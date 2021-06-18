Cho-choo! Sonoma’s TrainTown reopens

TrainTown, the iconic 10-acre Sonoma amusement park on Broadway, reopened to the public at full capacity on June 15, after being closed more than 15 months.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to get the park rolling again, and I’m confident to say it is better than ever,” said Monica Frank, whose family owns TrainTown, who added that the enhancements include a new roller coaster.

TrainTown was founded by Stanley L. Frank of Oakland in 1958, and the park fully opened to the public in 1968. The TrainTown website describes Frank as an “Oakland printing magnate, adamant table-top model builder, and M.B.A. Harvard University graduate.”

The Sonoma Traintown Railway on Broadway has now reopened. June 16, 2021. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

TrainTown's amusement rides are all railroad-themed. The park features a quarter-scale railroad on four miles of track. Each train trip lasts 20 minutes and goes through tunnels, over bridges and makes a stop at a miniature town and petting zoo. The other amusement rides include a carousel, a Ferris wheel, a mine train coaster, an air scooter and more.

Starting this week, TrainTown is open for the summer season daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 20264 Broadway. Rides range from $3.75 to $8.25. Learn more at traintown.com.