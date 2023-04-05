Cinnabar presents North Bay premiere of ‘Tiger Style!’
“I love the necklace, but we’ll get different shoes,” notes costume designer Sharon Peng, indicating an outfit currently being modeled by Petaluma actor Regielyn Padua. As director M. Graham Smith nods his approval, Peng adds, “I don’t love this blouse. So I’m going to give her a button-up blouse.”
It is Saturday morning, the first of April at Cinnabar Theater, where a day-long rehearsal for Mike Lew’s acclaimed play “Tiger Style!” has begun with a short series of costume parades. The play runs April 7 - 23, and with less than a week until opening night, the five-actor cast is donning and demonstrating, for the first time, the outfits Peng has initially selected for the show.
“Yes. I totally agree,” says Smith, confirming Peng’s preference for a button-up, as attention now turns to Byron Guo, currently sporting the recognizable attire of the a computer nerd. The question arises as to whether Guo’s shirt should be tucked in or left out. “I think it could be tucked in,” Smith muses, watching as the actor first attempts a half-tuck, then the whole shirt. “Oh wow, who knew? That’s perfect,” Smith says, adding, “Now put on the glasses!”
With glasses in place, the look is now complete.
“Oh my God,” says Guo, giving himself a once-over, his pained expression sparking a happy burst of supportive laughter from the rest of the cast.
“You look like a mathlete,“ says Smith. “Let’s try it like this in rehearsal today, but I think the full tuck is totally right. And then you get a glow-up when you go to Shenzhen.”
“Maybe that’s when I can wear this out?” Guo asks.
“Right, right, right. That may be your glow-up,” replies Smith.
After the rest of the “Tiger Style!” cast – Carissa Ratanaphanyarat, Thomas Nguyen and Kyle Goldman – steps forward one-by-one to have their costumes similarly inspected, the full quintet heads backstage to change for the next round.
The play focuses on two American-born siblings, Albert and Jennifer Chen (Guo and Ratanaphanyarat), who struggle with adulthood after childhood fame as musical prodigies. Blaming their parent’s tough-love, “Tiger Style” methods of parenting, along with the inherent racial stereotypes they have been battling their whole lives, the brother and sister ultimately seek solace by traveling to Shenzhen, China, where race will no longer be an issue.
Things do not go as planned.
“It’s such a delight to be working on this play, and to be working on it here,” says Smith, taking a seat. Noting that it’s his first time directing at Cinnabar, the San Francisco theater artist – who’s just returned home after directing the world premiere of “The Mortification of Fovea Munson” at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. – points out that he’s been familiar with “Tiger Style!” for nearly 10 years, even before the play’s first production at Allegiance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia in 2015.
“I ran a new works festival at Aurora Theatre in Berkeley for about six years, called The Global Age Project. Mike Lew, who has not yet the kind of box-office name he is today, had sent me this script in a very early draft. It was still a work in progress, but I loved it and have been watching it get all these productions and positive responses, and have been dying for my chance to direct it.”
That chance came when Cinnabar Artistic Director called up to discuss directing “Tiger Style!” in Petaluma.
“It feels like a perfect, full-circle moment for me,” Smith says. “After working in Washington D.C. recently, I have been looking forward to coming back and being in the trees up here in wine country, getting to work in a really intimate space on Mike’s play.”
Asked what it is about the play that has stayed with him all this time, and made the commute from San Francisco to Petaluma worth the trip, Smith does not hesitate.
“It’s the funniest comedy written in the last 10 years,” he says. “I think it’s–hold on, I think it’s costume-show time again.”
The cast quickly reassembles, showing off new looks or different characters. Only Guo and Ratanaphanyarat play the same character throughout the play. After a few more notes from Smith, Peng follows the ensemble offstage and the conversation continues.
“’Tiger Style!’ does this thing that is very hard for a comedy to do,” says Smith, “especially for a comedy about race in America today, and that is that it is on one hand absolutely critical of the racism in this country and how it operates, and gives a very systemic analysis of how that works in America, but at the same time it is not a show that is simply critiquing white people. It is also critiquing the way that racism self-replicates with groups of different backgrounds.”
