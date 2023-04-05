Cinnabar presents North Bay premiere of ‘Tiger Style!’

In Lew’s comedy, Smith explains, the Asian characters are constantly critiquing each other, holding each other back as part of the system of racism that is operating.

“There is this wild scene in the play,” he says, “where the protagonist is talking with his boss, Melvin, who is also Asian, and the scene gets played two completely different ways. Half of the scene is played when a white co-worker is in the room, and once the white co-worker leaves the room, the scene changes radically. It’s brilliant, looking at the ways racism operates from many different angles, managing to be both painfully truthful and hilariously funny.”

That laughter is a major part of the point of “Tiger Style!” Smith points out.

“There is a very cathartic experience to the laughter in this play,” he says. “We tell painful truths, and then we laugh, and there is a release. It’s remarkable.”

As Smith points out, with "Tiger Style!,“ he is not the only newcomer to Cinnabar Theater.

“Except for our lighting designer, every member of the cast and crew is working at Cinnabar for the first time with this production,” he says, adding that most of them are from San Francisco or further south, another testament to how much this team wants to be a part of this show. “This play requires excellent technical acting, and based on the audition tapes we got this is the cast we wanted. And they all wanted to do this just as much, thankfully.”

Among the challenges in staging “Tiger Style!” are the story’s many seamless scene changes – accomplished here through stage designer Jeffrey Cook’s ingenious sliding fabric panels that float away to reveal more and more of the set – and the numerous costume changes. Goldman, Nguyen and Padua each play four characters, meaning more costume changes for them during the show, and fewer modeling appearances today for Ratanaphanyarat and Guo, the latter of which has just become available to chat.

“I knew about ‘Tiger Style!’, but I hadn’t read it yet, and by the time I heard about this production, it was the day auditions were due,” Guo admits. He quickly created a video audition tape and sent it in, and was offered an in-person audition not long after. “So then I read the script, and I found it funny and topical, and the character of Albert, as I was reading it, represents a way my life could have gone. There is a part of me that is this character, and it was cool to see that in the writing, especially in a comedy where everything is so heightened and satirical.”

Originally from Seattle, Guo went to school in Berkeley and has lived in the Bay Area for 12 years. After the Cinnabar commitment is over, he will be relocating to New York City for a job opportunity, and he plans to take advantage of the expanded acting opportunities the move will make available.

But first, there’s “Tiger Style!“

“It’s obvious that there are plenty of acting opportunities in San Francisco or Oakland, a little closer to home, but this is the right role and the right script and the right production team, so this commitment was a no-brainer,” he says. “At first, this seemed like just a funny, satirical play, but as we’ve delved into it, there’s a lot of truth, a lot of trauma, a lot of anger and sadness baked into it. But the way Mike Lew writes it, for the audience it’s going to be great ride. For me, it’s sometime been very emotional. This is a very smart show, balancing its examination of white culture with plenty of self-examination, which I’ve found very powerful.”

The character of Albert is a trained cellist, someone who was indoctrinated with the idea that anything they do, they will do to perfection, but has since abandoned the art they believe was forced upon them.

“There is a moment in the play – which I don’t want to spoil – that is a great example of how, in the world that Albert and Jennifer grow up in, so much of what they do, including extracurricular activities, is decided upon by their parents,” Guo says. “You don’t really think about it. You just do what you are told to do, and you are going to work hard and do it well. What is sometimes lost in those cases is the appreciation of the craft itself, the joy in it, the love of music There is a scene in the play where Albert and Jennifer rediscover their love of music, and it is a good metaphor for the whole show – the rediscovery of joy.”

Ratanaphanyarat, who has now been released from costume duty herself, trades places with Guo, echoing his remarks about identifying with the character she plays in “Tiger Style!”

“When I read the play for the first time, there were so many elements that I related to, a lot of tie-ins with my own life,” says Ratanaphanyarat. “For example, the characters live in Irvine, and they travel to Shenzhen, two places I’ve been to myself. It’s a very meaningful play, to me, and also a really funny play. I immediately recognized what a special opportunity this was to do something that will really move audience, to make them laugh and cry and smile – which is any actor’s dream.”

For Ratanaphanyarat, a strong believer in the power of sharing new stories from a wide array of perspectives, the trip from the South Bay to Petaluma is a minor inconvenience.

“As an Asian-American actor, it’s such an honor to be doing this three-dimensional play about an Asian-American family,” she says. “I ‘m so grateful for the opportunity to be able to play a character who goes through it all, and feels it all. I hope there will be more stories like this.”

With the costume portion of the day now having wound down, as Smith sets up chairs on the stage in preparation for the rehearsal, Ratanaphanyarat offers one final thought about “Tiger Style!”

“Cinnabar is doing a very cool thing, trying to bring stories that haven’t been told in this community before,” she says. “This is a story about, among other things, why it’s important to do what you can to contribute to society, but to remember to enjoy the journey, step by step, along the way. My character in this play is a huge go-getter, always looking ahead to the next goal, the next project, and her journey is about learning to appreciate what’s around her. It’s such a universal story.”