Chowing down on honey sriracha chicken skewers at a Petaluma 7-Eleven

Some stuffy types may claim that a food writer should only comment on haute cuisine, but as regular readers know, I take pleasure in keeping an open mind to all foods, from the exotic to the organic to heat-lamped gas station “cuisine,” anything that looks interesting. However, my fringe food experiences are most often sparked by the person behind the counter, not necessarily the display case.

Along those lines, I just so happened to be visiting the 7-Eleven at the corner of Washington and Howard recently and discovered what has now become a semi-regular guilty pleasure. This was first foray into this particular 7-Eleven since high school, some 30 years ago, when we would spend desperate hours trying to find someone to buy us beer only to barely scrape together enough pocket change for a six-pack, saving the rest for late-night snacks at Lyon’s restaurant.

On a recent Friday morning, I was in need of an Amazon drop-off location and had chosen the lockers at this particular 7-Eleven. Sometimes, but rarely, Tomasini’s Rex Hardware does not have everything we are looking for and so are forced to order online. This had been one such occasion.

Having seen the high jackpots list in the window for three of the current lottery games, I figured this was as good a time as any to “invest” in my future. As I stepped up to the counter, I could not help but check the hot food rack, just to see if anything new has come along since I last “dined” at a corner convenience store. Sure enough, there was an interesting looking chicken meatballs skewer next to what appeared to be some sort of glazed chicken bits on a wooden skewer.

Marie, the friendly raven-haired woman behind the counter, saw my look of suspicion and informed me that they were honey sriracha boneless chicken skewers. My trepidation was in part because I did not know what the mystery meat was, was but also because of the internal conflict between my brain that said “no need” and my gut that said “yes, please!” The “sriracha” in the name told me I would likely be disappointed.

Sensing my disappointment, Marie promised they were actually quite good. “But they are hot, right?” I asked rhetorically.

I do not mind some flavorful heat, like what Petaluma hot sauce company F.A. Nino’s turns out, but find that many commercial food items made with sriracha are overly spiced.

She responded, “Yes, they are hot.” I explained that I do not like heat. She reiterated that yes, they were hot, but followed it with something unintelligible, due to her mask, which she was wearing expertly, (which was much appreciated). We continued our food version of “Who’s on first” for a few more volleys, only finishing once I realized that she meant that the food was warm to the touch, not hot to the tongue. She assured me that they were not too spicy and guaranteed I would like them.

I chuckled behind my mask and wondered if she would be so bold if she knew she was talking a food writer. After far too short of an internal deliberation, which has led to a few extra notches in my belt as of late, I relented and added the honey sriracha chicken to my order of three lotto tickets – one each for the three upcoming big jackpot draws.

Sure enough the chicken was fresh out of the oven, or however 7-Eleven “cooks” them, and were an excellent balance of honey sweetness and spicy heat. As I walked back inside to give Marie the news, she proclaimed, “You loved it, didn’t you?!”

I laughed out loud at the ridiculousness of the fact that only days prior I had been enjoying a Michelin Guide restaurant in Reykjavik, Iceland, and now here I was getting just as much pleasure per dollar out of a 7-Eleven re-heated chicken skewer.

I could not resist revealing my identity, to which Marie expressed humorous relief that I liked it. I told her that to me great food experiences are as much about the food as they are about the people behind the food and that she had totally made my day with her positive attitude, along with her great suggestion of the honey sriracha chicken skewers, which I did, in fact, thoroughly enjoy. I have since returned thrice for said chicken, although unfortunately have yet to run into Marie again. On two of the visits, they had no skewer sticks, so the chicken was simply sold in a foil bag, but it was just as satisfying, and frankly, was a bit easier to eat.

A cursory search of 7-Eleven’s “Hot Food” page of its website has these titled as hot honey boneless wings, with no mention of sriracha, so maybe this is something that this local store has added to the title. However, it should be noted that this newest of guilty pleasures is listed on their website as only being available for a “limited time.”

For the record, of the 18 random numbers spread across my three lotto slips, not one number matched up with a single winning number, which unto itself seems like it should be worth some sort of prize. On the other hand, I can definitely count my pleasant interaction with Marie and the delicious chicken skewers as a big win for the day. Is it organic? Surely not. Are they a bit dried out if you get them after being on the heat lamps for a few hours? For sure. However, if you hit them just right, they are a nice treat.

Will I become a regular 7-Eleven diner? Likely not, but that does not change the fact that yet again, I stumbled into a memorable food experience due in large part to the person behind the counter. One simply never knows where the next interesting food experience will be, so I will continue to keep an open mind and simply enjoy life, whatever odd burnt orange colored food choices might present themselves to me in the future.