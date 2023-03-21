Cinnabar announces cast of upcoming play ‘Tiger Style!’

“I could not be more excited about this cast, crew and show,” writes Nathan Cummings, the artistic and education director of Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater, in announcing the cast of the company’s upcoming production of “Tiger Style!” by up-and-coming playwright Mike Lew.

The comedy, which will run from April 7-23, has been described as a cultural lampoon of racial stereotypes, with its story - about an American-born Chinese brother and sister, Albert and Jennifer, each wrestling with their parents’ expectations - an attempt by the author to confront his own conflicting feelings about his parents’ “tiger style” of child-rearing.

The Cinnabar production will feature actor Byron Guo as Albert Chen, Carissa Ratanaphanyarat as Jennifer Chen, Kyle Goldman as Russ The Bus, Thomas Nguyen as Tzi Chuan/Dad and Regielyn Padua as Therapist/Mom.

“Along with our director M. Graham Smith, who just wrapped up directing a world premiere at The Kennedy Center in D.C., all five performers are new to Cinnabar,” Cummings pointed out, the Kennedy Center comment a reference to Smith’s acclaimed helming of “The Mortification of Fovea Munson,” by Mary Winn Heider.

Added Cummings, “Even our set-designer Jeffrey Cook, who is based in Seattle, is new to us. Our cast members come from all over the Bay Area, and it is a testament to this hilarious show that we have actors willing to travel from Palo Alto and San Francisco to perform at Cinnabar.”

As for "Tiger Style!“ itself, Cummings describes the 2016 play as “a fresh modern comedy” from a “highly original voice.”

Find out more are CinnabarTheater.org.