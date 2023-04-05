Cinnabar presents North Bay premiere of ‘Tiger Style!’

‘It’s the funniest comedy written in the last 10 years,’ says play’s director.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 5, 2023

“I love the necklace, but we’ll get different shoes,” notes costume designer Sharon Peng, indicating an outfit currently being modeled by Petaluma actor Regielyn Padua. As director M. Graham Smith nods his approval, Peng adds, “I don’t love this blouse. So I’m going to give her a button-up blouse.”

It is Saturday morning, the first of April at Cinnabar Theater, where a day-long rehearsal for Mike Lew’s acclaimed play “Tiger Style!” has begun with a short series of costume parades. The play runs April 7 - 23, and with less than a week until opening night, the five-actor cast is donning and demonstrating, for the first time, the outfits Peng has initially selected for the show.

“Yes. I totally agree,” says Smith, confirming Peng’s preference for a button-up, as attention now turns to Byron Guo, currently sporting the recognizable attire of the a computer nerd. The question arises as to whether Guo’s shirt should be tucked in or left out. “I think it could be tucked in,” Smith muses, watching as the actor first attempts a half-tuck, then the whole shirt. “Oh wow, who knew? That’s perfect,” Smith says, adding, “Now put on the glasses!”

With glasses in place, the look is now complete.

“Oh my God,” says Guo, giving himself a once-over, his pained expression sparking a happy burst of supportive laughter from the rest of the cast.

“You look like a mathlete,“ says Smith. “Let’s try it like this in rehearsal today, but I think the full tuck is totally right. And then you get a glow-up when you go to Shenzhen.”

“Maybe that’s when I can wear this out?” Guo asks.

“Right, right, right. That may be your glow-up,” replies Smith.

After the rest of the “Tiger Style!” cast – Carissa Ratanaphanyarat, Thomas Nguyen and Kyle Goldman – steps forward one-by-one to have their costumes similarly inspected, the full quintet heads backstage to change for the next round.

The play focuses on two American-born siblings, Albert and Jennifer Chen (Guo and Ratanaphanyarat), who struggle with adulthood after childhood fame as musical prodigies. Blaming their parent’s tough-love, “Tiger Style” methods of parenting, along with the inherent racial stereotypes they have been battling their whole lives, the brother and sister ultimately seek solace by traveling to Shenzhen, China, where race will no longer be an issue.

Things do not go as planned.

“It’s such a delight to be working on this play, and to be working on it here,” says Smith, taking a seat. Noting that it’s his first time directing at Cinnabar, the San Francisco theater artist – who’s just returned home after directing the world premiere of “The Mortification of Fovea Munson” at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. – points out that he’s been familiar with “Tiger Style!” for nearly 10 years, even before the play’s first production at Allegiance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia in 2015.

“I ran a new works festival at Aurora Theatre in Berkeley for about six years, called The Global Age Project. Mike Lew, who has not yet the kind of box-office name he is today, had sent me this script in a very early draft. It was still a work in progress, but I loved it and have been watching it get all these productions and positive responses, and have been dying for my chance to direct it.”

That chance came when Cinnabar Artistic Director called up to discuss directing “Tiger Style!” in Petaluma.

“It feels like a perfect, full-circle moment for me,” Smith says. “After working in Washington D.C. recently, I have been looking forward to coming back and being in the trees up here in wine country, getting to work in a really intimate space on Mike’s play.”

Asked what it is about the play that has stayed with him all this time, and made the commute from San Francisco to Petaluma worth the trip, Smith does not hesitate.

“It’s the funniest comedy written in the last 10 years,” he says. “I think it’s–hold on, I think it’s costume-show time again.”

The cast quickly reassembles, showing off new looks or different characters. Only Guo and Ratanaphanyarat play the same character throughout the play. After a few more notes from Smith, Peng follows the ensemble offstage and the conversation continues.

“’Tiger Style!’ does this thing that is very hard for a comedy to do,” says Smith, “especially for a comedy about race in America today, and that is that it is on one hand absolutely critical of the racism in this country and how it operates, and gives a very systemic analysis of how that works in America, but at the same time it is not a show that is simply critiquing white people. It is also critiquing the way that racism self-replicates with groups of different backgrounds.”

In Lew’s comedy, Smith explains, the Asian characters are constantly critiquing each other, holding each other back as part of the system of racism that is operating.

“There is this wild scene in the play,” he says, “where the protagonist is talking with his boss, Melvin, who is also Asian, and the scene gets played two completely different ways. Half of the scene is played when a white co-worker is in the room, and once the white co-worker leaves the room, the scene changes radically. It’s brilliant, looking at the ways racism operates from many different angles, managing to be both painfully truthful and hilariously funny.”

That laughter is a major part of the point of “Tiger Style!” Smith points out.

“There is a very cathartic experience to the laughter in this play,” he says. “We tell painful truths, and then we laugh, and there is a release. It’s remarkable.”

As Smith points out, with "Tiger Style!,“ he is not the only newcomer to Cinnabar Theater.

“Except for our lighting designer, every member of the cast and crew is working at Cinnabar for the first time with this production,” he says, adding that most of them are from San Francisco or further south, another testament to how much this team wants to be a part of this show. “This play requires excellent technical acting, and based on the audition tapes we got this is the cast we wanted. And they all wanted to do this just as much, thankfully.”

Among the challenges in staging “Tiger Style!” are the story’s many seamless scene changes – accomplished here through stage designer Jeffrey Cook’s ingenious sliding fabric panels that float away to reveal more and more of the set – and the numerous costume changes. Goldman, Nguyen and Padua each play four characters, meaning more costume changes for them during the show, and fewer modeling appearances today for Ratanaphanyarat and Guo, the latter of which has just become available to chat.

“I knew about ‘Tiger Style!’, but I hadn’t read it yet, and by the time I heard about this production, it was the day auditions were due,” Guo admits. He quickly created a video audition tape and sent it in, and was offered an in-person audition not long after. “So then I read the script, and I found it funny and topical, and the character of Albert, as I was reading it, represents a way my life could have gone. There is a part of me that is this character, and it was cool to see that in the writing, especially in a comedy where everything is so heightened and satirical.”

Originally from Seattle, Guo went to school in Berkeley and has lived in the Bay Area for 12 years. After the Cinnabar commitment is over, he will be relocating to New York City for a job opportunity, and he plans to take advantage of the expanded acting opportunities the move will make available.

But first, there’s “Tiger Style!“

“It’s obvious that there are plenty of acting opportunities in San Francisco or Oakland, a little closer to home, but this is the right role and the right script and the right production team, so this commitment was a no-brainer,” he says. “At first, this seemed like just a funny, satirical play, but as we’ve delved into it, there’s a lot of truth, a lot of trauma, a lot of anger and sadness baked into it. But the way Mike Lew writes it, for the audience it’s going to be great ride. For me, it’s sometime been very emotional. This is a very smart show, balancing its examination of white culture with plenty of self-examination, which I’ve found very powerful.”

The character of Albert is a trained cellist, someone who was indoctrinated with the idea that anything they do, they will do to perfection, but has since abandoned the art they believe was forced upon them.

“There is a moment in the play – which I don’t want to spoil – that is a great example of how, in the world that Albert and Jennifer grow up in, so much of what they do, including extracurricular activities, is decided upon by their parents,” Guo says. “You don’t really think about it. You just do what you are told to do, and you are going to work hard and do it well. What is sometimes lost in those cases is the appreciation of the craft itself, the joy in it, the love of music There is a scene in the play where Albert and Jennifer rediscover their love of music, and it is a good metaphor for the whole show – the rediscovery of joy.”

Ratanaphanyarat, who has now been released from costume duty herself, trades places with Guo, echoing his remarks about identifying with the character she plays in “Tiger Style!”

“When I read the play for the first time, there were so many elements that I related to, a lot of tie-ins with my own life,” says Ratanaphanyarat. “For example, the characters live in Irvine, and they travel to Shenzhen, two places I’ve been to myself. It’s a very meaningful play, to me, and also a really funny play. I immediately recognized what a special opportunity this was to do something that will really move audience, to make them laugh and cry and smile – which is any actor’s dream.”

For Ratanaphanyarat, a strong believer in the power of sharing new stories from a wide array of perspectives, the trip from the South Bay to Petaluma is a minor inconvenience.

“As an Asian-American actor, it’s such an honor to be doing this three-dimensional play about an Asian-American family,” she says. “I ‘m so grateful for the opportunity to be able to play a character who goes through it all, and feels it all. I hope there will be more stories like this.”

With the costume portion of the day now having wound down, as Smith sets up chairs on the stage in preparation for the rehearsal, Ratanaphanyarat offers one final thought about “Tiger Style!”

“Cinnabar is doing a very cool thing, trying to bring stories that haven’t been told in this community before,” she says. “This is a story about, among other things, why it’s important to do what you can to contribute to society, but to remember to enjoy the journey, step by step, along the way. My character in this play is a huge go-getter, always looking ahead to the next goal, the next project, and her journey is about learning to appreciate what’s around her. It’s such a universal story.”

