special challenges, my personal opinion is that there is a more large-scale issue. We simply do not pay enough for our food, and haven’t for several decades now, but that doesn’t stop us from gripping about rising prices. It is no secret that the cost of the carbon footprint that transporting ingredients imposes on all of us is a bill that goes unpaid by end consumers, but there are plenty of other costs that we diners simply do not pay enough for.

It doesn’t matter how high minimum wage has gotten or how much we want to ignore that serving tables and cooking in restaurant kitchens should be considered a career and not just a stepping stone, the reality is that there is clearly something wrong with the current system or else restaurants would be able to consistently attract and retain quality staff. The problem had reached a critical level prior to COVID, and has only gotten worse. Of course, there are many variables that we simply don’t know about with each restaurant opening and closing, but I sense this issue is going to start effecting our mom and pop shops more and more.

Go to Southern California and you will find fewer mom and pop places like Chili Joe’s, because restaurant “groups” have taken over because of the economies of scale of having multiple restaurants. Their food isn’t bad, but if we want to keep things feeling local, we need to support the locals, and that includes our restaurant staffs as well as our owners.

Owners Mark Yuwiler and Wendy Taylor made this tough decision even after some of their busiest days ever. Staffing has been a huge issue and they simply did not see it getting any better soon. Mark and Wendy did pass on their heartfelt gratitude to all of those that supporting them throughout their time here in Petaluma and hope to turn the restaurant space over to someone who will bring it to its full potential.

Don’t go, Dino’s!

In more sad food news for Petaluma, Dino's Greek has found a permanent spot in Sebastopol (and possibly another in Rincon Valley) and so is shutting down their food truck at the Block – Petaluma. At least we get two more weeks to enjoy Dino's great food and Dino Moniodis will continue to operate Zimi at the Block, where they will sell gyros, along with their great wood-fired pizzas and other creations. (If you haven’t yet tried their lamb dishes, I highly recommend starting with the lamb fries.) Dino has big plans for the new Sebastopol location, which is slated to open sometime in 2022. “You guys have all been so supportive and amazing and I can’t thank you enough for turning my seven year dream into a reality,” said Dino in his announcement on Facebook.

Two openings

In contrast, two new restaurants have opened in Petaluma over the past week. I have little information on either, other than what people posted to social media, but one is a new Thai place and one is Peruvian food.

OSHA Thai BBQ apparently has several other restaurants throughout the Bay Area, including their flagship at the Ferry Building in S.F. I am curious to find out what brought them to Petaluma, what with half-dozen Thai restaurants already established, but many are praising their dining experiences at OSHA’s City location, so as a fans of Thai cuisine ourselves, we look forward to learning more. They are located in the former Thai restaurant location at the other corner of the building that Café Giostra occupies, in the old OSH shopping center, behind the Starbucks.

Bistro 201 has opened and is now Petaluma’s third Peruvian restaurant. It was only a few years ago that most of us thought that everything south of the border was simply “Mexican” food. Now, just a few short years later and our third Peruvian restaurant has opening at 613 E. Washington St., next to Whole Foods, joining Ayawaska and Quinua.

On the horizon

As reported here a couple of months ago, Cravin’s Candy is coming to the old Sweet Zone location in Theatre Square, and none too soon for the sweet tooths in the crowd. Petaluma Foodies member Krista Basque (who has one of my favorite culinary last names) reported that as of a few days ago Cravin’s was simply waiting for the health inspection and then they’d be ready to open their doors.

Two Niner Diner has been shuttered since last March. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
In limbo

When the question came up yet again on social media about what the latest is on Two Niner Diner, the former owner’s granddaughter, Jessica Reis, responded that her grandmother had passed away and the family was still trying to figure things out. The family wants to reopen but have been faced with many hurdles, in addition to the challenges presented by the pandemic. So, although they have no ETA at this time, they are hoping to work something out that would allow them to reopen the airport themed eatery.

Wine Thursdays

Wine Thursdays are back at Wilibees and that means pre-weekend evening wine tastings every week on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. If operated the same as before, these are free to attend, although a donation to Wilibees’ favorite charity is certainly appreciated. Keep an eye on their social media for what winery or style of wine they will be sampling each week. “Masks are not necessary if you have been vaccinated. We will be limiting the overall number of people in our tasting bar so be prepared to wait a few minutes. We look forward to seeing all your smiling faces,” they posted.

Pink drinks

Speaking of wine, Azari Vineyards has released their summertime “pink-drink” – 2020 rosé and figured “an exclusive release party would be the best way to have you experience it for the first time!” The party will be Saturday, July 31, at Azari Vineyards and will include wine, fresh wood-fired pizza, lawn games, music and lots of “Tuscan vibes.” Tickets are $45 per person and include two glasses of rosé. azarivineyards.com.

Smoked salmon from Anna’s Seafood. (Photo by Anna’s Seafood)
Smoked salmon

T’is the season for fresh locally caught King salmon and Anna’s Seafood has plenty of options available. Although supplies can fluctuate, as can the length of their line, most recently they have been offering everything from the whole fish, to filets (bone-less) to sashimi-grade poke, sprinkled with fresh green onions and sesame seeds and served with soy sesame dressing and spicy creamy sauce. And if smoked salmon is your thing, Anna’s prepares healthy portions that are marinated in salt and sugar and smoked overnight over hickory and apple logs. Check social media for their latest specials. 901 Lakeville St.

Apple Brandy

In anticipation of releasing Batch 2 of the Apple Brandy, Barber Lee Spirits is deeply discounting the rest of Batch 1 at $20 per bottle, plus has a bunch of new apple brandy cocktails available for your sipping pleasure down at the distillery at 120 Washington St., just across Telephone Alley from their Barber Cellars wine tasting room. We have found that even if it’s a spirit we might not normally drink, bottles of Barber Lee Spirits make for great gifts, especially when you want to spread local cheer. Pick up in person or order at barberleespirits.com.

Pho Sonoma Caters

Happy 30th birthday to Brittany Cassiel, who recently posted about her birthday party and how Pho Sonoma really knocked the catering out of the park. “They were incredibly communicative, provided vegan, vegetarian, and meat options for a killer price and a smile throughout all of it. So grateful for today’s feast!” (Pho Sonoma in Theatre Square, 140 2nd St., #120.)

Sopas to go

It is with great pleasure that I see more and more of our fundraiser feeds reemerging, even if most are still “drive-thru” or “pick-up” versions of their former glory. This week’s gem is being put on by the Lusitania Band of the North Bay and is hosted at Holy Ghost Hall (also known as Portuguese Hall to many locals) on Saturday, July 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. That said, it looks like the reservation date was Saturday, July 10, but it never hurts to give them a call or email to see if they can squeeze you in. They will also be selling Five for Malasadas (Portuguese fried dough) for $5. Call 318-3835 or email lusitaniaband95@gmail.com for more info.

Firefighter BBQ

One of our favorite fundraiser feeds is Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Chicken BBQ, which returns this year on Sunday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holy Ghost Hall (Bodega at Eucalyptus). Although there will be no indoor dining available, barbecue fans can either take their to-go bags home, or eat at the picnic tables, in which case beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under, but need to be purchased/ordered in advance. Please consider making a donation while purchasing your tickets at wilmar-fire.square.site/. Looking at the event flier, it looks like you can also pay a bit more and get yourself entered to win six different cash prizes.

Foundry Festival

Petaluma’s Foundry Wharf will host a fundraiser to benefit the Petaluma Phoenix Center, an organization that supports “music, arts, health and mentoring programs for Sonoma County’s youth.” Due to social distance, this will be a small festival overlooking the docks of Petaluma’s Foundry Wharf, with live music from Smokehouse Gamblers, Dan Durkin and Pete Floyd.

As far as food, this will be most people’s first chance to try Starlight Dogs’ new cart. We were one of the original backers of the cart’s crowd funding and already had the pleasure of cashing in one of our rewards, which entitled us to a test kitchen tasting with friends. I’m someone who enjoys just a straight up dog (with mustard and relish), so long as the dog is high quality. However, Starlight Dogs dazzled us by taking things to the next level with some highly creative and deliciously well-balanced toppings, all atop high quality dogs. We even tried the veggie dog options and were thoroughly impressed.

This event will sell out, so get your tickets now as they will likely have none available the day of. Tickets are available at aqusfoundryfest.eventbrite.com (“To ensure the comfort of others please no outside beverages, blankets or dogs in this intimate space.”)

Happiest hour

Several times during the pandemic we ordered Seared’s Happy Hour menu through Petaluma Food Taxi. Some restaurants’ food simply does not transport well, but Seared’s was almost as good as fresh out of their kitchen, which is excellent, as we rediscovered this past weekend while attending a friend’s outdoor birthday party.

We did our usual and simply ordered everything on the Happy Hour menu that looked good to us at the time. This time around it included the daily tacos (poke), filet mignon skewers (with papaya salad, nuoc cham and lime), kung pao prawns (with ginger and scallion noodles) and the prime rib dip, which combines two of my favorite things – prime rib and French dip. This might be the best slider we’ve ever had. The prime rib is so tender and in combination with the horseradish and dipping au jus is really hard to beat. All were excellent and easily as good as we had remembered, although each one had some favorite flavors we had forgotten about and are thrilled we got to revisit. Had we not arrived just in time for last call for Happy Hour, we surely would have ordered a second round of everything and can’t wait to return, although, admittedly, having Seared delivered directly to our home certainly was luxury we will miss as restaurants start to cut back on delivery.

