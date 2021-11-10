Choices for a Petaluma Thanksgiving feast

Thanksgiving is quickly upon us, which always seems to bring up a lot of great food questions. Where to get the turkey? What other options are out there? Will there be Dungeness crab this year? Who is offering take-out and dine-in?

Unfortunately, the pandemic has exacerbated what was already a timing issue when it comes to planning for Thanksgiving. You can order a turkey from about anywhere, however, if you want something special, like an heirloom turkey or a locally raised turkey, you need to start early because they always sell out. However, on the flipside, if you want to dine-out, many restaurants do not even know if they are going to be open until just a week or two prior to turkey Thursday.

That all said, here are some options for your Thanksgiving festivities. However, my overriding advice is to call for yourself to see what is and is not available, whether you are looking to dine-in or dine-out. Due to the still unsettled times from COVID and the ripple effect of stressed supply chains, there is really no way to print with certainty what will be available. Prepare yourself that you may need to consider alternatives. For our family, we are just as likely to eat out as eat at home on a holiday. We love traditional Thanksgivings, but it is the fellowship, not the just the food, that makes the holiday special for us.

Dinner at home

You can either make your own or order take-out/delivery, nobody is going to judge you either way. If you are going to make your own, the sky is the limit, although finding special turkeys at this point in the game may be a challenge. All major grocery stores carry turkeys, but I would start with the likes of Thistle Meats, Angelo’s, Terra Firma Farms, Bud’s Meats and Petaluma and Penngrove Markets if you want something above average. You may also want to mix things up with birds of a different feather. Liberty Ducks is always a great option and offers home delivery.

If you want to dine at home but want someone else to do the cooking, consider Fantasy Restaurant, which is offering some fun and exotic holiday choices to-go, including whole roasted goose, roasted pig, suckling pig and salt and pepper or ginger and scallion lobster. Orders must be placed in advance. Other great meals-to-go options come by way of Penngrove Market, Stellina Pronto, April Pantry and Caggiano Company, who are offering gourmet holiday hams with free delivery.

Caterers

When it comes to spot-on holiday dinners, either ready to serve or with a bit of warming instructions, our local caterers are hard to beat. Preferred Sonoma Caterers is so popular that their dinners are already sold out, however they still have a lot of great sides available, which could be the perfect way to fill out your holiday table. And there are other great local caterers such as Bay Laurel Culinary, Out to Lunch, Mazza and Zest Cuisine Catering.

Bread

Petaluma has a plethora of great bakeries, including many cottage kitchen bakers who offer special orders and home delivery. Check out Pane de Vero, Relax and Eat Bread and Intentional Sourdough.

Restaurants

As mentioned before, for both take-home and dine-out restaurant options, you will need to contact your favorites directly. Della Fattoria said they would have their holiday take-home dinner posted to social media shortly. Café Bellini and Pete’s Henny Penny will both have take-home options

Café Bellini will also be open for dine-in, as will Pete’s Henny Penny, offering both lamb shank and prime rib until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, while others on social media have mentioned that Rancho Nicasio and Tolay Restaurant (at the Sheraton) have both announced specific Thanksgiving in-house dining. Others that are scheduled to be open are the Washoe House and Ambrosia Indian. Unfortunately, Seared and Risibisi will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Dungeness crab

Having Dungeness crab with Thanksgiving dinner is a local tradition, but for as is often the case, the local crab season has been postponed, making it unlikely we will see fresh local Dungies by Thanksgiving. However, that does not mean that places like Anna’s Seafood will not have Dungies from farther up or down or coast, so it is worth giving them a call.

Dessert

Thanksgiving and pies go hand in hand, and this year’s offerings of special order desserts impressive, both for pies and other treats. Many of these small cottage kitchen bakers do not have brick and mortar locations, or even ordering website, so you may need to track them down through their social media pages, but the effort will be worth it. Some of these include local favorites Scone Rollin¸ Spoonful of Sugar, Nom Nom Cakes, Crumbs to Sprinkles and a huge gluten-free menu (but still extremely delicious) from Mad Batter Cakery. Many also offer holiday cookie decorating kids, which can be a great holiday activity for both adults and children. The Mad Sicilian pizza restaurant is stepping it up a notch by offering “Holy Cannoli Holiday Kits.”

Whatever you decide on, we at the Petaluma Argus-Courier wish you and your family a happy, healthy and fulfilling Thanksgiving weekend, or as I like to call it, Siestapalooza.