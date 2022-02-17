Cinnabar comedy ‘exceptional,’ ‘thought-provoking’

How much do we really know about our family?

It is easy enough to gather for a brief, intense time during the holidays, only to lose track of each other the rest of the year. What potentially-terrifying challenges are siblings facing in-between the annual phone call or visit? Who do we turn to in times of need?

Lindsey Ferrentino’s comedy-drama “Amy and the Orphans” — running through Feb. 20 at Cinnabar Theater — fearlessly demonstrates why we need to communicate deeply with each other as often as possible — and not simply show up for a few days to exchange gifts.

Early on in the play, Maggie (Mary DeLorenzo) reveals how lonely she felt following a breast cancer health scare. After a frantic moment of panic, she discovered that it was a stray skittle that had fallen into her bra and nothing to worry about. But that did not change the fact she was utterly alone, with no-one to call on — either when she was initially upset or afterward to laugh about it.

In what becomes a well-crafted road-trip story, playwright Ferrentino deftly leads us from such amusing anecdotes to the less benign core of the story. Her sister Amy (Julie Yeager), many years earlier, was left to the heartbreaking, inhumane conditions at Willowbrook State School. Children like Amy, with intellectual and developmental disabilities, were often corralled into cages, neglected and abandoned by those who claimed to love them.

Who would give away their child like that?

How could it ever have happened?

Through the playwright’s brilliantly unique style of storytelling, the audience glimpses vignettes of the decision-making process that Amy’s parents (portrayed by Gina Alvarado and Justin Lopez) went through. Years later, we watch the adult children coming together for their father’s funeral, alongside their parents at the same age.

Director Nathan Cummings weaves the scenes together with flawless symmetry, using similar gestures between actors to shift timelines.

Yeager is exceptional as Amy, particularly in her delivery of a movie quote mashup presented to the audience. Amy has a passion for films, inspired by the playwright’s real-life aunt. This leads to a series of well-timed comedic moments within the play.

Michael Fontaine’s Jacob, the other sibling, gathers the most laughs with his awkwardly earnest delivery. His character’s attempts to inform Amy that they have become orphans is so strangely philosophical that no-one can understand him.

Along for the ride is Amy’s vibrant caretaker Kathy (Jannely Calmell), who gives delightful, non-stop commentary and advice regarding everything from the proper way to stuff Thanksgiving turkey to the family’s questionable life decisions.

Food is a prominent theme in this play.

Whether it is road trip snacks, bacon cheeseburgers, a Chinese buffet or mint tins—something edible appears in nearly every scene. Since many family memories center around a meal of some kind, this gives the setting a sense of realism.

Ultimately, “Amy and the Orphans” is a beautifully inclusive play with a thought-provoking message. With the pandemic dragging on, we can all use a reminder that scattered family members may be feeling alone or unheard. This is the perfect choice from Cinnabar — a chance to rekindle our sense of community and hope.