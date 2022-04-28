Cinnabar announces shows for 2022/2023 season

Cinnabar Theater, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in Petaluma this year, has announced the shows it will be presenting as part of its 2022/2023 season. The quirky sextet of shows that the local company will be producing — along with a handful of youth productions and new season of Sunday night concerts — were announced on April 8 in a news release from Cinnabar Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone.

“As Cinnabar Theater celebrates their 50th season, they are thrilled to present a series of shows that reflects their passion for bringing the arts to the Petaluma community and beyond,” stated the release. “Cinnabar Theater’s upcoming plays and musicals tell stories through new perspectives and imaginative theater-specific storytelling devices that will transport their audiences across time and space!”

Though transporting audiences across time and space sounds like a grand ambition, the choices of shows announced certainly back it up, as the six plays represent a truly varied range of styles, stories, cultures, time periods and genres, encompassing everything from comedy and horror to family drama and swashbuckling adventure.

Over the last two years, the company has managed to continue presenting entertainment, initially in the form of pay-per-view production pre-taped on the Cinnabar stage, then a hybrid model in which live audience shows were followed by streaming presentations of the same productions, to allow those preferring to watch from home that opportunity. The upcoming season, which begins in the fall, appears to be aiming at a full return to live-audience-only productions.

“After being separated for so long,” stated the news release, “Cinnabar Theater is excited to open their doors to the community once again and connect with each other as they seek to enlighten and entertain. Here's to another 50 years!”

The 50th anniversary season will begin later this year with Rachel Sheinkin and William Finn’s eccentric and adorable “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (September 9 - 25). The 2005 Tony award-winning show plays like a real-time middle school spelling bee (with the six youthful contestants played by adults), including audience participation in which brave folks are recruited at the door to compete on stage along with the actors. The stakes could not be higher for the half-dozen pre-pubescent spelling whizzes, who alternate between spelling words like L-E-G-U-B-R-I-O-U-S and C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E and singing about their fraught personal lives and deepest hopes and dreams. It’s one of the weirder musicals to have won the Tony for Best Book of a Musical, but the script is so deliciously wicked, smart, wise and hilarious, the award will make complete sense once you’ve seen Cinnabar’s production of this satisfyingly strange, delightfully one-of-a-kind show.

The season will take a turn from delight to fright in October, when Cinnabar presents the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s 1990 novel “Misery” (October 14 - 30), with a script by William Goldman, the screenwriter who wrote the James Caan/Kathy Bates screen version, and also wrote the screenplays for 1969’s “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” 1979’s “All the President's Men” and 1987’s “The Princess Bride,” based on his own 1973 novel. “Misery,” of course, follows the strange relationship between a bestselling romance novelist who is rescued from a mountainside car crash by his “number one fan,” who might have plans beyond simply nursing her favorite author back to health.

Audiences will have a chance to recover in the new year with Cinnabar’s “Daddy Long Legs” (Jan. 6-22, 2023), a two-actor musical romance by John Caird and Paul Gordon, based on Jean Webster’s 1912 novel of the same name. Adapted several times into movies and a few early attempts at the stage — including a 1914 production written by the book’s author — this version appeared in 2009. A heartwarming fairy tale of sorts, its told in the form of letters from a young woman who was raised in an orphanage and longs to become a writer, charged with writing one letter a month to an anonymous benefactor she calls “Daddy Long Legs,” who agrees to pay for her college education, but promises to never write back or reveal his or her identity.

Taking another major turn, the next show in the lineup is Mike Lew’s 2016 comedy-drama “Tiger Style!” (Feb. 3 - 19, 2023). Presented as a road trip, the story follows Asian-American siblings Albert and Jennifer Chen as they embark on what they call their “Asian Freedom Tour!” traveling from California to Shenzhen, China while dealing in comedic fits-and-starts with the repercussions of the “tiger parenting” they experienced as the children of a fiercely strict mother and father.

Cinnabar’s fifth show is the outrageous “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont” (April 7 - 23, 2023), a 2007 play by Donald Margulies (“Time Stands Still). It is reportedly inspired by the true story of Louis de Rougemont, a 19th century Swiss adventurer who claimed to have been shipwrecked on the Coral Islands where he rode turtles, lived with aborigines, and survived flying wombats. The play is filled with outlandish twists and turns and fantastic characters.

Per tradition, Cinnabar’s final show in its 2022/2023 season will be an opera, to be announced. It will run from June 9 - 25, 2023.

Individual tickets and season subscriptions will be made available this summer through the website at CinnabarTheater.org or at the box office (707) 763-8920.