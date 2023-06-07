A singer in love with a painter. A police chief in lust with the singer, and in search of an escaped prisoner who may be disguised as a woman. Escapes, suicides and the threat of assassination by firing squad. Deceptions, seductions, murder and prison-yard twists, all set in Italy during the occupation of Napoleon’s army.

And don’t forget the music – some of the most beautiful music ever written.

That is “Tosca,” Giacomo Puccini’s melodramatic 1900 opera, opening this weekend at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater. Originally written in Italian but sung here in English, the three-weekend production features a strong cast of mighty Bay Area voices under the musical direction of award-winning musician Mary Chun, and with stage direction by former Cinnabar Artistic Director Elly Lichenstein.

This is something of a dream come true for Lichenstein, who has hoped to direct “Tosca” for decades, as far back as the 1990s, when she and Cinnabar founder Marvin Klebe would often discuss the possibilities of staging the opera in Petaluma.

“Marvin and I always dreamed of doing ‘Tosca,’ and we started preparing ourselves to do it, even performing the second act in a concert once, but we never had a chance to do a full production,” said Lichenstein, who has been directing the annual opera at Cinnabar since Klebe’s death in 1999. “Doing it now, at last, is a bit of a tribute,” she said, “a ‘Here’s to you, Marvin’ moment for all of us.”

“Tosca,” based on the 1887 French play “Las Tosca” by Victorien Sardou, is set in Rome in 1800, taking place over a 24-hour period, during which Napoleon’s occupying forces are driven from Rome. The story begins in a chapel, where the artist Mario Cavaradossi (Alex Boyer) is finishing a painting of Mary Magdalene. Under the gaze of the Magdalene, the drama’s primary conflicts are established, with a conflicted Cavaradossi, the lover of famed opera singer Floria Tosca (Michelle Drever), agreeing to help his friend Angelotti (Jordan Eldredge) escape from the cruel and powerful Chief Scarpia (Spencer Dodd), who schemes to capture Angelotti, sleep with Tosca, and be rid of Cavaradossi, his rival for her affections. The action later moves to Scarpia’s villa, and later to the local prison overlooking Rome.

“It’s a challenging show, musically and dramatically, but it’s super rewarding, and loads of fun – plus it’s filled with everything you’d want in an opera, big love, big emotions, the threat of death, all of it,” said Lichenstein. “It’s a thriller, of course, a real nail-biter. It’s got intrigue and politics and several big surprises.”

And of course there is plenty of passion on constant display.

“Oh yes! This is a passionate story about passionate people,” she continued. “All of the main characters are full of passion – two of them for their art, one for politics, two who are passionate about each other, and one who is just passionate about power.”

Set as it is in Rome in the age of Napoleon, the opera provides plenty of opportunity for grandeur and spectacle, which Lichenstein says she has worked to bring to the intimate Cinnabar stage.

“There’s a lot of pageantry and beauty, flowing gowns and all that,” she said. “It’s going to be beautiful.”

Lichenstein said she has decided to keep this “Tosca” in the time it was originally set, though she’s seen effective productions of the opera set in other places and time, such as the ‘30s.

“That works really well,” she allowed. “But we’re working in a co-production with Pocket Opera, using their English translation – which of course is what Pocket Opera is famous for – so we are keeping this one fairly traditional.”

Pocket Opera, founded in 1978 by the legendary opera translator Donald Pippin, is a professional chamber opera company based in San Francisco, presenting chamber productions of operas for 45 years. After the Cinnabar productions concludes, the show will go on the road as Pocket Opera’s final production of the season. It will be performed at the Center for the Performing Arts in Mountain View on July 16, at the Berkeley Hillside Club on Sunday, July 23, and will conclude its run at the Palace of Legion of Honor, in San Francisco, on Sunday, July 30.

According to Lichenstein, she has designed the show to travel, with sets that are simple enough to be mobile, but able to be decorated with the necessary opulence and majesty required for an opera like “Tosca.”

“We have very simple but elegant set pieces,” she explained, “With elements that can be used as a chapel gate in the first act and then later as a prison gate, suggestive of time and place, but that leave a great deal up to the imagination of the audience.”

The focus of any great opera production, of course, are the voices, and it appears that Lichenstein may have assembled one of the strongest operatic casts to appear at Cinnabar since she and Klebe were on its stage.

“The gal who was our Traviata last year is our Tosca this year, so we are very excited,” said Lichenstein of Michelle Drever. “She did a bang-up job, and she’s so good in this. As I mentioned, Tosca is a very passionate lady, an opera singer and very dramatic, extremely visceral, and our Michelle brings all of that as well as anyone ever did. She’s got it all.”

Given what Lichenstein has said about how long she’s waited to stage a production of “Tosca,” it follows that she believes the opera contains some of Puccini’s most exceptional music – which is saying something, since his works include “La Bohème,” “Madama Butterfly,” “La Rondine” and “Turandot.”

“Anyone who knows anything about opera recognizes that ‘Tosca’ contains two of the best known arias every written for the opera,“ Lichenstein said. ”The Three Tenors sang one of the arias from this. The music is so beautiful, and so beloved. The story is very watchable, and the music is to die for. I can’t wait for people to experience it.“