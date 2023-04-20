Chuck Pyle exhibit at the Petaluma Mail Depot

Acclaimed illustrator and painter Charles “Chuck” Pyle has launched a solo exhibition of his works at Petaluma’s Mail Depot, 40 Fourth Street.

The show is a collection of plein air and studio paintings, each of which tells a story while demonstrating Pyle’s mastery of realism and detail.

Pyle is an artist, illustrator and arts educator who lives in Petaluma. He has worked as a professional illustrator since 1976. He frequently works in oil, gouache, watercolors and mixed media, and according to his website, “loves drawing the world around him, Rockwellian storytelling, humorous illustration, as well as plein air work.”

The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.