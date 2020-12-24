Christmas in times of stress

Skip Sommer

Let’s take a look at the world of 68 years ago.

Christmas season of 1952 opened with Her Royal Highness Elizabeth II inheriting her throne upon the death of her father, King George, earlier in the year. Elizabeth was 25 years old, had been married to Prince Phillip for five years, and her first child, Prince Charles, was just one year old. Winston Churchill was Prime Minister and the world was roiling in the midst of the Korean war. Josef Stalin and Mao Zedong were the leaders of their respective countries and Great Britain got “The Bomb” that year.

In more “Nuke-News,” the U.S. was constructing the world’s first nuclear submarine, and she would soon revolutionize the waging of war at sea.

Some Americans were questioning if we really needed to “revolutionize war at sea.”

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June of 1953. Elizabeth accended to the throne in (By BiblioArchives / LibraryArchives from Canada) in February of 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.

1952 was a nervous time for all, as Senator Joseph McCarthy was pressing his anti-Communist campaign of slander and character assassination here. General Dwight Eisenhower was challenging Harry Truman for the Presidency and then Truman, feeling his popularity on the wane, announced that he would not seek another term, thus making way for Adlai Stevenson as the Democratic candidate. Republican Eisenhower had chosen Californian Richard Nixon as his vice-presidential running mate and Senator Nixon was forced to make his famous “Checkers speech” on television and radio, in an effort to show that he was a decent guy, hadn’t cheated anyone and his new puppy Checkers had been just a sweet gift and not a political bribe.

The Republican ticket won in a landslide, with Petaluma, incidentally, voting by a 2- to-1 margin, for “Ike” and “Dick.”

Meanwhile, General Douglas MacArthur, who had presidential goals of his own that year, was quoted as warning, “Democrats are leading this country to a communist state in dreadful certainty!” The previous year, President Truman had ousted that General as our Far East Commander over the Korean War, for reasons of “insubordination“ and apparently, the country remembered that, as the General’s political goals just “faded away.” (His words).

Interestingly, on Christmas Eve, the Korean Communists at the front blared to our forces from their loud speakers that they would call a December 25 cease-fire “in observance of your Christmas.”

Harry Truman responded by calling for “prayers for our enemies.”

In entertainment that year, television’s big stars were Red Skelton, Sid Caesar and Jackie Gleason — all funny guys in dreary times — and "Singing in the Rain, the hit musical, and “The African Queen” with Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn, were the major movies. Ernest Hemingway had just published his epic novel "The Old Man and the Sea." Other interesting names in the news included Jackson Pollock, J. Edgar Hoover, Charlie Chaplin, Eva Peron and Werner Von Braun.

In Petaluma, the Harmony Music Store’s Christmas ad in The Argus-Courier was a sign of the changing times.

“Trade-in your old piano on a television!”

Petaluma Mayor Leland Myers, meanwhile, was pushing to have the Petaluma River dredged. (Sound familiar?). Congress had set aside $185,000 for the job, but the snag was that the city had to provide areas in which to dump the spoils and that proved to be a chore, prior to the availability of “The Petaluma Wetlands.” Other Petaluma names included School Board President Helen Putnam, who was being urged by Argus-Courier Columnist Bill Soberanes to run for City Council. She did, and eventually became our first woman Mayor. In a local saloon, Soberanes, also that year, started-up the first of his (to be) celebrated wrist-wrestling contests.

Quite the promoter, my friend Bill.

The average Petaluman was making less than $5,000 in ‘52 and gasoline was selling here for .22 cents a gallon. Mattei Bros. at 131 Kentuck, was advertising “Botany Suits under $45. Just the best gift for any man,” and Western Auto Supply at 38 Main would sell you a “Juvenile Auto for the young sidewalk driver. $14.75.” At Shirrell’s Motors on Main Street you could purchase a ‘48 Studebaker for $1,393, or a ‘48 DeSoto for $1,225. At Sanderson Motors, 320 S. Main (Now Pete’s Coffee), you could pick up a ‘46 Nash Ambassador “with wind shield washers“ for $963.

And, for your tree that year, Mann’s Nursery on Redwood Highway, N. was offering “living Christmas trees. Plant it in your yard after the holidays. $5. and up.”

An early environmentalist idea, I think.

The Petaluma Medical Association was campaigning in ‘52 for a new hospital to be built on the site of Oak Hill Park. A special election had been planned for the $975,000 bond offering. This idea, however, was opposed by the owners of the small existing Petaluma Hospital on Hayes Lane, and it didn’t fly. Years later, we got our new hospital on the East side, and we were able to keep Oak Hill Park.

Judge Rolland Webb assumed the Petaluma Justice Court that fall and took out a personal Christmas ad in the Argus-Courier, saying, “Noel, A Happy Holiday to all, Judge Webb.“ The prize for Best Outdoor Home Decoration was won by Robert Bishop of 19 Vallejo St. That included a bigger-than life-size Santa, with sleigh, reindeer and elves, all prancing across his roof, to the sound of carols.

In second-page national news of the day, a Hollywood actor named Ronald Reagan married his sweetheart Nancy Davis. A small upstart company called Kentucky Fried Chicken had opened its first restaurant, Golfer Sam Snead won the Masters, and boxer Rocky Marciano knocked out Jersey Joe Walcott for the heavyweight Championship.

A giant step forward in the field of medicine was the announcement from Dr. Jonas Salk, stating that he had refined his long-researched polio vaccine and would release it for distribution. The disease, especially diabolical to children, was running rampant throughout the world, with the U.S. number of cases at 58,000, causing 3,145 deaths in the country that year. (About 1% of Covid deaths, this year).

But Salk’s vaccine was a major “Good Thing” to happen in the war-weary, dispute-ridden year of 1952.

This all sounds way too familiar, doesn’t it?

Well, good old Mark Twain once remarked, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes.”

I guess 2020 has been a sort of “rhyming” year.

Merry Christmas everyone.

(Skip Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum, and Heritage homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)