Cinnabar offers wait list for sold-out run of ‘Sound of Music’

Last Friday, just before its official opening night of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater sent out an email: “After a record-breaking pre-show sellout, we have begun a wait list for our performances.”

Three weeks earlier, the company added a fourth weekend to its originally scheduled three-weekend run of the beloved musical, reporting that it had already sold out all nine performances. By opening night, two of those three additional shows had fully sold out as well.

Of course, people do cancel for an array of reasons, so if you want to take a shot, Cinnabar encourages you to sign up on the waiting list for the date of your choice.

“In the event a ticket becomes available, we will contact in order of request received,” said the email announcement. “Please email boxoffice@cinnabartheater.org to request your preferred date, or call 707-763-8920.”

Meanwhile, another popular show has added a weekend, though for entirely different reasons. Spreckels Theatre Company’s hit comedy “Stones in His Pockets” was forced to cancel the Sept 8-10 performances due to an illness in the two-actor cast, so if you’d hoped to catch the show and thought you’d missed it, you have three more chances Sept. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

And here’s a heads up: beginning Friday Sept. 29 and running through October 15, Petaluma’s Elly Lichenstein is directing yet another classic and beloved musical, Jerry Herman’s “Hello Dolly!” That’s also at Spreckels. Call the box Office: (707) 588-3400, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before show. Or visit spreckelsonline.com.

In other theater news, Petaluma’s Larry Williams is directing Sonoma Arts Live’s just-opened production of the musical spoof “Dames at Sea,” running through Sept. 24 at the Sonoma Community Center. For information and tickets, visit sonomaartslive.org, or visit the box office Tuesday - Saturday 4 - 6 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

And if that’s not enough, how about some free Shakespeare? The new theater company known as Jacobean Theatre Workshop is staging a no-cost, stripped down version of “Twelfth Night” - starring Petaluma’s Lizzy Bies as Viola - in the parking lot in front of the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa, 99 Sixth St. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-16 and Sept. 21-23.