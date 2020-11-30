‘Christmas Carol’ is ‘heartfelt,’ ‘breathtaking’

HOW MUCH : Cost is $50 plus fees, with expectation that families will share the experience. This is a fundraiser for Cinnabar THeater and other small regional theaters around the U.S.

WHAT PLATFORM : This is a streaming event, which you can purchase access to via your computer or other devices, and have access to for 24 hours after purchase.

Holiday lights are glistening in houses across Petaluma and a hesitant sense of cheer has begun to blossom. But theaters across the nation remain shuttered, their seats empty and silent.

This season of the year used to be overflowing with colorful productions and fanfare. Audiences gathered in the chilly air ready for an evening of mirth and wonder. Lately it has been a difficult challenge for regional theater to stay alive at all. But now, the theater community has come together to produce a fundraiser for small companies like Petaluma’s Cinnabar, offering help to weather the storm until they are ready to reopen their doors again — when the time is right.

TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse, On The Stage and other companies have pooled their resources to produce “A Christmas Carol,” a special single-actor theatrical production filmed in New York City. It is now available on demand through Cinnabar Theater, and is well worth the ticket price.

This reviewer has seen dozens of adaptations of Dickens’ seasonal ghost story through the years. None of them come close to this heartfelt performance by Jefferson Mays as Ebeneezer Scrooge — and everyone else.

He shifts smoothly between characters, modulating his voice and personality, stepping in and out of lighting as the mood calls for it. Within minutes of emerging onto the ominous, gothic set, Mays’ presence is riveting. Whether giving life to a delicate Tiny Tim or the chilling warning of specters, his unflagging intensity is extraordinary.

The breathtaking lighting design by Ben Stanton and projections by Lucy Mackinnon render cinematically stunning visuals that one might expect from a Hollywood production. Fog swirls through falling snow, candlelight illuminates Scrooge’s anxious face in chiaroscuro, and shimmering stars fall around the Ghost of Christmas Past.

The scenic design and props are meticulously chosen, seamlessly appearing on the turntable stage, which is used just enough to maintain interest without becoming a distraction.

Although the production was careful to maintain the illusion of being in an actual theater, there are enough closeups (and even jump scares) to take advantage of film being the distribution medium.

Mays’ rich narration echoes through vacant seats, adding to the haunted atmosphere. It feels like you are alone with Scrooge as his invisible witness.

The complex sound design of Joshua D. Reid is almost like a radio drama in complexity. Victorian revelers are heard outside on the streets, the wind howls, door chimes jingle and of course chains rattle as they are dragged upstairs.

“A Christmas Carol” is not just a means to support our local theater. It is a holiday feast for anyone who appreciates the performing arts. If you are looking for a way to reclaim the joy of the season in the midst of challenging times, this spectacular solo show is the Christmas miracle you were searching for.