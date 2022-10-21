Cinnabar’s ‘Misery’ will give you a shiver or three

If you find the current news cycle depressing enough as it is, you may not be tempted to go and see a show called “Misery.” So it’s worth explaining that in the world of the play, Misery is a character in a novel full name – Misery Chastain – and not a literal description of the evening being offered by Cinnabar Theater in its current production. Instead, if you’re in the mood for a little horror to make you shiver on these dark autumnal pre-Halloween evenings, it may be the very thing to whet your appetite.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, “Misery” tells the story of Paul Sheldon, a famous novelist – and the creator of Victorian heroine Misery Chastain – and reclusive Annie Wilkes, an avid reader of the Misery Chastain series and a frighteningly obsessive fan of the author. When Sheldon (played by Edward McCloud) crashes his car in the snowy forest near Annie’s isolated house, Annie (Mary Gannon Graham) rescues his badly injured body and installs him in her spare bedroom. At first, it seems as if the atrocious weather conditions are the only reason she doesn’t call an ambulance and get him to a hospital, but it very soon becomes clear that she has no intention of letting him leave. Despite Paul’s best efforts to escape, and the poking around of an inquisitive law enforcement officer (Kellie Donnelly), over the course of almost two hours this slow-burning psychological thriller builds to its inevitable, dramatic conclusion.

William Goldman adapted King’s novel into a memorable 1990 movie starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, as well as this version for the stage which opened on Broadway in 2015. It’s not always easy to tell the same story across different mediums, and during the Cinnabar production, I found myself reflecting on the difficulties of telling a slow-burn story on the stage as opposed to on film.

As Sheldon, McCloud spends a good portion of the play confined to a bed, barely able to move and clearly in a great deal of pain. Where a close-up camera could have shown a range of conflicting emotions on his face, the distance of the audience – even in an intimate theater like Cinnabar – made it challenging for the actor to convey Sheldon’s dawning understanding of his situation. This wasn’t helped by the character’s endless pleas for pain medication, which – though clearly necessary – at times made him seem more like someone suffering from a drug addiction than someone able to formulate a plan for escape.

McCloud does a good job as best he can, but I felt for the actor as he worked within the theatrical limitations of the plot and staging.

Perhaps to compensate for Sheldon’s inability to move, Annie comes in and out of the small bedroom many times, often pacing around dramatically and energetically slamming the door behind her when she leaves (an action that after the first couple of times had me wincing with anticipation). Annie’s announcement in the opening scene that she is Sheldon’s “number one fan” – a catchphrase that is frequently repeated – was delivered in a melodramatic tone on opening night that left me in no doubt that she was seriously unhinged, even if the semi-comatose Sheldon couldn’t immediately tell. Indeed, Graham’s broad dramatic choices left me unsure initially if I was watching a tense drama or a black comedy, as the production seemed to veer uneasily between the two for some time before settling down for the long haul.

Brian Watson has designed a detailed and attractive set, ably assisted by set painter Anna Lisa Sher, although, thanks in part to Sheldon’s confinement, the set is sadly underutilized. The effective lighting design by Wayne Hovey gives a good sense of the desolate world outside, but at certain points in the story I found it hard to get a sense of how much time had passed between one scene and the next.

A point to note if you attend a performance is that “Misery” runs for almost two hours with no intermission. Director Tim Kniffin’s decision not to break the tension is understandable, but it’s a long time for an audience to stay focused, and the line between slow-burning and simply slow is a fine one and difficult to tread.

That said, the opening night audience clearly enjoyed the show, especially the final small twist that I won’t spoil here. Although perhaps inevitably lacking some of the dramatic tension of the screen version, if horror is your bag, “Misery” will give you a shiver or three to chill your October nights.