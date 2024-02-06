If you live on the west side of town, you may or may not know Chunky’s Taqueria & Grill. If you’re on the east side, chances are you know and love this familiar neighborhood gem.

Co-owner Rubén De La Torre says the Leghorn Marketplace shopping center on Sonoma Mountain Parkway was all but empty when he and Alex Rashad set up shop in 2001. Over the years the area has grown more populated – with Santa Rosa Junior College expanding and Kenilworth Junior High School relocating nearby – and Chunky’s grew right along with it into the bustling restaurant it is today.

The owners relocated here on a leap of faith, following years of working together at a taqueria with the same name in San Francisco’s Mission District, De La Torre said.

Among Chunky’s most popular dishes is the carne asada burrito ($8.22 for the regular or $10 for the super) – as De La Torre knew it would be from his experience in the Mission District, where he first arrived after coming to the U.S. from Los Altos de Jalisco, the highland region in the Mexican state of Jalisco where he grew up.

While the flavors of his native Jalisco come through in the menu, De La Torre describes the offerings overall as “popular food typical of Mexico,” derived from years of Mexican tradition.

That includes sopes – a thick corn-meal base topped with beans, meat of choice, cheese and lettuce – and seafood specials like shrimp and octopus cocktail (one of the pricier items on the menu at $13.40) or whole fried tilapia ($12.50).

In this time of escalating food costs, the prices at Chunky’s remain reasonable. While a super burrito can set you back $13 or $14 elsewhere, it’s $10 at Chunky’s (or $10.75 wet, meaning it’s on a plate covered in sauce rather than wrapped in foil).

Some specialty plates come with combinations that can include fajitas (or a healthier version in the form of a fajita salad), tacos, enchiladas or chile rellenos. Most are in the $11 range, and none are more expensive than the fajitas plate at $13.45.

Customers know that the fridge by the entrance is always stocked with a variety of Mexican sodas like Jarritos as well as bottled Coca Cola.

Then there’s the free chips and homemade salsas, ranging from a mild pico de gallo to a spicy habañero salsa. And don’t forget the “& Grill” part, as Chunky’s also serves burgers ($6 for a quarter-pounder), hot dogs, fries and more.

De La Torre believes it’s the food and service at Chunky’s that have continued to bring in customers over the last 23 years.

“Our food is nutritious,” he said in Spanish. “You have the complete combination here. The food here is inexpensive, delicious, fresh and fast.” (Or in his words, “La comida entonces es barrata, rica, fresca, y rápido.”)

He emphasized the “rápido” by noting that customers come in during their lunch breaks because they know their food will be ready quickly.

One of the things De La Torre appreciates most about his restaurant is its community – “The quality of people.” People here are “respectful” and appreciative of the food, he said. He’s watched customers come in with their children who years later grow up and bring in their own children.

Some customers “come up to three times a week,” he added.

The goodwill extends to employees, too, who often greet customers with a wave and a “How are you doing?”

“It’s something that’s very beautiful here,” he said.

