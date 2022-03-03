Chris Samson paricipates in ‘Songwriters in the Round’

Former Argus-Courier editor and occasional music contributor Chris Samson will be joining Sonoma County songwriters Michael Capell, John Roy Zat, Al Haas and Emily Lois for a program titled “Words and Music by Songwriters in the Round,” Sunday, March 6, from 2-5 p.m. at The Lost Church in Santa Rosa.

"Songwriters in the Round“ is described as ”five songwriters who have been meeting monthly for over three years to support and encourage each other's writing.“ In this Sunday afternoon show, Samson and associates will be sharing some their recent songwriting efforts with each other and the audience.

The Lost Church is located at 427 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa.