Cinnabar’s ‘Shipwrecked!’ postponed

Cinnabar Theater has made an adjustment in its 2022/2023 schedule, postponing its planned production of Donald Margulies’ “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: the Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont.”

Now promised for the 50-year-old company’s 51st season, the play is described as being inspired by “the true story of the unlikely hero, bombastic adventurer Louis de Rougemont” and “a fun-filled production with a wealth of fantastic characters as Louis reenacts his amazing tales for the audience as they come to life onstage through the magic of the theater.”

Sounds like it’s going to be well worth waiting for.

The change means that the beloved local company’s six-show season is now a season of five, two of which - “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Misery” - have already taken place, to critical acclaim and sold-out houses.

The Cinnabar season now continues Jan. 6-22 with the musical “Daddy Long Legs,” and continues with the popular comedy “Tiger Style,” running April 7-23, then concludes June 9-25 with the opera “Tosca.”

For information about all of Cinnabar’s programming, visit cinnabartheatre.org.