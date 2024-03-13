As Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater prepares to permanently exit the performance space it’s occupied for over 50 years, the local company has announced a four-show season of plays and musicals including a Broadway classic, a beloved drama, a two-actor farce and a musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. This carefully-curated quartet of entertainments will be presented at Warren Hall, on the campus of Rohnert Park’s Sonoma State University, while fundraising and construction are completed on a new home at the Premium Village Outlets in Petaluma.

Meanwhile, Cinnabar’s Young Repertory Theater will simultaneously present “The Wizard of Oz,” “Hamlet” and “Head Over Heels” at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium at Petaluma’s SRJC campus.

Having dubbed its 2024/2025 season “Cinnabar On The Road,” the company is betting that its fans and families will follow it 20 miles to the north on what Executive Director Diane Dragone and Artistic Director Nathan Cummings are calling its “theatrical journey” to Rohnert Park and back.

1943’s “Oklahoma!” the very first collaboration of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, will run Sept. 13-29. Winner of a special 1944 Pulitzer Prize, the musical follows various love affairs and rivalries between ranchers and farmers in 1906, as Oklahoma prepares to celebrate its impending statehood.

“Guttenberg! The Musical!” by Scott Brown and Anthony King, will run Jan. 17-26, 2025. In the farcical comedy, two aspiring playwrights attempt to convince Broadway producers to take on their dream project, a musical about the life of the man who invented the printing press.

Robert Harling’s 1987 comedy-drama “Steel Magnolias” will be the company’s third road show, running Feb. 14-23. This you’ll-laugh/you’ll-cry slice-of-life play is set in rural Louisiana, and deals with a group of women who cling to friendships, against all odds, during a series of life-changing ups and downs.

“Bright Star,” by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, runs June 13-29. Featuring a Tony-nominated score, the musical tells a story of love and redemption, set in the American South in the 1920s and '40s.

Season subscription tickets will go on sale in mid April. For details, visit CinnabarTheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.