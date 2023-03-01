About halfway through the entertainment portion of Cinnabar Theater’s Broadway Bash gala on Saturday, Feb. 25, the assembled revelers and diners were shown a short video in which Executive Director Diane Dragone officially announced what until now has been mostly rumors and guesses. In late 2024, the iconic 50-year-old theater company will be leaving its longtime home atop a hill above North Petaluma Boulevard, and will relocate all theater and youth education operations to an as-yet-unknown new location in Petaluma.

“As many of you already know, we have outgrown our home,” said Dragone in the video. “This is largely due to our sold-out performances, and a massively growing youth program that has required us to rent an additional space. But more importantly, we face big challenges of an outdated infrastructure in a 100-year-old building and a lease that is expiring in late 2024. So it’s time to find a new home for Cinnabar, and we are excited.”

Last year, Cinnabar moved the majority of its youth program classes to a studio at the Petaluma Outlet Mall, while its 100-seat performing space, offices and set-building facilities remain at 3333 Petaluma Boulevard N. Cinnabar was originally established as Cinnabar Opera Theater in 1972, founded by Marvin and Jan Klebe, who purchased the former schoolhouse, and created the Cinnabar Arts Corporation nonprofit in 1974. Marvin, an established opera singer and arts enthusiast, passed away in 1999. Jan Klebe still owns the property.

During the remainder of Dragone’s video message, she presented a list of priorities to guide the company in its search for a new home.

“A larger modern building that will allow us to serve larger audiences at each performance,” she said, adding the following: a state-of-the-art sound system and enhanced lighting, audio visual capabilities for videography and projection during performance, a larger lobby and reception area with seating for pre-and-post-show refreshments, a larger lot for increased audience parking, and space for additional education programs.

In a pointed reference to the current theater’s famously cramped restroom facilities, Dragone wrapped up the list by adding, “And what every theater needs most – more bathrooms.”

A capital building campaign will be launched once a new location has been identified, Dragone said, concluding, “Here’s to the next 50 years of Cinnabar Theater.”

Dragone and Artistic Director Nathan Cummings took the opportunity to announce Cinnabar’s 2023/2024 season, which Cummings presented in another video.

In what will be the final season in its current location, the Young Rep youth theater program will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” “Clue” and “Head Over Heels,” with music by The Go-Gos.

Cinnabar’s professional season will begin with Rogers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” (Sept. 8-24), then continue with Jason Robert Brown’s two-actor musical “The Last Five Years” (Jan. 5-21), Eliana Pipes’ comedy-drama “Dream Hou$e” (Feb. 9-5) and Donald Margulies’ “Shipwrecked, an Entertainment,” plus a to-be-announced opera.