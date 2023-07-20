It’s been a while, but Carmela's O.G. Cotija Salsa and Chips returns to Jamison’s Roaring Donkey this Sunday, July 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m. to share their wonderful fresh salsa, guacamole, handmade chips, and Benny’s fresh shrimp ceviche.

For those thinking “Cotija” sounds familiar, it is not just a cow’s milk cheese from the town of Cotija, Michoacan, but was also a locally favorite Mexican restaurant at the corner of Western and Howard, in the old gas station that now houses Acme Burger. Along with a lot of great dishes, their chips and salsa are legendary around these parts.

Pre-orders should be placed through Carmela’s Facebook page by messaging them directly. Orders are cash only, and even if you miss the order deadline of 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, they usually bring a few extra pints and quarts for direct sale.

Everest update

While walking past Everest Indian Restaurant last weekend, I noticed they’ve installed a wood door into the plywood wall in place to temporarily fix the damage caused by a car running into the storefront.

As mentioned previously, the unfortunate crash has disrupted Everest’s dine-in business. I asked one of the employees when they thought they would be getting their permanent new door, and she told me it looks like it will take another few weeks to arrive.

So indoor dining is apparently not an option still, and a sign on that temporary door stated they were only open for takeout (which – and I’ll never tire of saying this – can be ordered through Petaluma Food Taxi). But while passing back by a few minutes later, we noticed that two outdoor tables were occupied, with cutlery, dishes and colorful cloth napkins, so it appears outdoor dining is currently an option at Everest.

Bagel Mill thanks

Owners may come up with the restaurant idea, but it’s the everyday workers that play the pivotal role in whether a place will make it or not. So it’s always heartwarming to see owners show their appreciation for those who help them succeed.

Having watched Bagel Mill grow over the past few years – they celebrate their four-year anniversary this month – I think owner Glenda Dougherty Manning has not only done a great job with her restaurant, but in taking the time out of her busy day (running a restaurant and raising a toddler!) to fill her Facebook page with shout-outs and thank yous to her employees.

However, it was one special thank you to a departing team member that put a tear in our eye – and reminds us that recognizing those around us for their contributions can never be overdone or overstated.

“This was a hard one! Jamie’s last day was a little over a week ago.

“Jamie has been with us since the very beginning, over 4 years ago. She’s had many roles: baker, line cook, kitchen manager. She’s been there through the highs and the lows, and has been a steady, reliable source of support through it all. She’s hardworking, creative and a great mentor to her coworkers – all things she will take with her in her new career path.

“There are so many hands that go into building this business every day, and I don’t always get to acknowledge all the former employees who’ve built this with me. Jamie has contributed so much over the last 4 years and has most likely made, or created the recipe for, a delicious pastry or bagel that you’ve enjoyed here. We’re all so excited for you, Jamie, but damn we miss you!!!”

NY Steak Night

The Elks Lodge will hold their annual “NY Steak Night BBQ Your Own (or we’ll do it for you)” event next Saturday, July 29, with cocktail hour starting at 5 p.m., dinner starting at 6 p.m., and music and dancing by The County Line Band going from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dinner is $35 and includes appetizers, Caesar salad, baked potato with all the fixins, dinner rolls, dessert, and of course, New York steak. Reservations can be made online at www.elks901.org or by calling 707-763-0901 by July 23. There will also be a raffle to benefit the Elks’ charity, Purple Pig, serving children with disabilities.

Re-treat yourself

The Petaluma Woman’s Club is putting on what their online flier, at www.petalumawomansclub.com, describes as a “retreat designed exclusively for women and led by women” on the weekend of September 15 and 16. With attendance limited to the first 45 guests to sign up, I figured it was appropriate to post now.

“Whether you want an introduction to meditation or working on your flexibility and balance - we have talented instructors for you,” says the flier. “Have you dreamt of knowing a bit more about floral arranging or learning about our historic district – our retreat is loaded with great experiences for you to enjoy!”

What caught my eye, along with presenters such as Natalie Vineuza (actor and producer, as well as owner of Grand Central Café) and Katherine Reinhart (local historian), is Chef Brenda Lanoue, renowned chef and former owner of Secret Kitchen. We recently traveled to Portugal with Chef Brenda, and her knowledge is simply amazing, but she is also one of the sweetest, kindest and most caring people I’ve ever met.