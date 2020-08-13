As a treat for all of its theater-starved fans and supporters, Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater has come up with a way to while away the time until audience can safely attend a live show again. It’s the CinnaTriv Theater Game Show, a Jeopardy-esque competition in which three local theater afficionados and Cinnabar patrons face off to see who knows the most (or is fastest to the buzzer).

Taped on CInnabar’s new game show set, with all contestants a safe distance apart, appearing in an empty theater, and amiably hosted by Clark Sterling, the show launched this week, with a link to the program offered on the theater’s website.

Each new episode of the 30-minute show will be available for free on subsequent weekends. To find the streaming link, visit CinnabarTheater.org.

(This is an excerpt from The Buzz, the Argus-Courier's weekly roundup of brief news notes and tidbits from around Petaluma.)