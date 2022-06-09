Cinnabar veterans prepare to make audiences cry with ‘La Traviata’

Safety protocols : Proof of vaccination and booster is required, as is the wearing of masks while inside the theater.

When : Fridays, June 10, 17 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, June 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

“Michelle Drever is a goddess!”

Elly Lichenstein, the director of Cinnabar Theater’s upcoming “La Traviata,” sits across from music director Mary Chun, where they have each made this lofty and exuberant pronouncement at the exact same moment. Their sweetly celestial assessment of Drever comes while discussing the cast of Giuseppi Verdi’s equally heavenly 1853 opera, which opens this Friday and runs for six performances over three weekends.

“Just wait until you hear her,” exudes Lichenstein of the production’s lead soprano.

“She’s a very special singer,” adds Chun. “We are very lucky to have her.”

“She has a world class voice,” continues Lichenstein. “And let me tell you, the chemistry between her and our young Sergio Gonzales is so hot, it’s amazing these rafters have not caught fire yet.”

It’s a Friday evening, shortly after the conclusion of a four-hour music rehearsal. With the theater now still, the two longtime friends and collaborators are taking a break at the edge of the stage at Cinnabar, where they are about to mark their first collaboration together, and Cinnabar’s first opera production, since early summer of 2019.

“The last one was ‘The Barber of Seville,’” Lichenstein says, naming Giocchino Rossini’s comedic masterpiece, which ran in June of that year, also with Lichenstein directing and Chun guiding the orchestra.

”Two of our principle singers in ‘La Traviata’ are from that same cast,“ notes Chun, adding that in the upcoming production — sung in English rather than the original Italian — the action has been shifted from the mid-1800s to the roaring 1920s. For the record, those two principles who appeared on this stage three years ago are Sergio Gonzalez, who is playing Alfredo in “Traviata,” and Igor Vieira, who plays Germont.

As for Drever, based in Los Angeles and making her Cinnabar debut, Lichenstein points out that the role of Violetta Valéry, a brilliant young courtesan who endures the tragic twists of fate after finding true love, has been one of the singer’s dream roles for years.

“She’s so good in this,” she says, “you can see how much she understands the role, and how ready she is to do this role.”

“When she sings, particularly in the scene where Violetta recognizes that she’s finally found love, there’s this big, round, creaminess that comes into her voice,” describes Chun. “Michelle has so much vocal flexibility. Her technical command of her craft, infused with her intention ...”

“Her emotional intelligence, as a singer, is off the charts,” interjects Lichenstein.

“... it’s simply amazing,” agrees Chun.

The orchestra for “La Traviata” features 12-people, including Chun, who jokingly calls the ensemble “The Dirty Dozen.” The cast of 15, though not as enormous as in some operas Cinnabar has staged in the past, is still fairly impressive by pandemic standards, and combined with the orchestra makes for 27 artists that will be bringing the show to life every performance. To keep everyone safe, in addition to requiring vaccination and booster shots, the entire cast, crew and orchestra have been testing at every rehearsal.

“That’s the only way we can work correctly and have peace of mind,” says Chun.

“Exactly. They are singing into each other’s face, for crying out loud!” Lichenstein replies with a laugh. “This is the most volatile activity you can do, singing opera.”

Of the opera itself, Lichenstein and Chun say it is a pivotal work in the evolution of the operatic form.

“This was the beginning of what is known as ‘verismo’ opera, the realism that entered literature and music in Italy in the late 19th century,” Chun explains. “It’s when opera grew from the kind of removed and distant, purely entertaining themes and stories, always set in the past, and began to tell contemporary, realistic stories with genuine emotions.”

She mentions that “La Traviata” predates George Bizet’s 1875, “Carmen,” which was shocking enough in its own right.

“Those first audiences were stunned when they saw ‘Carmen,’” she says. “Stabbing the beautiful soprano to death on stage was just not done before that. ‘La Traviata’ was shocking because when it came out, there were people in the audience who might have actually known the people it was based on.”

Lichenstein adds that critics attacked Rossini for telling a true story of the time.

“When you hear the word ‘operatic,’ you think huge emotions and life-or-death stakes,” said Lichenstein. “Well, this opera was at the beginning of that. This was not frivolous, like so much of the opera people would have seen. This was real, It was contemporary. Marie Duplessis was an actual person, the great courtesan of the time. She died of tuberculosis at the age of 23. The novel this opera was based on was written by Alexandre Dumas, who’d been in love with her in real life. So it’s loosely based on a true story.”

“She was a bright flame who blew out really fast,” says Chun, adding, “She was the Janis Joplin of her time.”

Chun admits that, while she has perhaps not appreciated "La Traviata“ as much as the opera deserves, due to its heightened status and pop-culture status — including a famous appearance in the film ”Pretty Woman“ — she has come to recognize the work as an incredible operatic masterpiece.

“Especially coming back after the isolation of the pandemic, where we all shared this feeling of being disconnected and alienated, it’s such a beautiful thing to be welcomed back with,” says Chun. “The music breaks you and heals you all at once. It does everything you want art to do.”

Lichenstein nods enthusiastically.

“If you want to hear the most beautiful music sung in the most beautiful way, with two young singers who are going to burn down the house with their energy and chemistry, this is the place and this is the show,” she says. “This is a great introductory opera, too, for those who haven’t experienced much opera. It’s so visceral and so direct.”

“Yes! It’s about hunger, emotional hunger, and human need,” says Chun. “Because the human condition requires connection on a deep level, and this opera explores that.”

“We can’t get through a rehearsal without weeping,” concludes Lichenstein, adding, “And that’s exactly how ‘La Traviata’ should be. If we are all doing our jobs right, there shouldn’t be a dry eye in the house.”