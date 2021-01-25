Cinnabar’s ‘Absolute Brightness’ is ‘Heartfelt,’ ‘Bittersweet’

When : January 22-31, as an on-demand video presentation. You can watch it any time during the period the video is available.

“Is there anything in this world more unexpected than a human being?” muses hard-boiled detective Chuck DeSantis.

One of many characters in this nimble monologue, DeSantis is slowly transformed from a crotchety, mildly misogynistic cliché to a philosophical man quoting Shakespeare at every opportunity. His investigation into the disappearance of a flamboyantly gay teen changes his heart, along with the inhabitants of a judgmental hamlet in Jersey.

How could such a beautifully individual child be so despised? Who would want to harm Leonard?

Along the way, we meet fascinating inhabitants of the town, from a regretful clock repairman trying to make up for bullying his own children to a chain-smoking matron who remembers young Leonard for his ability to see people as they hoped to be, not who they were at the time.

Michael Pavone keeps the audience engaged through the first half-hour by sheer willpower and exceptional stage presence. In the hands of a lesser actor, it would have been disastrous. Fortunately, Pavone mostly salvages an otherwise meandering, untethered narrative.

With each new character, everything about his interpretation changes, from posture to nuanced voice adjustments. He strides confidently across the stage as the detective, and minces hesitantly as Phoebe. The metamorphosis Pavone achieves with direction from Nathan Cummings is brilliant, other than some awkward hand gestures for female characters, which are slightly distracting.

The power of his performance smashes through when Ellen emerges for a heartfelt, impassioned speech in defense of Leonard. Those absolutely riveting few minutes are well worth the price of streaming this production.

In richly personal moments, the story finds its footing. Unfortunately, the impetus fades quickly, buried under attempted levity.

“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” is designed to enlighten the audience—demonstrating how Leonard changed all these people’s lives for the better, even though he was queer, or rather because of it.

Perhaps in 2015 when the play was conceived, this was an important lesson, but now it is uncomfortable for different reasons. With nothing new to say, it becomes yet another tragedy framed LGBTQA narrative. The only difference is that this one attempts to be amusing and fails.

As a member of the LGBTQA community, I found this production to have a bittersweet taste. Yes, we should celebrate those who have the courage to live fully as themselves, like Leonard, but the choice of using homicide to present that message feels like we have taken a step backward.

We should not have to die to motivate others to accept us. We should not have to die to matter.