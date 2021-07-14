Chili Joe’s, Dino’s Greek Food Truck close up shop in Petaluma

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I learned that Chili Joe’s has closed their doors for good. They gave it a really good go these past few weeks and were getting rave reviews, including from us, for their great new German food and beer menu. But restarting after COVID simply proved to have too many insurmountable challenges. Although only in business for a couple of years, Chili Joe’s quickly became a local favorite, even winning Best New Restaurant from the readers of the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

For me personally, “devastated” is the perfect word as this has caused me “severe and overwhelming shock or grief.” This is on par with if we were to lose Old Chicago Pizza, which are words I shouldn’t even whisper, let along put into print. In their short time serving Petaluma diners, Chili Joe’s rose all the way into the top three on my lunch spots list. And that is not just favorite lunches around Petaluma. That includes everywhere we have ever eaten, including about a half-dozen Michelin-starred restaurants. There was something so simple and so comforting about chef/owner Mark’s food.

Although trying to relaunch after COVID certainly presented special challenges, my personal opinion is that there is a more large-scale issue. We simply do not pay enough for our food, and haven’t for several decades now, but that doesn’t stop us from gripping about rising prices. It is no secret that the cost of the carbon footprint that transporting ingredients imposes on all of us is a bill that goes unpaid by end consumers, but there are plenty of other costs that we diners simply do not pay enough for.

It doesn’t matter how high minimum wage has gotten or how much we want to ignore that serving tables and cooking in restaurant kitchens should be considered a career and not just a stepping stone, the reality is that there is clearly something wrong with the current system or else restaurants would be able to consistently attract and retain quality staff. The problem had reached a critical level prior to COVID, and has only gotten worse. Of course, there are many variables that we simply don’t know about with each restaurant opening and closing, but I sense this issue is going to start effecting our mom and pop shops more and more.

Go to Southern California and you will find fewer mom and pop places like Chili Joe’s, because restaurant “groups” have taken over because of the economies of scale of having multiple restaurants. Their food isn’t bad, but if we want to keep things feeling local, we need to support the locals, and that includes our restaurant staffs as well as our owners.

Owners Mark Yuwiler and Wendy Taylor made this tough decision even after some of their busiest days ever. Staffing has been a huge issue and they simply did not see it getting any better soon. Mark and Wendy did pass on their heartfelt gratitude to all of those that supporting them throughout their time here in Petaluma and hope to turn the restaurant space over to someone who will bring it to its full potential.

Don’t go, Dino’s!

In more sad food news for Petaluma, Dino's Greek has found a permanent spot in Sebastopol (and possibly another in Rincon Valley) and so is shutting down their food truck at the Block – Petaluma. At least we get two more weeks to enjoy Dino's great food and Dino Moniodis will continue to operate Zimi at the Block, where they will sell gyros, along with their great wood-fired pizzas and other creations. (If you haven’t yet tried their lamb dishes, I highly recommend starting with the lamb fries.) Dino has big plans for the new Sebastopol location, which is slated to open sometime in 2022. “You guys have all been so supportive and amazing and I can’t thank you enough for turning my seven year dream into a reality,” said Dino in his announcement on Facebook.

Two openings

In contrast, two new restaurants have opened in Petaluma over the past week. I have little information on either, other than what people posted to social media, but one is a new Thai place and one is Peruvian food.

OSHA Thai BBQ apparently has several other restaurants throughout the Bay Area, including their flagship at the Ferry Building in S.F. I am curious to find out what brought them to Petaluma, what with half-dozen Thai restaurants already established, but many are praising their dining experiences at OSHA’s City location, so as a fans of Thai cuisine ourselves, we look forward to learning more. They are located in the former Thai restaurant location at the other corner of the building that Café Giostra occupies, in the old OSH shopping center, behind the Starbucks.